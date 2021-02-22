Singapore (ENG)
Refer a friend        Call us on: 1800 559 6000

What you see is what you get.
Say no to unexpected fees.

Understand the common costs involved in CFD trading and
how they can affect your returns.

Find out more
+
Transparency you can trust

Powerful trading technology.
Personal client service. 

Trade the markets with a global leader.

Trade your way.

Start trading

Try risk-free demo

Open a live MT4 account

Trade your favourite instruments from around the world

Forex

Forex pairs

Trade on the strength of one currency versus another. The FX market is the largest and most liquid market in the world

What is forex trading?
Indices

Indices

Trade on a basket of top shares representing the performance of a country's economy

More on indices trading
Cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrencies

Speculate on the price of some of the most popular cryptocurrencies

More on cryptocurrencies
Commodities

Commodities

Speculate on the price of all the most popular commodities, including gold, silver, oil and natural gas

More on commodity trading
Shares

Shares & ETFs

Take a position on the performance of the world's largest companies, from Apple to Amazon and Rio Tinto to RBS

More on share trading
Treasuries

Treasuries

Take a view on government bonds, gilts and treasury notes to get exposure to a specific region's economy

More on treasuries trading
Dedicated support, 24 hours a day Award-winning support, 24/5
Listed on the London Stock Exchange Listed on the London Stock Exchange
30 years' experience 30 years' experience

Trade the way that suits you

CFD trading

This popular form of leveraged trading allows you to go long or short on thousands of global markets, and hedge a physical portfolio.

Countdowns

Countdowns are straightforward, fast and exciting way to trade with limited risk on the short-term price movements of financial markets.



Any capital invested is at risk.

CMC Markets

 

Compare Next Generation & MT4

Compare Platforms

Access competitive pricing on thousands of instruments

Keep your trading costs down with competitive spreads, commissions and low margins. View spreads on our most popular cash instruments below.

More on our spreads
  • Most Popular
  • Indices
  • Forex
  • Commodities
  • Treasuries
    • Instrument
    • Spread
    • Sell
    • Buy
    • Sell/Buy
    • Change (%)
    • US 30
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • Germany 30
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • EUR/USD
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • Gold
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • Crude Oil West Texas
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • US 30
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • UK 100
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • Germany 30
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • Australia 200
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • US SPX 500
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • EUR/USD
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • USD/JPY
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • GBP/USD
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • AUD/USD
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • NZD/USD
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • Crude Oil West Texas
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • Crude Oil Brent
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • Gold
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • Silver
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • Copper
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • Euro Bund
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • Euro Buxl
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • US T-Note 2 YR
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • US T-Bond
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
    • UK Gilt
    • 0.0
    • 0.0
      0.0
    • 0.0
  • Spreads may widen during volatile markets and prices are indicative only
    Join us on Twitter

    CMC Markets SG @CMCMarkets

    Tailored training for new and experienced traders

    Our global team of experts have developed in-depth education material, ranging from weekly economic outlooks to trading skills webinars.

    Webinars & events Webinars & events Register now Trading strategies Trading strategies Learn more Platform guides Platform guides Learn more

    Use GSLO to maintain your margins.

    100% GSLO premium refund if it is not triggered.

    Learn more

    Why CMC Markets?

    Our focus is you

    Our focus is you

    We're always looking for ways to improve your trading experience

    Value for money

    Value for money

    Keep your trading costs down with competitive spreads and low margins

    Intuitive platform

    Intuitive platform

    Trade on our user-friendly, proprietary platform and native apps

    Multiple award-winners

    Multiple award-winners

    Over 50 platform and service awards worldwide in the last two years

    More reasons to trade with us

    BuySell

    What position will you take?

    Open a trading account

    TOP
    CFD trading can result in losses that exceed your deposits. Ensure you understand the risks.