Here’s our pick of the top three economic and company events in the week commencing Monday, 29 January 2024:

Microsoft Q2 results

Tuesday 30 January: Shares of Microsoft – whose Q2 results kick off a busy week of tech earnings – have gone from strength to strength in recent months. The stock gained roughly 60% last year, helping Microsoft to become the most valuable company in the world on 11 January as its stock market valuation briefly overtook that of Apple. The two tech giants remain neck and neck in the scrap for the most-valuable-company tag, each with valuations a shade under $3tn. Microsoft’s Q1 revenue came in at $56.5bn, up 13% year-on-year, comfortably beating forecasts of $54.5bn. Profit rose 27% to $2.99 a share. Revenue from cloud computing division Azure and other services increased 29%, above forecasts of 25% to 26%, while revenue from personal computing rose 3% to $13.7bn, helped by a 5% increase in Windows revenue. Xbox content and services revenue was up 13%, although devices revenue fell 22%. Investment in AI is a key area for traders to watch as Microsoft develops solutions for business and integrates its Copilot chatbot into the Windows operating system. Analyst estimates for Q2 suggest that revenue surged by almost 20% to $61.1bn, with commercial cloud revenue set to account for $32.2bn of that total. Profit is forecast to come in at $2.77 a share.

US Federal Reserve interest rate decision

Wednesday 31 January: While the Federal Reserve is this week expected to hold its benchmark interest rate at a target range of 5.25% to 5.5%, the focus among traders will be on the timetable for rate cuts. Markets are betting that the first cut could come in March – after this week, the next rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee meeting is scheduled for 19-20 March. This may be too soon for some FOMC members, despite the core personal consumption expenditures index having eased to 3.2% in the year to November. Unlike US stock markets, which have risen to all-time highs on expectations of imminent rate cuts, bond markets appear to be taking a more cautious view of when rates could be cut. While the five-year yield has finally managed to sustain a fall below the 10-year yield, the two-year yield has remained inverted. If the Fed is minded to deliver a rate cut in March, then this Wednesday offers the perfect opportunity to signal its intention. If, however, policymakers are looking at holding rates at current levels beyond March, it might be best to curb the markets’ enthusiasm.

Bank of England interest rate decision

Thursday 1 February: In December the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee voted 6-3 to keep the base rate at 5.25%, where it is likely to remain when the MPC meets on Thursday. Three external members of the nine-person MPC – Catherine Mann, Megan Greene and Jonathan Haskel – voted to raise interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point over concerns about inflation, which was running at 4% in December, up from 3.9% in November. Service-sector inflation was at 6.1% in December, while pay excluding bonuses grew 6.6% in the three months to November. Following last month’s rate hold and a larger-than-expected 3.2% month-on-month decline in retail sales in December, market expectations of an imminent rate cut have grown. However, BoE governor Andrew Bailey said in December that there was “still some way to go” in the fight against inflation. That’s why no change is expected to monetary policy in February, though it will be interesting to find out whether Mann, Greene and Haskel vote with the rest to hold rates. As for the prospect of rate cuts this year, it’s now a question of when, not if, rates will be cut.

Here's our pick of the week's other notable economic and company events:

Germany Q4 GDP

Tue 30 Jan: With inflation coming down sharply over the last 12 months, there have been calls for the ECB to signal it is prepared to cut rates soon. That could help boost Germany’s manufacturing sector, which has been in recession for more than a year. The country’s services sector has also been struggling. No wonder, then, that Germany’s economy shrank by 0.8% last year. The Q4 GDP reading is expected to show a minor contraction, similar to the 0.1% decline that was recorded in Q3.

Alphabet Q4 results

Tue 30 Jan: Shares of Google owner Alphabet last year gained more than 55%, reversing the decline of 2022. The momentum has continued into this year, too, with the shares touching a record intraday high of $154.76 on 25 January. After the Q3 numbers came out, the shares briefly fell to three-month lows before rebounding. Not that there was much to dislike about the Q3 results. One minor blip was a miss on cloud revenue, which came in at $8.4bn, slightly below forecasts of $8.6bn, but still well above last year’s $6.87bn. On all other metrics the results were strong. Revenue increased 11% to $76.7bn, and profit came in at $19.69bn, or $1.55 a share. There were comfortable revenue beats across the business. YouTube chipped in $7.95bn, advertising delivered a whopping $59.65bn, and other revenue amounted to $8.34bn. That took total services revenue to $67.99bn. For Q4, revenue is expected to come in at $85.3bn, with the cloud division expected to contribute $8.95bn. Profit is forecast to be worth $1.59 a share.

