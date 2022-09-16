The Week Ahead | US Federal Reserve, Bank of England, Bank of Japan Rate Decisions; Cineworld Results

Interest rates are top of the macroeconomic agenda again this week, with key rate decisions set to be made by the US Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan. We also preview results announcements from struggling cinema chain Cineworld, cruise operator Carnival, and B&Q owner Kingfisher.

OUR TOP THREE EVENTS FOR 19-23 SEPTEMBER:

Wednesday – US Federal Reserve interest rate decision

US inflation fell less than expected in August, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday, sending markets lower as investors braced themselves for an aggressive reaction from the Federal Reserve. The consumer price index (CPI) rose 8.3% in the year to August, easing from 8.5% in July but missing economists’ forecasts for a fall to 8.1%.

Ordinarily, falling inflation might lead Fed policymakers to rethink their stance on interest rates. But Fed chair Jay Powell made it clear in his speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, last month that the central bank will be sticking to its guns. Highlighting his determination to raise rates in order to drive down inflation, Powell said that the Fed “must keep at it until the job is done”.

Most economists are therefore expecting a third consecutive 0.75 percentage point rate hike in the coming week, a move that would lift the fed funds rate to a target range of 3% to 3.25%. Various Fed members have indicated that they expect to see the rate hit at least 3.5% by the end of 2022, implying that further increases are still to come at this year’s two remaining Fed meetings after September.

The softer option of a half-point rate rise this month now appears to be off the table. Some forecasters are suggesting that a full percentage point increase could be on the cards, but such a move risks spooking markets. The Fed needs to show that it is in control. A 0.75-point rate rise and a signal that further substantial rate rises are coming would achieve that objective.

Thursday – Bank of England interest rate decision

Having delayed its decision by a week following the death of the Queen, the Bank of England is likely to raise interest rates by at least 0.5 percentage points on Thursday in its latest bid to tame rapid price growth. The Bank may even feel emboldened to raise the base rate by 0.75 points to 2.5% after prime minister Liz Truss announced a £150bn package last week to cap average annual household energy bills at £2,500 for the next two years, a policy which should support the UK economy. Indeed, current pricing suggests that markets are leaning towards a 0.75-point rate rise. With the Fed set to raise rates by that margin on Wednesday, the Bank may choose to match it to help keep the pound above the $1.1000 level.

This month’s rate hike may cap inflation’s upside potential, preventing the price growth of 18-22% that Citigroup and Goldman Sachs predicted, but the Bank faces a huge challenge in bringing inflation down to its target rate of 2%. Although headline CPI fell to 9.9% in August, down from a 40-year high of 10.1% in July, core inflation – which excludes volatile items like food and energy – grew to 6.3% in August from 6.2% in July, suggesting that inflation may be becoming more embedded.

While the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank have been vocal about the need for aggressive rate hikes to combat inflation, the Bank of England has been quiet on the issue. It’s hard to tell whether this is by accident or design, but one could understand the Bank wanting to keep a low profile. During the course of the recent Conservative party leadership battle, which saw Truss installed as the UK’s new prime minister on 6 September, Britain’s central bank found itself at the centre of a political storm over its mandate to deliver price stability.

It’s no secret in financial circles that the Bank of England has struggled to deal with the UK’s economic problems since the 2008 financial crisis. Charged with accusations of one-dimensional groupthink and an unwillingness to acknowledge its mistakes, the Bank has recently been criticised by politicians for being too slow to raise interest rates. Similar criticisms have been directed at central banks in other countries. Curiously, the financial markets that have spent the last 14 years criticising central banks are now panicking amid talk that central banks’ mandates could change. Arguably, the problem isn’t so much the mandates, but central banks’ inability to deliver on them.

Thursday – Bank of Japan interest rate decision

The Bank of Japan’s stance on monetary policy this year has made it a global outlier and contributed to the yen’s decline to a 24-year low against the US dollar. While other central banks have been tightening monetary policy, Japan’s central bank has kept its key short-term interest rate in negative territory at -0.1%.

With the US raising interest rates, making US treasuries and other dollar-denominated assets more appealing to investors, it’s hardly surprising that the yen has weakened. This weakness fuelled speculation that the Bank of Japan might intervene. On Wednesday it did just that, conducting a rate check – a sign that it is becoming concerned at the speed of the yen’s decline. The rate check, widely interpreted as preparation for a currency intervention, comes after policymakers issued statements that they were assessing recent currency moves.

The Bank of Japan’s rate check heightens the importance of its upcoming meeting. So, what can we expect? Headline inflation in Japan is still well below the levels we’re seeing in Europe and the US. That said, Japan’s annual inflation rate climbed to 2.6% in July, up from 2.4% in June. For the Bank of Japan even to consider raising interest rates inflation would probably need to top 3%. An increase on yields may be more likely, as policymakers have indicated that they might be prepared to raise the cap on 10-year government bond yields from 0.25%.

