Standardiserad riskvarning: CFD-kontrakt är komplexa instrument som innebär stor risk för snabba förluster på grund av hävstången. 72 procent av alla icke-professionella kunder förlorar pengar på CFD-handel hos den här leverantören. Du bör tänka efter om du förstår hur CFD-kontrakt fungerar och om du har råd med den stora risk som finns för att du kommer att förlora dina pengar.
Market update

Is the Chinese stock market a sleeping bull?

The Chinese flag, superimposed over a financial chart.

Skrivet av

Daniel Kostecki

Analityk Rynków Finansowych CMC Markets Polska

Best in-house analyst award (dark version)

16 Dec 2024, 12:30

The Chinese stock market has lagged behind US and European markets in recent years, with significant price declines. It has dropped by 56% since its high in February 2018, falling into a real bear market. 

The outlook for 2024 focused on whether the Hang Seng index could succeed in defending its November 2022 low at 14,600; it managed, albeit narrowly. Political relief arrived in September when the Chinese government introduced long-awaited stimulus measures, revitalising Chinese equities. 

In 2025, the focus will be on whether these measures can deliver lasting results, and whether China can recover like the US after the 2009 financial crisis, or if the measures fizzle out without result, causing the depression to persist for years to come.

What could 2025 hold for Chinese markets?

From a technical perspective, the past two years have offered clear benchmarks for evaluating trends and managing risks. 

Bulls could anticipate a rally in 2025 if the Hang Seng surpasses resistance at 22,600, potentially targeting 25,500 and 29,800. On the bearish side, the index failing to surpass 22,600 could signal that the stimulus measures are failing. The index breaking below the support zone from 14,800 to 16,400 could trigger a sharp sell-off towards lows at 10,670 - or even into four-digit territory.

(Hong Kong 50 weekly chart, TradingView, 27/11/2024)

 


CMC Markets erbjuder sin tjänst som ”execution only”. Detta material (antingen uttryckt eller inte) är endast för allmän information och tar inte hänsyn till dina personliga omständigheter eller mål. Ingenting i detta material är (eller bör anses vara) finansiella, investeringar eller andra råd som beroende bör läggas på. Inget yttrande i materialet utgör en rekommendation från CMC Markets eller författaren om en viss investering, säkerhet, transaktion eller investeringsstrategi. Detta innehåll har inte skapats i enlighet med de regler som finns för oberoende investeringsrådgivning. Även om vi inte uttryckligen hindras från att handla innan vi har tillhandhållit detta innehåll försöker vi inte dra nytta av det innan det sprids.

