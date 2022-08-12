The Week Ahead | UK Inflation; Fed Minutes; Persimmon, Walmart Results

Once again, inflation takes centre stage in the week ahead. On Wednesday we’ll get the July reading of the UK’s consumer price index (CPI), which soared to a fresh 40-year high of 9.4% in June. With the Bank of England forecasting that inflation could peak at 13% later this year, it’s a question of when, not if, CPI will hit double digits. Over in the US, the week’s key diaried event is Wednesday's publication of the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s July meeting, where inflation and interest rates were high on the agenda. And as earnings season winds down, we preview second-quarter results from US retailers Walmart and Target, half-year results from UK constructors Persimmon and Balfour Beatty, and more.

OUR TOP THREE EVENTS FOR 15-19 AUGUST:

Wednesday – UK CPI (July)

The UK’s consumer price index (CPI) rose 9.4% in the year to June, up from 9.1% in May, as inflation reached a fresh 40-year high. Although core CPI, which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco costs, eased to 5.8% in June, down from 5.9% in May, a further rise in producer price inflation (PPI) in June suggests that more pain is coming down the line. Producer input prices rose by an eye-watering 24% in the year to June, while output (also known as ‘factory gate’) prices grew 16.5% over the same period.

The Bank of England has belatedly recognised that it must do more to counter the surge in prices, raising rates by half a percentage point to 1.75% earlier this month. Another strong CPI reading on Wednesday could increase the likelihood that Britain’s central bank will lift rates by a further 0.5 percentage points in September. While there is little that policymakers can do about the global issue of rising food and energy prices, it is telling that core CPI – which removes these costs – is way above the Bank’s 2% target.

On Wednesday we learned that US CPI increased 8.5% in the year to July, easing from June’s four-decade high of 9.1%. It seems unlikely that we’ll see something similar in the UK, with consensus estimates suggesting that inflation may have hit 10% in July, with core inflation moving above 6%.

Wednesday – Fed minutes

As expected, the US Federal Reserve raised rates by 0.75 percentage points for the second consecutive month in July, lifting its benchmark policy rate to a target range of 2.25-2.5%. However, Fed chair Jay Powell’s press conference raised a few eyebrows as he commented that, at current levels, the federal funds rate is in line with policymakers’ estimates of a “neutral” setting. His remarks contributed to a fall in US treasury bond yields.

With US inflation running at 8.5%, the Fed’s stance on neutral rates seems at odds with both Powell’s insistence that officials are in control of the battle against inflation and projections that the policy rate will rise to around 3.4% by year-end.

Powell went on to tell journalists that the US economy was not in recession, and that the central bank may soon slow the pace of rate rises. “At some point it will be appropriate to slow down. We might do another unusually large increase, but that’s not a decision that we’ve made at all. We’re going to be guided by the data,” he said.

Since the press conference, Fed members including Mary Daly, president of the San Francisco Fed, and James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Fed, have pushed back on accusations of dovishness, with Daly saying that the Fed is “nowhere near” done when it comes to tackling inflation, while Bullard says he sees the fed funds rate rising to 3.75-4% by the end of the year.

The publication of the minutes from the Fed’s 26-27 July meeting should reveal where the majority of policymakers estimate the neutral rate to be. Powell has faced criticism for his comment that the current rate is in line with the Fed’s estimate of a neutral range. It will therefore be interesting to discover whether there was a genuine discussion around “neutral” rates at the meeting.

Wednesday – Persimmon half-year results

Despite strong growth in house prices over the last two years, shares in housebuilders such as FTSE 100-listed Persimmon have struggled. Since coming within touching distance of its pre-pandemic valuation in June last year, Persimmon’s shares have fallen more than 40%. Year to date, the stock has tumbled by around 35%, while the FTSE 100 is down just 0.5% over the same period.

Last month Persimmon issued a pre-results trading update, revealing that it had sold 6,652 properties in the first half of the year, slightly below expectations. Total revenue in those six months fell to £1.69bn, down from £1.84bn a year ago, reinforcing concerns about a slowdown in the UK housing market. Although the firm’s average selling price grew 4% year-on-year to £245,600 in the first half, rising costs and energy prices are a challenge. Persimmon said it has been able to pass these increased costs on to buyers so far, but this could be tough to maintain if house price growth starts to slow, or goes into reverse as rising interest rates deter would-be buyers.

