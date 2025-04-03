Standardiserad riskvarning: CFD-kontrakt är komplexa instrument som innebär stor risk för snabba förluster på grund av hävstången. 73 procent av alla icke-professionella kunder förlorar pengar på CFD-handel hos den här leverantören. Du bör tänka efter om du förstår hur CFD-kontrakt fungerar och om du har råd med den stora risk som finns för att du kommer att förlora dina pengar.
  • Hem
  • Analys
  • As Trump Presses The Trade War Button, US Indices Capitulate
Indices

As Trump presses the trade war button, US indices capitulate

Traders on the floor of a stock exchange.

Skrivet av

Luis Francisco Ruiz

Market Analyst

Best in-house analyst award (dark version)

03 Apr 2025, 12:35

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 plunged after President Trump announced reciprocal tariffs on "American Liberation Day," escalating the trade war. Both indices are now testing yearly lows, with support at 18,798 for the Nasdaq 100 and 5,504 to 5,489 for the S&P 500.

US NDAQ 100 on daily chart with MACD, CMC Markets platform 04/03/25

Closing below these yearly lows could confirm a breakout, extending the recent downtrend. If the indices hold their yearly lows, they could rebound towards recent highs in the short term — 19,864 for the Nasdaq 100 and 5,729 for the S&P 500.

US SPX 500 on daily chart with Vol, Hist., CMC Markets platform 04/03/25

The capitulation phase

Markets are deeply oversold, and market sentiment is very bearish; the latest AAII survey shows that bears (61.9%) outnumber bulls (21.8%) nearly three-to-one, potentially signalling a market in “panic mode”.

The contrarian theory would need more extreme positioning to trigger a sell-off or capitulation in the bulls. Achieving this could require a pronounced surge in spot volume, an increase in put trading (put/call ratios above 1.05), and a rise in quoted volatility (with the VIX index above 30%). A deepening of the current correction toward support at September 2024 lows (5,385 for the S&P 500 and 18,308 for the Nasdaq) could trigger these conditions.

A relatively strong Dow Jones

The exception to this rule is the Dow Jones, which shows greater relative strength, holding above its annual low of 40,656. The Dow's composition, with less cyclical and more industrial companies that are less dependent on the foreign sector, could be helping the index in a geopolitical environment trending toward deglobalisation and reindustrialisation.

US 30 on daily chart with Volume (21), CMC Markets platform 04/03/25


CMC Markets erbjuder sin tjänst som ”execution only”. Detta material (antingen uttryckt eller inte) är endast för allmän information och tar inte hänsyn till dina personliga omständigheter eller mål. Ingenting i detta material är (eller bör anses vara) finansiella, investeringar eller andra råd som beroende bör läggas på. Inget yttrande i materialet utgör en rekommendation från CMC Markets eller författaren om en viss investering, säkerhet, transaktion eller investeringsstrategi. Detta innehåll har inte skapats i enlighet med de regler som finns för oberoende investeringsrådgivning. Även om vi inte uttryckligen hindras från att handla innan vi har tillhandhållit detta innehåll försöker vi inte dra nytta av det innan det sprids.

Senaste från CMC

Nyheter

Vågar man investera i USA?

Frågorna hopar sig efter president Trumps första månader vid makten. Är det verkligen något för investerarna att oroa sig över?

31 mar 2025

IPO watch

​Klarna files for IPO as fellow fintechs wait in the wings

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin emerges victorious from the crypto crash

Nyheter

Vietnam i skottlinjen igen

Relaterade artiklar

Nyheter

Vågar man investera i USA?

Frågorna hopar sig efter president Trumps första månader vid makten. Är det verkligen något för investerarna att oroa sig över?

31 mar 2025

IPO watch

​Klarna files for IPO as fellow fintechs wait in the wings

Buy-now-pay-later lender Klarna has filed for an IPO in the US. Could its upcoming listing spark a surge of fintech IPOs? And if so, which companies might be future IPO candidates?

27 mar 2025

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin emerges victorious from the crypto crash

Learn more about the recent downturn in cryptocurrencies, and how bitcoin is the exception to this trend.

27 mar 2025

Nyheter

Vietnam i skottlinjen igen

50 år efter krigsslutet kan amerikansk inblandning återigen orsaka problem.

24 mar 2025

Hello, we noticed that you’re in the UK.

The content on this page is not intended for UK customers. Please visit our UK website.

Go to UK site