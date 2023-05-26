The key economic event to watch this week is the release on Friday of the US jobs report for May. The closely watched non-farm payrolls (NFPs) print will provide an insight in to the strength of the country’s labour market, potentially offering clues as to the likelihood of another Fed rate rise in June. Before that, Thursday brings the flash reading of euro area inflation in May. And as earnings season winds down, look out for the latest results from HP, Broadcom and GameStop.

Our top three economic and company events in order of importance are:

1. US non-farm payrolls (May) – Friday

The resilience of the US economy continues to manifest itself in the jobs data. The economy added 253,000 jobs in April according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, smashing expectations of 185,000 non-farm payrolls (NFPs) and exceeding the downwardly revised March figure of 165,000.

Consensus-busting figures are nothing new. Since the beginning of 2022, NFPs have beaten predictions every month except March 2022 as economists have consistently underestimated the strength of the labour market.

The last jobs report also showed that the unemployment rate fell to 3.4% in April, while average hourly earnings grew 4.4% year-on-year. Vacancy rates remained high, with over 9.5m positions open. That said, this figure has declined by more than 2m from the peaks of March last year. The labour force participation rate remained stable at 62.6%, its highest level since before the pandemic and new jobless claims remained low.

Payrolls processing firm ADP also paints a solid picture of the US jobs market. Its latest report showed that private employers added 296,000 jobs in April.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ jobs report for May is expected to show that 180,000 jobs were added while the unemployment rate edged up to 3.5%.

2. Euro area flash CPI (May) – Thursday

The fall in energy prices over recent months has sent headline inflation in Europe sharply lower. Having peaked at 10.6% in October, euro area inflation, as measured by its consumer price index (CPI), eased to 6.9% in March. It then ticked back up to 7% in April.

The core rate of inflation, which strips out energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices, hit a record high of 5.7% in March, before slipping to 5.6% in April.

The persistence of high inflation in the currency bloc presents a problem for the European Central Bank. Its governing council is split on the question of how many more rate hikes may be needed to tame inflation. The chatter from central bank officials has been very hawkish of late, with talk of raising rates by half a percentage point in June.

However, few economists believe the ECB will continue to raise rates if the US Federal Reserve holds off on a rate rise in June. The upcoming flash CPI reading for May could make the ECB’ s life more difficult if price growth is shown to have accelerated. That could raise the prospect that rates may have to go higher or stay at current levels for longer.

3. Broadcom Q2 results – Thursday

Broadcom, which recently agreed a multibillion-dollar deal to supply US-made 5G components to Apple, has performed well of late. Revenue last year was $33.2 billion, up 21% year-on-year, while non-GAAP diluted earnings per share were $40.71.

In addition to its strong financial performance, Broadcom is also returning significant sums to shareholders. In Q4, the company repurchased 2.7m shares for $1.5bn, lifting the number of shares repurchased last year to 10.6m, at a cost of $6.1bn.

Shares of the chip maker, up 27% year-to-date, hit new record highs this month amid investor optimism that strong demand for its variety of end markets – including hyperscale data centres – will continue.

In Q1 revenue rose to $8.91bn, while profit increased to $10.33 a share. For Q2, revenue is expected to dip from Q1 levels to $8.72bn, with profit falling slightly to $10.16 a share.

More key events

Our calendar of selected upcoming economic and company announcements:

MONDAY 29 MAY

UK and US markets closed for the spring bank holiday and Memorial Day, respectively

TUESDAY 30 MAY

HP Q2 results

The HP share price has recovered since the full-year results in November when the PC and hardware manufacturer announced 6,000 job cuts over the next three years due to a slowdown in the PC and laptops market. HP hasn’t been alone in this regard, with Dell also announcing similar reductions in headcount.

Revenues have been in decline over the last few quarters, with weak PC demand very much a headwind. In its last fiscal year, revenue was $62.98bn, and consensus estimates for this year point to a decline to $55.2bn.

In Q4 revenue came in at $14.8bn, and in Q1 it fell sequentially to $13.8bn. Profit in Q1 came in slightly ahead of expectations at $0.75 a share. For Q2, although profit is expected to remain steady at $0.76 a share, revenues are expected to drop to $13.04bn, down from $16.49bn a year ago, with computers and notebooks the main drag.

That said, HP maintained its full-year guidance for adjusted earnings per share of between $3.20 and $3.60.

WEDNESDAY 31 MAY

UK mortgage approvals (April)

Mortgage approvals have picked up in recent months. The number of approvals hit a low of 39,600 in January as the sharp rise in interest rates at the end of last year weighed on demand for property. However, as mortgage rates have stabilised of late, demand for mortgages has started to pick up again, with 52,000 approvals in March.

Net consumer credit has also started to improve after similar weakness at the end of last year. With inflationary pressures starting to subside, we could see this trend continue in the coming months, as long as energy prices remain at their current levels and the Bank of England signals that it is close to being done with rate rises.

B&M European Retail has seen a solid rebound in its share price in the wake of the slump from the record highs seen at the end of 2021. Rebounding from 2 and a half year lows in late September, just below 300p they are now trading near to 500p, helped by a retail environment that has favoured the discount retail sector more than the higher end. In January the retailer reported a strong pre-Christmas quarter, with Q3 revenues rising 12.3%, prompting an upgrade to full year group adjusted EBITDA to between £560m to £580m. The retailer also announced a special dividend of 20p per share to be paid on 3rd February. This week’s full year results are expected to show revenues of £4.96bn, up from £4.67bn in 2022, although pre-tax profits are expected to fall to £463m.

