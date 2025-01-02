CFDer er komplekse finansielle instrumenter og investeringer i disse innebærer høy risiko for å tape penger raskt, grunnet gearing. 73% av ikke-profesjonelle kunder taper penger når de handler i slike produkter med denne tilbyderen. Du bør vurdere om du forstår hvordan CFDer fungerer og om du har råd til å ta den høye risikoen for å tape pengene dine.
Market update

US stock markets miss out on Santa rally

A financial chart.

Skrevet av

Luis Francisco Ruiz

Market Analyst

Best in-house analyst award (dark version)

02 Jan 2025, 17:35

US stock markets have consistently lacked breadth over the last few weeks, entering 2025 with notable divergences. Gains are focused on large mega-corporations, supporting capitalisation-weighted indices.

The Nasdaq 100 is the best-performing index but is over-concentrated in a few stocks; the magnificent seven and Broadcom comprise nearly 50% of its weight. The S&P 500, another strong performer (trading over 5% below its 200-day simple moving average (SMA)), also has high concentration, with its top 10 companies accounting for over 40% of the index.

US NDAQ 100 daily chart with MACD, CMC Markets platform 02/01/25

Indices that include smaller companies and aren't weighted by capitalisation have struggled the most, with the Dow Jones and the Russell 2000 trading within 5% of their 200-day SMAs. Price oscillators show overselling, particularly in the Russell 2000, reflecting weaker performance among smaller-cap stocks.

US 30 daily chart with Stochastic (14), CMC Markets platform 02/01/25

It’s unusual to see the current mean reversion in major indices during the stock market’s historically strong period; December (with its "Christmas rally"), January and February typically show positive trends, driven by factors like tax-related contributions to investment funds and a surplus of cash from bonuses and year-end payments.

US Small Cap 2000 daily chart with ROC (14), CMC Markets platform 02/01/25

This poor performance in a seasonally positive phase is sending stock market indices near December lows: 2,188 for the Russell 2000, 42,060 for the Dow, 20,742 for the Nasdaq 100, and 5 801 for the S&P 500. Failing to hold above these levels during the typically strong first quarter could signal market weakness and the potential for a sideways trend, according to figures from the Stock Trader's Almanac.


CMC Markets er en ‘execution-only service’ leverandør. Dette materialet (uansett om det uttaler seg om meninger eller ikke) er kun til generell informasjon, og tar ikke hensyn til dine personlige forhold eller mål. Ingenting i dette materialet er (eller bør anses å være) økonomiske, investeringer eller andre råd som avhengighet bør plasseres på. Ingen mening gitt i materialet utgjør en anbefaling fra CMC Markets eller forfatteren om at en bestemt investering, sikkerhet, transaksjon eller investeringsstrategi. Denne informasjonen er ikke utarbeidet i samsvar med regelverket for investeringsanalyser. Selv om vi ikke uttrykkelig er forhindret fra å opptre før vi har gitt dette innholdet, prøver vi ikke å dra nytte av det før det blir formidlet.

Det siste fra CMC

Nyheter

Den store flukten

Tross positive tendenser opplever London-børsen en historisk selskapsflukt.

30 des. 2024

Commodities

Gold outlook 2025: could the rally continue?

Market update

Uncertainty and opportunities: what 2025 could bring for European stocks

Relaterte artikler

Nyheter

Den store flukten

Tross positive tendenser opplever London-børsen en historisk selskapsflukt.

30 des. 2024

Commodities

Gold outlook 2025: could the rally continue?

Learn more about how the price of gold has moved over 2024, the socio-economic drivers behind these moves, and where it could go in 2025.

19 des. 2024

Market update

Uncertainty and opportunities: what 2025 could bring for European stocks

Learn more about how European stocks performed in 2024 and what 2025 could hold.

18 des. 2024

Hello, we noticed that you’re in the UK.

The content on this page is not intended for UK customers. Please visit our UK website.

Go to UK site

Før du går..

Prøv CFD-handel med en kostnadsfri demokonto. Få tilgang til vår innovative handelsplattform og test strategien din med 100 000 fiktive kroner.

Prøv en demokonto nå
cmc-mobile-trading-app