However, the reality is that the yen will continue to decline unless or until the Bank of Japan announces a policy shift, or the Fed indicates it might be close to a pivot. As neither development appears likely at the moment, Japan’s currency could weaken further to ¥150 against the US dollar.

KEY EVENTS OVERVIEW (19-23 SEPTEMBER):

Monday 19 September

No major announcements

Tuesday 20 September

Germany flash PMI (September)

We continued to see weakness in purchasing managers’ indices (PMI) for August. In Germany, business activity remained in contraction territory last month, with PMI readings of 49.1 for manufacturing and 47.7 for services. Will we see an improvement here on Tuesday, or might sentiment worsen?

In France, economic activity appears slightly more resilient. Its manufacturing PMI reading for August ticked up to 50.6, while the services reading rose to 51.2. This may partly be because the French government has protected French consumers from the worst effects of the spike in energy prices, albeit at a huge cost as it had to bail out EDF Energy.

UK economic activity appeared to take a hit last month, as the manufacturing PMI reading slipped to 47.3, down from 52.1 a month earlier. Meanwhile, services PMI slipped to 50.9, down from 52.6 in July, as the steep rise in energy prices and low consumer confidence weighed on consumer spending and broader economic activity.

Kingfisher half-year results

Shares in B&Q owner Kingfisher have traded sideways since the company posted its Q1 trading update back in May. Earlier this month the shares briefly hit their lowest level since July 2020, but recovered after the UK government announced its energy price package.

Expectations for Q1 earnings were quite low given the tough comparatives of a year ago. Although like-for-like sales fell 5.8% year-on-year to £3.25bn, this was much better than the predicted fall of 8.1%. Outperformance was partly due to a 50% uptick in sales in Poland. Compared to pre-pandemic Q1 2019, sales were up 16.2%.

Full-year guidance was left unchanged, with bosses saying that they expected adjusted pre-tax profits to be in the region of £770m. The FTSE 100-listed retailer also announced a £300m share buyback, the first tranche of which was returned to shareholders in July.

Wednesday 21 September

US Federal Reserve interest rate decision

See top three events, above

Thursday 22 September

Bank of England interest rate decision

See top three events, above

Bank of Japan interest rate decision

See top three events, above

Cineworld half-year results

What to make of the train wreck that is the Cineworld share price? In August Cineworld shares – which were worth well in excess of 300p as recently as in 2019 – dropped below 2p after the cinema chain announced that recent admission levels had fallen short of expectations. Bosses said that they may have to take action to bolster the company’s balance sheet and restructure its finances. This turned out to be code for possible bankruptcy. Last week the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the US, where more than two-thirds of its cinemas are located. Chapter 11 protection is a court-supervised restructuring process that buys struggling companies time to reduce their debts.

Cineworld blames its predicament on a limited film slate. With few major releases likely to put extra bums on seats this month and next, that situation is expected to continue until November, potentially impacting the company’s liquidity position in the near term. However, this reasoning rang a little hollow given that its sector peer, AMC Entertainment, posted better-than-expected quarterly results last month, citing record admissions. This raises questions over the competence of Cineworld’s management. Just over a year ago, Cineworld bosses courted controversy with a pay and bonus scheme that suggested a skewed sense of priorities, given the company’s problems.

The upcoming half-year update is likely to give an indication of exactly how bad things are, and which bits of the business are likely to be sold to raise funds as the company looks to cut its huge debts.

JD Sports Fashion half-year results

It’s not been a great year for JD Sports share price despite the retailer finally getting round to publishing its full year results in June. Revenues of £8.56bn came in line with expectations, while profits before tax more than doubled rising to a record £654.7m. The delay to the numbers was due to a number of factors largely around the impact that the forced sale of Footasylum would have on its numbers. For 2023 the company said it expected pre-tax profits to be at a similar record level to this year, with the focus securing the replacement of Peter Cowgill, which was achieved in July with the appointment of Andy Higginson who used to be chairman of Morrisons. In July JD Sports said that current trading for the first 5 months of the year saw total sales up by 5% on last year. Despite recent weakness the shares do appear to be finding a bit of a base at around the 100p level, with the recent energy price fiscal package announced by the UK government helping to put a floor under the sector in recent days.

Darden Restaurants Q1 results

When Darden Restaurants posted its Q4 numbers back in June, the shares were trading close to 18-month lows, as rising prices and collapsing consumer confidence raised concerns that footfall could see a decrease as customers prioritised grocery and fuel spend over the luxuries of eating out. Somewhat surprisingly, the owner of the Olive Garden, and Longhorn Steakhouse managed to confound the pessimism as revenues beat expectations coming in at $2.6bn, while profits slipped back to $2.24 a share, which was better than forecast. The decision to raise prices by 3% also helped and didn’t affect same store sales which rose by 11.7%, helped largely by its fine dining business at “The Capital Grille” which has seen sales rebound to 2019 levels. Its revenue outlook for the new fiscal year is for $10.2bn to $10.4bn, assuming an inflation rate of 6%, although the profits outlook fell short of analyst expectations, coming in between $7.40 and $8 a share. The company also announced a $1bn buyback program. Profits are expected to come in at $1.56 a share.