The housebuilder said forward sales were “robust” at £1.87bn, up from £1.82bn a year ago. The trading update also noted that some of the company’s plots were “stalled” due to delays in the planning system, which is holding up construction on 120,000 plots in England. Half-year profits are expected to come in ahead of guidance, with the average selling price of forward-sold homes rising to £280,700. Despite this resilience, investors appear concerned about the outlook given the shares’ recent weakness.

MORE KEY EVENTS (15-19 AUGUST):

Monday 15 August

China retail sales (July)

The recent China trade numbers may have been lauded for the strong recovery in exports, but the weak imports data suggest that domestic demand remains tepid as the economy struggles to adapt to the government’s zero-Covid policy and problems in the property sector.

Lockdowns contributed to a 2.6% contraction in retail sales in Q2. Although retail sales grew 3.1% year-on-year in June, that wasn’t enough to offset declines of 11.1% in April and 6.7% in May. Many Chinese consumers were locked down through most of April and May, venturing out in June for a little bit of catch-up spending. In July, although consumer confidence remained weak as restrictions continued in certain parts of the country, retail sales growth is forecast to have improved to 5%, which would mark a one-year high.

Meanwhile, industrial production has proved robust, expanding 3.9% year-on-year in June. The July figure is expected to come in at around 4.5%.

Tuesday 16 August

UK unemployment (June)

The UK’s unemployment rate stood at a relatively low 3.8% in the three months to the end of May, which is perhaps fortunate given that inflation is running at 9.4%. Low unemployment is contributing to a tight labour market, with job vacancies rising to 1.29m in the three months to June. What is perhaps more surprising is that wage growth has lagged so far behind inflation.

Hiring in the three months to May rose by 296,000 as the rising cost of living drew many people back to the workforce. Over the same period, average weekly earnings, excluding bonuses, rose 4.3% year-on-year, accelerating from the 4.2% increase registered in the preceding three-month period. Adjusted for inflation, earnings without bonuses decreased 2.8%, marking the steepest drop in real pay since records began in 2001, according to the Office for National Statistics. Including bonuses, earnings grew 6.2% as employers made one-off payments to help their staff cope with the rising cost of living. With food price inflation running at around 10% the squeeze on real incomes is likely to have continued through June and beyond.

Walmart Q2 results

Last year Walmart confounded expectations that higher costs would impact profitability, but Q1 marked a turning point. Although revenue in the first quarter came in ahead of expectations at $141.6bn, profits of $1.30 a share missed forecasts of $1.48.

At the end of 2021 Walmart predicted sales growth of 4% for this year, which amid rising prices seemed optimistic. In May they reduced that target to 3.5% and cut EPS guidance for Q2 as consumers cut back on more expensive and higher-margin items while spending more on groceries.

In July Walmart delivered more worrying news about the outlook when it downgraded its operating margins to below 4% for the second half of the year, although sales were expected to rise 7.5% in Q2 and 4.5% for the rest of the year.

Wednesday 17 August

UK CPI (July)

See top three events, above

Fed minutes

See top three events, above

US retail sales (July)

With the US economy now confirmed in a technical recession, one area that has been shown to be quite resilient has been the US consumer. US retail sales have been positive every single month this year, apart from a modest -0.1 fall in May. If higher prices are deterring consumer spending it’s not immediately obvious in these numbers. In June, US retail sales rose 1%, beating expectations of 0.9%, with the control group measure rising to 0.8%, after a decline of -0.3% in May. With the US labour market continuing to add positions in monthly payrolls data there is no reason to suppose that this trend of positive retail sales won’t continue, with forecasts of 0.3% in this week’s July numbers. There is one note of caution in that consumer confidence is fragile and consumer credit has been soaring. Is consumer credit fuelling this resilience in retail sales?

Persimmon half-year results

See top three events, above

Balfour Beatty half-year results

The first quarter of this year was a bit of a disappointment share price wise for Balfour Beatty with the shares hitting a 15-month low in early March. The performance since then has been pretty good after the construction business. Full year underlying pre-tax profits of £187m beat expectations of £172m, while its order book fell from £16.1bn in December to £15.6bn in March. Full year revenues were slightly disappointing, coming in below expectations at £8.28bn, down from £8.59bn in 2020, however the improvement in profits suggests that margins continue to be the main driver of the business, while average net cash rose by 27% to £671m, from £527m a year ago. In May the company said it was trading in line with expectations and that it expected to deliver 1% to 2% margin on its US operations, 2% to 3% margins in its UK business and in support services 6% to 8%. In July Balfour Beatty announced it has sold off its 67% interest in Aspire, the on-campus student accommodation at Purdue University in Indiana for £122m, with the company securing a sum of £50m after various liabilities have been settled. The company is in the process completing its £150m share buyback by the end of this year.