Salesforce Q1 results

Salesforce shares have been on a slow road to recovery after hitting their lowest levels since March 2020, back in December last year. In March their Q4 numbers helped to give the Dow a boost after the company reported better than expected Q4 results and an upbeat outlook for the upcoming year. Q4 revenues rose 14% to $8.38bn, while profits doubled to $1.68c a share. The Q1 outlook saw revenues estimated at $8.16bn to $8.18bn, and profits of $1.60c a share, while annual 2024 revenues are expected to rise to a minimum of $34.5bn, a decent increase from 2023’s $31.35bn. The outperformance has come from a number of factors, the continued growth of the cloud computing market. Salesforce is a leading provider of cloud-based CRM software, as well investing heavily in AI powered tools, recently launching its Einstein platform, which is a suite of artificial intelligence-powered tools that help businesses make better decisions.

THURSDAY 1 JUNE

Euro area flash CPI (May); Broadcom Q2 results

See our top three events, above

Manufacturing PMIs (May)

Last week saw the latest flash PMIs show that manufacturing activity in France and Germany remained weak, while in Germany activity deteriorated further to its lowest levels since June 2020, when economies were still reeling from the effects of pandemic lockdowns. We also found out that the German economy was in recession after Q1 GDP was revised lower to -0.3%. The UK and US on the other hand were able to see a modest pickup in economic activity. It is clear that manufacturing globally is in a difficult place, we’re also seeing it in China, as well as copper and iron ore prices, which suggests that global demand is weakening sharply. Italy and Spain economic activity is also expected to see further weakness in manufacturing when their latest PMIs are released later this week.

Dr Martens full-year results

When Dr Martens launched its IPO in January 2021 at 370p the shares initially pushed higher on optimism that this iconic brand would go from strength to strength. This optimism didn’t last and since then the shares have been on a slow steady decline, culminating in another profits warning earlier this year which saw the shares hit a record low of 127p. The company cited supply chain issues in its US operation which could reduce wholesale revenues by £15m-£25m, and EBITDA by around £20m. For the full year the company says it expects to see EBITDA in the region of between £250m and £260m below estimates of £285m. Revenues in Q3 also fell shy of company expectations for the same reason, coming in at £335.9m. Looking forward their sole concern now is resolving these issues and reversing this decline in profitability. Full year revenue is expected to rise to £1bn, a still respectable improvement on last year’s £908m, while net profits are forecast to fall to £140m from £181.2m last year.

GameStop Q1 results

GameStop shares surged out of the blocks to a 3-month high when they reported a surprise Q4 profit of $0.16c a share, the first quarterly profit in 2 years. Q4 revenues came in at $2.23bn, only slightly below the levels they were a year ago, helped by a strong performance from collectibles and hardware sales. Annual revenues were only modestly lower than the previous year, coming in at $5.93bn. It is important to note that the profit numbers were boosted by a $4.5m boost from the sale of some digital assets. The company offered no guidance as management look to turn around a business that has been ailing for several years. Management have been successful in cutting costs as well as withdrawing from non-core markets, however they have been hampered by some poor decisions, the partnership with failed crypto exchange FTX, as well as experimenting with NFT at around the same time the bottom fell out of that market. For Q1 revenues are forecast to fall to $1.34bn, with losses of $0.17c a share.

FRIDAY 2 JUNE

US non-farm payrolls (May)

See our top three events, above

INDEX DIVIDEND SCHEDULE

Dividend payments from an index's constituent shares can affect your trading account. View this week's index dividend schedule.

SELECTED COMPANY RESULTS

MONDAY 29 MAY UK and US markets closed TUESDAY 30 MAY RESULTS Box (US) Q1 Hollywood Bowl Group (UK) Half-year HP (US) Q2 Oxford BioDynamics (UK) Half-year WEDNESDAY 31 MAY RESULTS B&M European Value Retail (UK) Full-year Bloomsbury Publishing (UK) Full-year Capri Holdings (US) Q4 Chewy (US) Q1 Crowdstrike Holdings (US) Q1 Impax Asset Management Group (UK) Half-year Ithaca Energy (UK) Q1 NetApp (US) Q4 Nordstrom (US) Q1 Salesforce (US) Q1 Veeva Systems (US) Q1 Victoria's Secret & Co (US) Q1 THURSDAY 1 JUNE RESULTS Auto Trader Group (UK) Full-year Broadcom (US) Q2 Dell Technologies (US) Q1 Dollar General (US) Q1 Dr Martens (UK) Full-year GameStop (US) Q1 Hormel Foods (US) Q2 Macy's (US) Q1 Pennon Group (UK) Full-year VMware (US) Q1 FRIDAY 2 JUNE No major scheduled announcements Note: While we check all dates carefully to ensure that they are correct at the time of writing, company announcements are subject to change.

Leaving so soon? Test out our risk-free demo account to practise trading on the financial markets with £10,000 of virtual funds, or gain access to 12,000+ instruments right away with a live account. Practise with a demo account Trade with a live account

Find your flow: four principles for trading in the zone Learn about the four trading principles of preparation, psychology, strategy, and intuition, and gain key trading insights from some of the world's top investors. Get this free report



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.