Standardiserad riskvarning: CFD-kontrakt är komplexa instrument som innebär stor risk för snabba förluster på grund av hävstången. 73 procent av alla icke-professionella kunder förlorar pengar på CFD-handel hos den här leverantören. Du bör tänka efter om du förstår hur CFD-kontrakt fungerar och om du har råd med den stora risk som finns för att du kommer att förlora dina pengar.
Indices

Is the DAX headed for 21,000 points?

A pair of hands, typing on a laptop.

Skrivet av

Jochen Stanzl

Chef-Marktanalyst

Best in-house analyst award (dark version)

16 Jan 2025, 15:55

Yesterday’s positive inflation data from the US has renewed hopes for interest rate cuts; Wall Street responded with relief, and the DAX jumped to a new record, trading around 20,649 at the time of writing with the potential to target 21,189, with strong US bank earnings supporting a possible DAX rally.

The declines in inflation are particularly showing up where the shoe pinches most - in core inflation. This is a welcome relief for Wall Street optimists despite the core inflation rate remaining above the US Federal Reserve's 2% target.

Expectations of multiple Fed rate cuts had faded even before yesterday’s report; the Fed had signalled a cautious approach for 2025 before Christmas, with the latest inflation data supporting this view. With a stable labour market, caution remains necessary, but hopes for a single rate cut this year are still alive.

Nevertheless, investors should prepare for a potential scenario where interest rates remain higher for longer. The Fed typically focuses on trends rather than one-off data points, which it considers potential outliers, and while weaker core inflation may slightly reduce the expectation of higher-for-longer rates, it won’t eliminate it. However, the risk of 10-year US Treasury yields reaching 5% has significantly decreased.


CMC Markets erbjuder sin tjänst som ”execution only”. Detta material (antingen uttryckt eller inte) är endast för allmän information och tar inte hänsyn till dina personliga omständigheter eller mål. Ingenting i detta material är (eller bör anses vara) finansiella, investeringar eller andra råd som beroende bör läggas på. Inget yttrande i materialet utgör en rekommendation från CMC Markets eller författaren om en viss investering, säkerhet, transaktion eller investeringsstrategi. Detta innehåll har inte skapats i enlighet med de regler som finns för oberoende investeringsrådgivning. Även om vi inte uttryckligen hindras från att handla innan vi har tillhandhållit detta innehåll försöker vi inte dra nytta av det innan det sprids.