Friday 23 September

UK mini Budget

New Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng is set to deliver a mini budget this week in the wake of the recent decision to impose a price cap on gas and electricity prices for the next two years. This week’s event should also give us an indication of how much taking this action could cost, and what other measures the new Truss government might take when it comes to resetting the economic agenda, over the next two years. Will we see the reversal of the rather misguided increase in National Insurance in April, and will the increase in corporation tax, which is set to kick in next year, be reversed. These should be easy wins as they were criticised extensively at the time, which means that reversing them should be an easy win The bigger question is whether Kwarteng goes further, and more importantly what measures he takes to protect business from the same energy price rises that consumers are protected from. A failure to act decisively here could prompt a tsunami of unemployment in the coming months, so the stakes are high.

Carnival Q3 results

The cruise industry like most in the travel sector has had a difficult two years. Pre-pandemic in 2019, annual revenues were $20.8bn, and don’t look like getting anywhere near that much before 2023. At the end of its 2021 fiscal year annual revenues collapsed to $1.9bn, and while we’re on course to beat that number quite comfortably, as well as the 2020 number of $5.6bn, it will be some time before normal service is resumed. For Q2 the company posted a bigger than expected loss of $1.9bn, while revenues fell short at $2.4bn. While disappointing the numbers were still much better than Q1, while occupancy rates rose to 69% from 54% in Q1, as booking volumes almost doubled. Carnival said it still expects to post a net loss of in Q3 as well as for the full year, while occupancy rates are expected to return to historical norms in 2023. Against such an improvement in the outlook, it was surprising a month later when Carnival announced it was raising another $1bn in share capital, so soon after doing the same thing in May. This prompted the shares to fall back sharply, however they soon recovered as investors took the view that it was better late than never, and at last management appeared to be serious in looking to reinforce the capital position of the company given its high debt levels. Losses are expected to come in at $0.21 a share.

INDEX DIVIDEND SCHEDULE

Dividend payments from an index's constituent shares can affect your trading account. View this week's index dividend schedule.

SELECTED COMPANY RESULTS

MONDAY 19 SEPTEMBER RESULTS AutoZone (US) Q4 City of London Investment Group (UK) Full-year Craneware (UK) Full-year Haleon (UK) Half-year Hostmore (UK) Half-year TUESDAY 20 SEPTEMBER RESULTS Alliance Pharma (UK) Half-year Anexo Group (UK) Half-year Jadestone Energy (UK) Q2 Kingfisher (UK) Half-year Stitch Fix (US) Q4 Xaar (UK) Half-year WEDNESDAY 21 SEPTEMBER RESULTS City Pub Group (UK) Half-year Frontier Developments (UK) Full-year Galliford Try Holdings (UK) Full-year General Mills (US) Q1 HB Fuller (US) Q3 KB Home (US) Q3 Pendragon (UK) Half-year Petershill Partners (UK) Half-year Steelcase (US) Q2 Supermarket Income REIT (UK) Full-year TEN Entertainment Group (UK) Half-year THURSDAY 22 SEPTEMBER RESULTS AAR (US) Q1 CalAmp (US) Q2 Ceres Power Holdings (UK) Half-year Cineworld Group (UK) Half-year Costco Wholesale (US) Q4 CVS Group (UK) Full-year Darden Restaurants (US) Q1 FactSet Research Systems (US) Q4 JD Sports Fashion (UK) Half-year Learning Technologies Group (UK) Half-year PZ Cussons (UK) Full-year SafeStyle UK (UK) Half-year Wilmington (UK) Full-year FRIDAY 23 SEPTEMBER RESULTS Carnival Corp (US) Q3 Smiths Group (UK) Full-year

Company announcements are subject to change. All the events listed above were correct at the time of writing.



CMC Markets erbjuder sin tjänst som ”execution only”. Detta material (antingen uttryckt eller inte) är endast för allmän information och tar inte hänsyn till dina personliga omständigheter eller mål. Ingenting i detta material är (eller bör anses vara) finansiella, investeringar eller andra råd som beroende bör läggas på. Inget yttrande i materialet utgör en rekommendation från CMC Markets eller författaren om en viss investering, säkerhet, transaktion eller investeringsstrategi. Detta innehåll har inte skapats i enlighet med de regler som finns för oberoende investeringsrådgivning. Även om vi inte uttryckligen hindras från att handla innan vi har tillhandhållit detta innehåll försöker vi inte dra nytta av det innan det sprids.