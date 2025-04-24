CFDer er komplekse finansielle instrumenter og investeringer i disse innebærer høy risiko for å tape penger raskt, grunnet gearing. 73% av ikke-profesjonelle kunder taper penger når de handler i slike produkter med denne tilbyderen. Du bør vurdere om du forstår hvordan CFDer fungerer og om du har råd til å ta den høye risikoen for å tape pengene dine.
Market update

US dollar approaches key support: time to assess the damage

A stack of dollar bills in front of an American flag

Skrevet av

Luis Francisco Ruiz

Market Analyst

Best in-house analyst award (dark version)

24 Apr 2025, 13:25

The US dollar has plummeted sharply, with the CMC USD index down nearly 8% from its 25 February high of 1.124. The decline has been virtually vertical, with hardly any consolidation or rebounds, and indicators now show oversold conditions.

CMC Markets USD Index on daily chart with RSI (14), CMC Markets platform 04/24/25

The US dollar index is nearing key support levels, including the 2023 and 2024 lows. Major currency pairs are also approaching important technical benchmarks: USD/JPY is near ¥139.57, the low marked after the collapse caused by carry trades closing in September 2024, while GBP/USD is testing $1.3434, the 2024 high and a long-term sideways band.

GBP/USD on a weekly chart with Stochastic (14), CMC Markets platform 04/24/25

From a fundamental perspective, the US dollar's decline hasn’t been accompanied by falling interest rates; in fact, US interest rates have risen sharply, signalling growing distrust in the economy. Thus, despite a sharp increase in interest rate differentials favouring the US (nearly 2% at the 10-year mark against the German Bund), carry trades have been unable to stop the dollar’s slide.

EUR/USD (left) and German Bund/10-Year US Note spread (right), TradingView 04/24/25

The situation could shift if the Trump administration restores confidence and stops fighting the rest of the world. In this regard, belligerence has decreased significantly this week; Trump isn't planning to fire US Federal Reserve chair Jay Powell and is reaching out to China on trade. If this “return to normal” continues, the battered greenback may try to stabilise at key support levels.