Target Q2 results

Another big box US retailer that is feeling the pressure, Target also missed expectations on Q1 profits with the shares dropping to a 52-week low in the aftermath of the Q1 miss. Q1 revenues were decent at $25.2bn, while comparable sales rose by 3.3%. On profits the picture was somewhat different, coming in below expectations at $2.19 a share. The consensus was $3.07 a share. Target said it expected operating margins for the year to slip back to 6%, down sharply from the previous 8% or higher, due to unexpectedly higher costs of fuel and freight, higher inventory costs, as well as higher wage costs. The company however reiterated its revenue forecast for 2023 which is for annual revenue growth of between 5-8%, however it didn’t provide a profits forecast. At the end of last year Target said that labour costs would see an increase of an extra $300m on wages and health care benefits over the next 12 months, while also continuing to spend up to $5bn in capex in opening new stores.

Thursday 18 August

Cisco Systems Q4 results

Cisco shares hit their lowest levels since November 2020 back in May after the company issued a surprise earnings downgrade. The shares have recovered modestly since then, perhaps on the basis that the guidance may well have been too pessimistic. The company slashed its Q4 revenue outlook to between -1% to -5.5%, against an expectation of +5.7%, as it reduced its full year forecasts. The company cited the effect of Chinese lockdowns and other supply chain disruption for the shock downgrade. Its Q3 numbers showed revenues come in light at $12.84bn, which was little changed from the year before. The war between Russia and Ukraine reduced revenue by $200m, while also increasing costs. With the lifting of some of the most onerous restrictions in the Chinese economy in June, the hope is that the guidance issued in Q3 may have been too pessimistic, with the main areas in weakness in the business also manifesting itself in software sales which was also soft in Q3. Profits are expected to come in at $0.81 a share.

Friday 19 August

UK retail sales (July)

Retail sales in June unexpectedly came in better than expected, although it was clear that rising fuel prices were impacting on consumers driving habits. The consumer outlook continues to be challenging with consumer confidence rooted at a record low of -41, although there was a silver lining in the June retail sales numbers with a sharp rebound in food and drink sales of 3.1%, prompting 0.4% rise. With fuel sales included the picture was a little starker, as these fell -4.3%, dragging the month-on-month number to -0.1%. The May numbers which had already been disappointing, were revised lower as well. So, what to expect for July with the start of the school holidays. One of the more notable takeaways from recent earnings numbers from Next was the resilience in clothing sales as the hot weather prompted consumers to spend money on summer clothing as well as trying to remain cool. The most recent BRC retail sales numbers appeared to confirm that trend with strong sales of clothing, food and drink and electric fans. Spending data from Barclaycard was also solid rising 7.7% in July.

Index dividend schedule

Dividend payments from an index's constituent shares can affect your trading account. View this week's index dividend schedule.

Selected company results

MONDAY 15 AUGUST RESULTS Phoenix Group Holdings (UK) Half-year ZipRecruiter (US) Q2 TUESDAY 16 AUGUST RESULTS Home Depot (US) Q2 Walmart (US) Q2 WEDNESDAY 17 AUGUST RESULTS Amcor (US) Full-year Analog Devices (US) Q3 Balfour Beatty (UK) Half-year Bath & Body Works (US) Q2 Cisco Systems (US) Q4 Krispy Kreme (US) Q2 Persimmon (UK) Half-year Synopsys (US) Q3 Target (US) Q2 TJX Cos (US) Q2 THURSDAY 18 AUGUST RESULTS AO World (UK) Full-year Estee Lauder (US) Q4 FRIDAY 19 AUGUST RESULTS Deere & Co (US) Q3 Foot Locker (US) Q2

Company announcements are subject to change. All the events listed above were correct at the time of writing.



CMC Markets erbjuder sin tjänst som ”execution only”. Detta material (antingen uttryckt eller inte) är endast för allmän information och tar inte hänsyn till dina personliga omständigheter eller mål. Ingenting i detta material är (eller bör anses vara) finansiella, investeringar eller andra råd som beroende bör läggas på. Inget yttrande i materialet utgör en rekommendation från CMC Markets eller författaren om en viss investering, säkerhet, transaktion eller investeringsstrategi. Detta innehåll har inte skapats i enlighet med de regler som finns för oberoende investeringsrådgivning. Även om vi inte uttryckligen hindras från att handla innan vi har tillhandhållit detta innehåll försöker vi inte dra nytta av det innan det sprids.