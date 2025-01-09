Standardiserad riskvarning: CFD-kontrakt är komplexa instrument som innebär stor risk för snabba förluster på grund av hävstången. 73 procent av alla icke-professionella kunder förlorar pengar på CFD-handel hos den här leverantören. Du bör tänka efter om du förstår hur CFD-kontrakt fungerar och om du har råd med den stora risk som finns för att du kommer att förlora dina pengar.
  • Hem
  • Analys
  • US Non-farm Payrolls: Bond Market Tensions And Stock Volatility
Market update

US non-farm payrolls: bond market tensions and stock volatility

Four alphabet blocks, spelling out JOBS, in front of a magnifying glass.

Skrivet av

Luis Francisco Ruiz

Market Analyst

Best in-house analyst award (dark version)

09 Jan 2025, 15:45

The US non-farm payrolls data for December 2024 is set to be released at 1.30pm (UK time) on Friday 10 January. The CME S&P 500 mini options market is pricing in a move of over 90 points (1.5%), potentially increasing volatility and breaking the index out of its recent triangle pattern. 

US SPX 500 on daily chart with ATR, CMC Markets platform 09/01/25

Strong labour market and high interest rates

The Thomson Reuters market consensus expects a reading of 160,000 payrolls, down from 227,000 in November, while the unemployment rate is expected to remain steady at 4.2%, and average hourly earnings are expected to continue to rise at an annualised rate of 4%.

If these estimates are correct, tomorrow’s report could indicate a strong labour market: full employment, steady job growth and rising incomes, a combination that could point to potential inflationary pressures.

Hourly earnings year-over-year (blue) and Fed real effective rate (red). Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, constructed from data from the BLS and the Federal Reserve
 

A paradoxical impact on stock markets

The US economy’s strength (the Atlanta Federal Reserve’s latest GDP Now estimates 2.7% GDP growth in Q4 2024), increasing inflationary pressures (with ISM services at 64.4 in December 2024) and possible Trump policies have prompted the Fed to adopt a stricter monetary policy stance, as reflected in the latest Federal Open Market Committee minutes. This has driven a sharp rise in US interest rates, with 10-year notes reaching 4.70% and T-Bonds around 4.90%, levels not seen in recent months.

EUR/USD (yellow) and US T-Note 10 YR (candles), CMC Markets platform 09/01/25
 

High interest rates and a strong US dollar are weighing on stock markets, which are paradoxically reacting negatively to positive economic data. In this context, stronger-than-expected employment data could hurt stocks if rates continue to rise, while weaker data might boost markets if rates ease.
 


CMC Markets erbjuder sin tjänst som ”execution only”. Detta material (antingen uttryckt eller inte) är endast för allmän information och tar inte hänsyn till dina personliga omständigheter eller mål. Ingenting i detta material är (eller bör anses vara) finansiella, investeringar eller andra råd som beroende bör läggas på. Inget yttrande i materialet utgör en rekommendation från CMC Markets eller författaren om en viss investering, säkerhet, transaktion eller investeringsstrategi. Detta innehåll har inte skapats i enlighet med de regler som finns för oberoende investeringsrådgivning. Även om vi inte uttryckligen hindras från att handla innan vi har tillhandhållit detta innehåll försöker vi inte dra nytta av det innan det sprids.

Senaste från CMC

Market update

Market hours affected by US National Day of Mourning

The US will observe a National Day of Mourning on 9 January for former US president, Jimmy Carter. As a result, major US stock exchanges will be closed, and other markets have an earlier finish.

08 jan 2025

Nyheter

Kan du hitta nästa bankfusion?

Market update

What could 2025 hold for the stock markets?

Market update

US stock markets miss out on Santa rally

Relaterade artiklar

Market update

Market hours affected by US National Day of Mourning

The US will observe a National Day of Mourning on 9 January for former US president, Jimmy Carter. As a result, major US stock exchanges will be closed, and other markets have an earlier finish.

08 jan 2025

Nyheter

Kan du hitta nästa bankfusion?

En dansk bankaktie steg med 46 procent samma dag som ett uppköpserbjudande lades. Kan du hitta nästa bankförvärv?

07 jan 2025

Market update

What could 2025 hold for the stock markets?

Learn more about what markets are expecting for 2025, and what factors could impact major indices in January.

03 jan 2025

Market update

US stock markets miss out on Santa rally

Learn more about how major US indices moved at the end of 2024, and where they could move in 2025.

02 jan 2025

Hello, we noticed that you’re in the UK.

The content on this page is not intended for UK customers. Please visit our UK website.

Go to UK site