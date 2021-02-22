What you see is what you get.
Say no to unexpected fees.
Understand the common costs involved in CFD trading and
how they can affect your returns.
Trade the markets with a global leader.
Trade your way.
Forex pairs
Trade on the strength of one currency versus another. The FX market is the largest and most liquid market in the world
Indices
Trade on a basket of top shares representing the performance of a country's economy
Commodities
Speculate on the price of all the most popular commodities, including gold, silver, oil and natural gas
Shares & ETFs
Take a position on the performance of the world's largest companies, from Apple to Amazon and Rio Tinto to RBS
This popular form of leveraged trading allows you to go long or short on thousands of global markets, and hedge a physical portfolio.
Countdowns are straightforward, fast and exciting way to trade with limited risk on the short-term price movements of financial markets.
Any capital invested is at risk.
Access competitive pricing on thousands of instruments
Keep your trading costs down with competitive spreads, commissions and low margins. View spreads on our most popular cash instruments below.More on our spreads
Tailored training for new and experienced traders
Our global team of experts have developed in-depth education material, ranging from weekly economic outlooks to trading skills webinars.Webinars & events Register now Trading strategies Learn more Platform guides Learn more
Why CMC Markets?
Our focus is you
We're always looking for ways to improve your trading experience
Value for money
Keep your trading costs down with competitive spreads and low margins
Intuitive platform
Trade on our user-friendly, proprietary platform and native apps
Multiple award-winners
Over 50 platform and service awards worldwide in the last two years