CFD trading

We're proud to be recognised as Canstar's Broker of the Year for Online Share Trading for the 10th year running. Once again proving our commitment to delivering outstanding value and platform features to all Australian investors with our Frequent Trader Program.
|Classic tier
|Our standard feature-rich platform has the lowest brokerage in market. $11 or 0.10% for your first 10 trades within a month. Plus, access free live ASX data.
|Active Investor tier
|Our Classic tier features, plus complimentary access to our pro platform. Classic tier brokerage for first 10 trades and $9.90 or 0.08% for the 11th to 30th trade within the month.
|Premium Trader tier
|Access all our features with the best brokerage, dynamic market data and choice of platforms.
$9.90 or 0.075% for all trades when you place more than 30 trades per month.
Awarded Canstar Outstanding Value - Online Share Trading 2011-2020, and Broker of the Year - Online Share Trading 2020.
*Awarded ‘Highest overall client satisfaction’ by own client ratings. Investment Trends 2018 Australia Leverage Trading Report, based on a survey of over 18,000 traders and investors.
Awarded 'Best Platform Features', ‘Best Charting’ and 'Best Research Tools', Investment Trends 2017 Australia CFD & FX Reports; ‘Best Platform Reliability’, ‘Platform easy to use’ and ‘execution speed’, Investment Trends 2017 FX Report. Awarded ‘Best Online Trading Platform’ and ‘Financial Services Provider of the Year’, 2016 Shares Awards.