Eurozone flash CPI (January)

Thu 1 Feb: Last month saw several ECB policymakers push back on the idea of an early rate cut from the central bank, with the most vehement opposition coming from the usual hawkish suspects of Joachim Nagel of the German Bundesbank and Robert Holzmann of the Austrian central bank. Other governing council members were more amenable to the idea that a rate cut could come as early as the summer, with ECB President Christine Lagarde suggesting a move in June might be appropriate if the data supported such a move. The case for a cut was undermined somewhat by a sharp pickup in inflation in December after headline CPI jumped from 2.4% to 2.9%, although core prices continued to ease, slowing to 3.4%, from 3.6%. A further easing of inflationary pressures on the back of lower energy prices will only add to calls for an earlier rate cut despite last week’s ECB meeting indicating there was little chance of an imminent cut in rates.

BT Group Q3 results

Thu 1 Feb: Enthusiasm around the BT Group share price has been rather lukewarm over the last 12 months with the shares broadly trading sideways since dropping to one-year lows back in October. We did see a welcome uplift in the aftermath of the publication of its Q2 numbers with the shares rising to 6-month highs in December, but the enthusiasm proved short lived with the shares sliding back in the weeks since then. The H1 numbers showed that BT had been making progress on its goals to improve margins after it raised its guidance on full year cash flow to the upper end of its £1bn to £1.2bn guidance. H1 revenues came in at £10.4bn, while reported profit before tax rose 29% to £1.1bn. The Openreach business appears to be performing strongly with net adds of 364k in Q2 with average revenue per user rising 10% Y/Y. Consumer broadband also saw a 4% increase in ARPU. An interim dividend of 2.31p per share was in line with expectations.

Shell full-year results

Thu 1 Feb: Since the Shell share price hit new record highs back in October, we’ve seen a significant pullback with the decline in oil and gas prices since that update helping in some part to explain that weakness. A few weeks ago, Shell reported that it expected to see a much better performance from its gas trading business when it announces its Q4 and full year numbers later this week. Any uplift here though is expected to be offset by weakness in its chemicals business which has struggled this year and reported a loss of $468m in Q2. After the record revenues and profits seen in 2022 this year was always likely to see a slowdown, even accounting for improvements in refining margins. In Q3 Shell reported profits of $6.22bn which was in line with market expectations, as well as increasing its buyback to $3.5bn. The integrated gas part of the business saw profits remain steady and were in line with Q2 at $2.5bn, while upstream profits came in at $2.22bn, a significant fall from the same quarter last year. Shell’s chemicals and products division also did better in Q3, returning to profit of $1.38bn. The change of focus announced by CEO Wael Sarwan last summer to focus on returns and “invest in the models that work” and “those with the highest returns” has seen a shift towards a practical approach to renewables and an acknowledgement that this process is likely to be more gradual due to surging costs. This was no better illustrated by the fact that Shell’s renewables business sink to a loss of -$67m in Q3, due to lower margins and seasonal impacts in Europe, as well as higher operating expenses. Q4 profits are expected to come in at $6.2bn, with integrated gas expected to account for $3.2bn and upstream $2.4bn, with the key focus likely to be on its margins due to higher shipping costs due to events in the Red Sea. On an annual basis full year profits are forecast to slow to $27.4bn, down from last year’s record $39.87bn.

Meta Platforms Q4 results

Thu 1 Feb: Facebook parent company Meta recouped all off its 2022 losses when the shares made a new record high last month, roundtripping from the $88 lows of October 2022 it’s been quite the turnaround for the Facebook owner, despite little prospect that its Reality Labs will turn a profit in the near term. Revenues in this area have been slowing and in the first half of the current fiscal year rose to $7.7bn. Total Q3 revenues came in at the top end of forecasts at $34.15bn, while profits came in at $11.58bn or $4.63c a share, and Q4 revenue guidance was nudged up to between $36.5-$40bn, although this was tempered by a warning that ad revenue might slow due to uncertainty around the global economy. Full year operating expenses were also revised lower to between $87-$89bn. Full year revenue forecast to be $133.7bn and profits of $14.37 a share.

Amazon Q4 results

Thu 1 Feb: Having traded sideways for most of Q3, Amazon’s share price slipped to a 5-month low in the leadup to its Q3 results, however since that low the shares have rallied strongly, rising to 20-month highs last month. Over the past 12 months Amazon has been cutting headcount after over hiring during covid and said that 5,000 jobs had been cut during Q2. Amazon has also been investing in AI pushing $4bn into AI startup Anthropic. The main catalyst for the turnaround over the past few months was a crushing quarter in Q3 and a solid upgrade to its Q4 revenue forecasts. Q3 revenues comfortably beat expectations at $143.1bn, as did profits which came in at $0.94c a share, or $9.88bn. This included a gain of $1.2bn from its stake in Rivian. There was a strong performance from online stores with net sales of $57.27bn, while AWS saw revenues of $23.06bn which was slightly below expectations of $23.2bn. Operating margin was also better than expected at 7.8%. For Q4 Amazon expects net sales of $160-167bn, while the company said it is going to hire 250k full and part-time employees to cover the holiday periods of Thanksgiving and Christmas. Amazon also said it expects to see operating income rise to between $7bn and $11bn with profits expected to come in at 78c a share. Annual revenues are expected to rise to $570bn, a sizeable lift from last year’s $514bn.

