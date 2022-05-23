73 procent av alla icke-professionella kunder förlorar pengar på CFD-handel hos den här leverantören. Du bör tänka efter om du har råd med den stora risk som finns för att du kommer att förlora dina pengar.

Välj land och språk

Välj land och språk

Logga in

Nyheter

ECB rate-rise chatter pushes euro to four-week high
  • Nyheter

ECB rate-rise chatter pushes euro to four-week high

​The FTSE 100 has continued to stand out as far as European markets are concerned, consolidating its position as a more defensive index, although the DAX also got a boost,

23 maj 2022

Recession concerns vie with inflation risk for investors
  • Nyheter

Recession concerns vie with inflation risk for investors

We saw another week of declines for US markets on Friday, with the S&P500 closing lower for the seventh week in succession, making a fresh 18 month low,

23 maj 2022

Weekly momentum update by RRG - 20 May 2022
  • Market update

Weekly momentum update by RRG - 20 May 2022

RRG Research's Julius de Kempenaer analyses recent weakness in US stock markets and identifies two German stocks for closer inspection.

20 maj 2022

Upcoming indices dividend drop points
  • Weekly outlook

Upcoming indices dividend drop points

View the estimated indices dividend drop points* for the week commencing 23 May 2022.

20 maj 2022

Retail remains under pressure, despite consumer rebound in April
  • Nyheter

Retail remains under pressure, despite consumer rebound in April

In a complete contrast to yesterday’s large declines, European markets have rebounded strongly as we come to the end of a volatile and whiplash-inducing trading week.

20 maj 2022

The Week Ahead: Fed minutes; US Q1 GDP; M&S results
  • Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: Fed minutes; US Q1 GDP; M&S results

Read our preview of key economic and company events in the week commencing 23 May 2022, and view our corporate earnings schedule.

20 maj 2022

Mish’s market update: Mind your macros
  • Market update

Mish’s market update: Mind your macros

MarketGauge’s Mish Schneider analyses recent US stock market declines and discusses the implications for investors.

20 maj 2022

UK retail sales set to decline for the third month in a row
  • Nyheter

UK retail sales set to decline for the third month in a row

At the end of another choppy week for European markets, sentiment appears to have become much more fragile.

20 maj 2022

US retail profit warnings raise recession concerns
  • Nyheter

US retail profit warnings raise recession concerns

It’s been a sea of red for European markets today, with the consumer staples sector leading the fallers on the FTSE 100.

19 maj 2022

Europe set for lower open after another US rout
  • Nyheter

Europe set for lower open after another US rout

Having seen some decent gains in the early part of the week, yesterday saw European markets slide back after Fed chair Jay Powell reiterated the determination of the Federal Reserve

19 maj 2022

Stocks roll over again as inflation starts to show signs of biting
  • Nyheter

Stocks roll over again as inflation starts to show signs of biting

Having seen some strong gains yesterday, we’ve slipped back on the back of a loss of momentum after Fed chair Jay Powell’s comments last night that the Federal Reserve

18 maj 2022

UK CPI set to hit record high above 9%
  • Nyheter

UK CPI set to hit record high above 9%

There was a much more positive mood around European markets yesterday, with some decent gains across the board.

18 maj 2022

Sterling rallies as wage pressure starts to build
  • Nyheter

Sterling rallies as wage pressure starts to build

​We’ve seen a much more positive vibe around European equity markets today, with reports out of Asia suggesting that China might be close to looking to ease some of its covid restrictions,

17 maj 2022

Analys

The Week Ahead: Fed, BoE, RBA rate decisions; BP, Shell results
  • Marknadsutsikt

The Week Ahead: Fed, BoE, RBA rate decisions; BP, Shell results

Read our preview of key economic and company events in the week commencing 2 May 2022, and view our corporate earnings schedule.

29 apr 2022

Weekly momentum update by RRG: 22 April 2022
  • Analys

Weekly momentum update by RRG: 22 April 2022

See the big picture in one picture, with RRG Research. This week, Julius zooms in on the Hong Kong market and US tech stocks.

22 apr 2022

The Week Ahead: French election; UK banks, US tech results
  • Marknadsutsikt

The Week Ahead: French election; UK banks, US tech results

Read our preview of key economic and company events in the week commencing 25 April 2022, and view our corporate earnings schedule.

22 apr 2022

RRG's market snapshot: 14 April 2022
  • Analys

RRG's market snapshot: 14 April 2022

Presenting the big picture in one picture, RRG Research this week analyse recent spikes in commodity prices.

14 apr 2022

The Week Ahead: UK retail sales; Tesla, Netflix results
  • Marknadsutsikt

The Week Ahead: UK retail sales; Tesla, Netflix results

Read our preview of key economic and company events in the week commencing 18 April 2022, and view our corporate earnings schedule.

14 apr 2022

As UK CPI hits 7% could the Bank of England hike 50bps in May?
  • Analys

As UK CPI hits 7% could the Bank of England hike 50bps in May?

UK inflation surged again in March to 7%, well above expectations of 6.7% and increasing the prospect that the Bank of England may well have to go harder on rates when they meet in May.

13 apr 2022

The Week Ahead: UK, US inflation; Tesco, easyJet, JPMorgan results
  • Marknadsutsikt

The Week Ahead: UK, US inflation; Tesco, easyJet, JPMorgan results

Read our preview of key economic and company events in the week commencing 11 April 2022, and view our corporate earnings schedule.

08 apr 2022

Weekly momentum update by RRG: 8 April 2022
  • Analys

Weekly momentum update by RRG: 8 April 2022

Serving up the big picture in one picture, RRG Research look at the outperformance of the Australian market.

08 apr 2022

Weekly momentum update by RRG: 1 April 2022
  • Analys

Weekly momentum update by RRG: 1 April 2022

Get the big picture in one picture with RRG Research, as Julius De Kempenaer and Trevor Neil offer their unique analysis of market movements.

01 apr 2022

The Week Ahead: Fed, ECB minutes; Levi's, Constellation results
  • Analys

The Week Ahead: Fed, ECB minutes; Levi's, Constellation results

Read our preview of key economic and company events in the week commencing 4 April 2022, and view our corporate earnings schedule.

01 apr 2022

Weekly momentum update by RRG: 25 March 2022
  • Analys

Weekly momentum update by RRG: 25 March 2022

Join Julius De Kempenaer and Trevor Neil from RRG Research for their latest analysis of the markets.

25 Mar 2022

The Week Ahead: US non-farm payrolls, PCE inflation; euro area flash CPI
  • Analys

The Week Ahead: US non-farm payrolls, PCE inflation; euro area flash CPI

Read our preview of key economic and company events in the week commencing 28 March 2022, and view our corporate earnings schedule.

25 Mar 2022

Weekly momentum update by RRG: 18 March 2022
  • Analys

Weekly momentum update by RRG: 18 March 2022

Join Julius De Kempenaer and Trevor Neil from RRG Research for their latest analysis of the markets.

18 Mar 2022

Standardiserad riskvarning: CFD-kontrakt är komplexa instrument som innebär stor risk för snabba förluster på grund av hävstången. 73 procent av alla icke-professionella kunder förlorar pengar på CFD-handel hos den här leverantören. Du bör tänka efter om du förstår hur CFD-kontrakt fungerar och om du har råd med den stora risk som finns för att du kommer att förlora dina pengar.