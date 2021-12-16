X

Select the account you'd like to open

Volume on Charts

  • Traded volume based on data from 17 underlying global exchanges is now part of our comprehensive charting package
  • Examine volume-traded levels in parallel with price movements in real time
  • Add this feature directly from the chart’s settings menu within our Next Generation platform
Incorporate volume charting into your trading strategy

$0 Commission on US & CA Shares

Trade 5000+ US & Canadian Shares with no commission on our Next Generation Platform whatever the size of your trade

Dedicated support, 24 hours a day Award-winning support, 24/5
Listed on the London Stock Exchange Listed on the London Stock Exchange
30 years' experience 30 years' experience

Trade the way that suits you

Trade CFDs

Contracts for difference (CFD) trading is a popular form of leveraged trading that allows you to go long or short on thousands of global markets, and hedge a physical portfolio.

What is CFD trading?

CMC Markets

Access competitive pricing on thousands of instruments

Keep your trading costs down with competitive spreads, commissions and low margins. View spreads on our most popular cash instruments below.

More on our spreads
  • Most Popular
  • Indices
  • Forex
  • Commodities
  • Treasuries
    • Instrument
    • Spread
    • Sell
    • Buy
    • Sell/Buy
    • Change (%)
    • EUR/USD
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • West Texas Crude Oil
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • US 30
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • Gold
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • GBP/USD
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • Hong Kong 43 - cash
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • Japan 225 - cash
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • US 30 - cash
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • US NDAQ 100 - cash
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • Canada 60 - cash
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • EUR/USD
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • USD/JPY
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • AUD/USD
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • USD/CAD
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • GBP/USD
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • West Texas Crude Oil
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • Brent Crude Oil
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • Gold
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • Silver
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • Natural gas
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • Euro Bund
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • Euro Buxl
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • US T-Note 2 YR
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • US T-Bond
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • UK Gilt
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
  • Spreads may widen during volatile markets and prices are indicative only
