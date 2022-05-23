73 procent av alla icke-professionella kunder förlorar pengar på CFD-handel hos den här leverantören. Du bör tänka efter om du har råd med den stora risk som finns för att du kommer att förlora dina pengar.
Recession concerns vie with inflation risk for investors
We saw another week of declines for US markets on Friday, with the S&P500 closing lower for the seventh week in succession, making a fresh 18 month low,
23 maj 2022
Weekly momentum update by RRG - 20 May 2022
RRG Research's Julius de Kempenaer analyses recent weakness in US stock markets and identifies two German stocks for closer inspection.
20 maj 2022
Upcoming indices dividend drop points
View the estimated indices dividend drop points* for the week commencing 23 May 2022.
20 maj 2022
Retail remains under pressure, despite consumer rebound in April
In a complete contrast to yesterday’s large declines, European markets have rebounded strongly as we come to the end of a volatile and whiplash-inducing trading week.
20 maj 2022
The Week Ahead: Fed minutes; US Q1 GDP; M&S results
Read our preview of key economic and company events in the week commencing 23 May 2022, and view our corporate earnings schedule.
20 maj 2022
Mish’s market update: Mind your macros
MarketGauge’s Mish Schneider analyses recent US stock market declines and discusses the implications for investors.
20 maj 2022
UK retail sales set to decline for the third month in a row
At the end of another choppy week for European markets, sentiment appears to have become much more fragile.
20 maj 2022
US retail profit warnings raise recession concerns
It’s been a sea of red for European markets today, with the consumer staples sector leading the fallers on the FTSE 100.
19 maj 2022
Europe set for lower open after another US rout
Having seen some decent gains in the early part of the week, yesterday saw European markets slide back after Fed chair Jay Powell reiterated the determination of the Federal Reserve
19 maj 2022
Stocks roll over again as inflation starts to show signs of biting
Having seen some strong gains yesterday, we’ve slipped back on the back of a loss of momentum after Fed chair Jay Powell’s comments last night that the Federal Reserve
18 maj 2022
UK CPI set to hit record high above 9%
There was a much more positive mood around European markets yesterday, with some decent gains across the board.
18 maj 2022
Weekly momentum update by RRG: 22 April 2022
See the big picture in one picture, with RRG Research. This week, Julius zooms in on the Hong Kong market and US tech stocks.
22 apr 2022
The Week Ahead: French election; UK banks, US tech results
Read our preview of key economic and company events in the week commencing 25 April 2022, and view our corporate earnings schedule.
22 apr 2022
RRG's market snapshot: 14 April 2022
Presenting the big picture in one picture, RRG Research this week analyse recent spikes in commodity prices.
14 apr 2022
The Week Ahead: UK retail sales; Tesla, Netflix results
Read our preview of key economic and company events in the week commencing 18 April 2022, and view our corporate earnings schedule.
14 apr 2022
As UK CPI hits 7% could the Bank of England hike 50bps in May?
UK inflation surged again in March to 7%, well above expectations of 6.7% and increasing the prospect that the Bank of England may well have to go harder on rates when they meet in May.
13 apr 2022
The Week Ahead: UK, US inflation; Tesco, easyJet, JPMorgan results
Read our preview of key economic and company events in the week commencing 11 April 2022, and view our corporate earnings schedule.
08 apr 2022
Weekly momentum update by RRG: 8 April 2022
Serving up the big picture in one picture, RRG Research look at the outperformance of the Australian market.
08 apr 2022
Weekly momentum update by RRG: 1 April 2022
Get the big picture in one picture with RRG Research, as Julius De Kempenaer and Trevor Neil offer their unique analysis of market movements.
01 apr 2022
The Week Ahead: Fed, ECB minutes; Levi's, Constellation results
Read our preview of key economic and company events in the week commencing 4 April 2022, and view our corporate earnings schedule.
01 apr 2022
Weekly momentum update by RRG: 25 March 2022
Join Julius De Kempenaer and Trevor Neil from RRG Research for their latest analysis of the markets.
25 Mar 2022
The Week Ahead: US non-farm payrolls, PCE inflation; euro area flash CPI
Read our preview of key economic and company events in the week commencing 28 March 2022, and view our corporate earnings schedule.
25 Mar 2022