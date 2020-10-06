New Zealand (ENG)
Refer a friend        Call us on: 0800 26 26 27

Trade NZ shares for $5

Trade on New Zealand share CFDs at a flat rate of $5 until 31 October, no matter the size of your trade.

Find out more
+
Introducing $5 New Zealand shares

Powerful trading technology.
Personal client service. 

Trade CFDs with the No.1 provider for overall satisfaction.*

Trade your way.

Start trading

Try risk-free demo

Open a live MT4 account

Trade your favourite instruments from around the world

Forex

Forex pairs

Trade on the strength of one currency versus another. The FX market is the largest and most liquid market in the world

What is forex trading?
Indices

Indices

Trade on a basket of top shares representing the performance of a country's economy

More on indices trading
Cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrencies

Speculate on the price of some of the most popular cryptocurrencies

More on cryptocurrencies
Commodities

Commodities

Speculate on the price of all the most popular commodities, including gold, silver, oil and natural gas

More on commodity trading
Shares

Shares & ETFs

Take a position on the performance of the world's largest companies, from Apple to Amazon and Rio Tinto to RBS

More on share trading
Treasuries

Treasuries

Take a view on government bonds, gilts and treasury notes to get exposure to a specific region's economy

More on treasuries trading
Dedicated support, 24 hours a dayAward-winning support, 24/5
Listed on the London Stock ExchangeListed on the London Stock Exchange
30 years' experience30 years' experience

Trade the way that suits you

Trade CFDs

Contracts for difference (CFD) trading is a popular form of leveraged trading that allows you to go long or short on thousands of global markets, and hedge a physical portfolio.

What is CFD trading?

CMC Markets

Access competitive pricing on thousands of instruments

Keep your trading costs down with competitive spreads, commissions and low margins. View spreads on our most popular cash instruments below.

More on our spreads
  • Most Popular
  • Indices
  • Forex
  • Commodities
  • Treasuries
    • Instrument
    • Spread
    • Sell
    • Buy
    • Sell/Buy
    • Change (%)
    • US 30
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • Germany 30
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • EUR/USD
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • Gold
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • Crude Oil West Texas
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • US 30
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • UK 100
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • Germany 30
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • Australia 200
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • US SPX 500
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • EUR/USD
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • USD/JPY
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • GBP/USD
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • AUD/USD
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • NZD/USD
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • Crude Oil West Texas
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • Crude Oil Brent
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • Gold
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • Silver
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • Copper
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • Euro Bund
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • Euro Buxl
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • US T-Note 2 YR
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • US T-Bond
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • UK Gilt
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    Join us on Twitter

    CMC Markets NZ @CMCMarketsAusNZ

    Tailored training for new and experienced traders

    Our global team of experts have developed in-depth education material, ranging from weekly economic outlooks to trading skills webinars.

    Webinars & eventsWebinars & events Register now Trading strategiesTrading strategies Learn more Platform guidesPlatform guides Learn more

    Why CMC Markets?

    You are our focus

    You are our focus

    We're always looking for ways to improve your trading experience

    Value for money

    Value for money

    Keep your trading costs down with competitive spreads and low margins

    Intuitive platform

    Intuitive platform

    Trade on our user-friendly, proprietary platform and native apps

    Multiple award-winners

    Multiple award-winners

    Over 50 platform and service awards worldwide in the last two years

    More reasons to trade with us

    BuySell

    What position will you take?

    Open a trading account

    *Awarded ‘Highest overall client satisfaction’ by own client ratings. Investment Trends 2018 Australia Leverage Trading Report, based on a survey of over 18,000 traders and investors

    Recent awards include: 'Financial Services Provider of the Year', Shares Awards 2013, 2014 & 2015; 'Best CFD Provider' & 'Best Mobile/Tablet Trading Application', Shares Awards 2015; 'Best Trading Platform Features', Investment Trends 2014 & 2015 UK Leveraged Trading Report, based on highest user satisfaction among spread betters and FX traders; 'Best Mobile Platform', Investment Trends 2015 UK Leveraged Trading Report, based on highest user satisfaction among spread betters, CFD traders and FX traders; 'Best Mobile/Tablet Application', Online Personal Wealth Awards 2015; 'Best Forex Customer Service', UK Forex Awards 2015; Best 'Best Investor Education', Shares Awards 2014 ; 'Best Online Trading Platform', Shares Awards 2013 & 2014.

    ^Based on figures from CMC Markets' 2015-16 annual report.

    Variety - the Children’s Charity

    Proud sponsors of the Gold Heart Scholarship programme, helping kiwi kids to reach their full potential.

    FIND OUT MORE

    TOP