Apple Q1 results

Thu 1 Feb: Having set a new record high back in December, Apple is currently vying with Microsoft for the title of the world’s biggest company, flirting with a $3trn market cap, with its recent progress to new record highs becoming interrupted by concern over sales growth in its Chinese market as Huawei’s new 5G phone starts to eat into its sales. The Chinese government has also played a role in this by forbidding government employees and state-owned firms from bringing their iPhones into work. This prohibition appears to have resulted in a slowdown in sales in the China region, which saw a 2.5% revenue decline in to $15.08bn in Q4. Overall Q4 revenues slowed to $89.5bn while profits came in at $1.46c a share. Q1 tends to be Apple’s most lucrative quarter when it comes to revenues and profits, however the slowdown in China, which is expected to continue with some estimates suggesting a 30% decline in sales, could impact the wider numbers, although Apple will be hoping that any slowdown in China will be offset by growth in its India market. The company is also facing problems over its Watch and a US ban on 2 of its Smartwatch models due to a dispute over its blood oxygen feature. In Q4 iPhone revenue came in at $43.8bn, a 2.8% increase on last year, while Mac revenue fell 34% to $7.61bn and iPad revenue fell 10% to $6.44bn. Wearables were also disappointing, slipping 3.4% to $9.32bn, while services revenue rose 16% to a record $22.31bn. For the full year Apple posted a modest decline in sales to $383.28bn, while profits came in just shy of $97bn, down from $99.8bn a year ago. For Q1 Apple said they expect similar total revenues to last year of about $117bn, and that iPhone revenue is expected to grow from last year, although the price cuts announced last month in China to try and address slowing sales might see this target revised lower. We could also see how optimistic Apple is regarding sales targets of its new $3,500 Vision Pro virtual reality headset. Profits are expected to come in at $2.11 a share.

Fri 2 Feb: The US economy added 216,000 jobs in December, surpassing economists' estimates of 170,000 and marking an increase on the downwardly revised November figure of 173,000 jobs. The unemployment rate stayed at 3.7% in December, while average earnings increased 4.1% year-on-year, up from 4% in November. The continued strength of the country’s labour market undermines market expectations that the Federal Reserve will be forced to cut interest rates in March, especially with the US economy having expanded a stronger-than-expected 3.3% on an annualised basis in Q4. For January, economists estimate that the US added 155,000 non-farm payrolls.

INDEX DIVIDEND SCHEDULE

Dividend payments from an index's constituent shares can affect your trading account. View this week's index dividend schedule.

SELECTED COMPANY RESULTS

Monday 29 January Results HomeStreet (US) Q4 Tuesday 30 January Results Advanced Micro Devices (US) Q4 Alphabet (US) Q4 Diageo (UK) Half-year Electronic Arts (US) Q3 General Motors (US) Q4 Match Group (US) Q4 Microsoft (US) Q2 Mondelez International (US) Q4 Pentair (US) Q4 Pfizer (US) Q4 Starbucks (US) Q1 SThree (UK) Full-year Stryker (US) Q4 Wednesday 31 January Results Boeing (US) Q4 GSK (UK) Full-year ITM Power (UK) Half-year Mastercard (US) Q4 MetLife (US) Q4 Nasdaq (US) Q4 Qualcomm (US) Q1 Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) Q4 Thursday 1 February Results AG Barr (UK) Full-year Airtel Africa (UK) Q3 Amazon (US) Q4 Apple (US) Q1 BT Group (UK) Q3 Columbia Sportswear (US) Q4 Honeywell International (US) Q4 Janus Henderson Group (US) Full-year Meta Platforms (US) Q4 NCC Group (UK) Half-year Rank Group (UK) Half-year Shell (UK) Full-year Skechers (US) Q4 Friday 2 February Results AbbVie (US) Q4 Aon (US) Q4 Bristol-Myers Squibb (US) Q4 Exxon Mobil (US) Q4

Note: While we check all dates carefully to ensure that they are correct at the time of writing, company announcements are subject to change.

Find your flow: four principles for trading in the zone Learn about the four trading principles of preparation, psychology, strategy, and intuition, and gain key trading insights from some of the world's top investors. Get this free report



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.