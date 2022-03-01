Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 65% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Trading news

Stocks fall as geopolitical tension escalates, oil tops $US100, gold surges, bond yields dips
  • News

01 Mar 2022

Is Aviva stock a port in the current storm?
  • Earnings

While the Aviva share price is down slightly this year, attention is on shareholder payouts ahead of the company’s full-year results.

01 Mar 2022

Volatility continues with more sanctions on Russia, bonds rise, bitcoin surges
  • News

Asia markets are set to open higher following a volatile session on US markets overnight.

28 Feb 2022

Pariah Putin feels the heat, puts nuclear forces on alert
  • News

Markets rebounded strongly at the end of last week as the various splits over sanctions amongst some prompted the not unreasonable view that some European governments weren’t serious

28 Feb 2022

Sanction’s fault lines and peace talk chatter helps markets rebound
  • News

European markets have seen a sizeable rebound today, as fault lines over sanctions, particularly amongst some EU members took some of the bite out of yesterday’s actions by the US and UK.

25 Feb 2022

The Week Ahead: US jobs report; Aviva, Darktrace results
  • Updates

Read our preview of the top economic events in the week commencing 28 February 2022, and view our key company earnings schedule.

25 Feb 2022

Europe set to open higher, after US market turnaround
  • News

Yesterday saw the beginnings of a bleak and sober period for Europe, after Russia ripped up the international rule of law, and invaded its smaller neighbour Ukraine,

25 Feb 2022

Stocks rebound with more sanctions on Russia after the Ukraine attack, gold retreats
  • News

Asia markets are set to be more resilient following a positive close in the US markets after a wild session overnight.

24 Feb 2022

European markets plunge as war comes to eastern Europe
  • News

In what has been a sobering and dark day for Europe, the day we all feared arrived today as the Russian military rolled into Ukraine in the early hours of this morning,

24 Feb 2022

Rolls-Royce share price slides as CEO East set to depart
  • Earnings

The Rolls Royce share price has been buffeted by the ebb and flow of the pandemic, and the travails of the travel sector

24 Feb 2022

Lloyds share price slips on disappointing Q4, announces £2bn buyback
  • Earnings

The Lloyds Banking Group share price has stalled this year, after more than doubling from its eight-year low in September 2020.

24 Feb 2022

Markets in turmoil as Russia invades Ukraine, oil surges above $100 a barrel
  • News

The early day rebound that we saw in European markets yesterday fizzled out quickly in the afternoon session,

24 Feb 2022

S&P 500 falls into correction territory as Ukraine tension rises
  • News

Asia markets are set to open lower as both EU and US stocks gave up gains and closed at session lows overnight

23 Feb 2022

Relief rally fizzles as Ukraine goes into a State of Emergency
  • News

Markets in Europe at one point today appeared to be putting to one side their concerns about events in eastern Ukraine, choosing instead on a raft of decent company updates,

23 Feb 2022

Europe set for a higher open as markets weigh up next move
  • News

Yesterday’s underwhelming response by Western leaders to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actions on Monday night saw European equity markets rebound from their lows to finish the day mixed.

23 Feb 2022

New Zealand dollar surges on RBNZ’s hawkish stance
  • News

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand increased the official cash rate (OCR) by 25 basis points.

23 Feb 2022

Stocks swing as geopolitical tension intensifies, USD weakens
  • News

Asia markets are set to open lower following a wild session in both EU and US markets overnight with sanctions being imposed on Russia as tension over Ukraine escalates.

22 Feb 2022

Market analysis

Will crypto markets continue to rise with sanctions on Russia?
  • Analysis

01 Mar 2022

Upcoming indices dividend drop points
  • Market Outlook

View the estimated indices dividend drop points* for the week commencing 28 February 2022.

25 Feb 2022

Where are the Chinese tech giants heading amid ongoing regulatory crackdown?
  • Stock Watch

While the global stock markets are nose diving on the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the Chinese tech giants are facing a renewed regulatory overhaul by the Chinese government.

24 Feb 2022

Lloyds share price on the up ahead of full-year results
  • Stock Watch

Lloyds Banking Group’s share price recovered in 2021 but remains below pre-pandemic levels. Will Thursday’s results provide a boost?

23 Feb 2022

Will there be a potential rebounding opportunity in US stocks?
  • Stock Watch

Will there be a rebounding opportunity in the coming days as the major US indices approach January lows?

22 Feb 2022

Trading in the geopolitical tension-driven markets - a potential double bottom for Nasdaq?
  • Market Outlook

Geopolitical tension is still the key factor likely to lead market sentiment in the week ahead. Watch our video.

21 Feb 2022

The Week Ahead: US PCE inflation; UK banks, Rolls-Royce results
  • Stock Watch

Read our preview of the top economic events in the week commencing 21 February 2022, and view our key company earnings schedule.

18 Feb 2022

NatWest share price slips, despite profits boost
  • Stock Watch

The last 12 months have been good ones for the NatWest share price, up over 40% from the record lows of September 2020, and the shares are back at levels last seen in December 2019.

18 Feb 2022

Nvidia share price drops ahead of Q4 results
  • Stock Watch

The Nvidia share price has struggled this year, but consensus estimates point to upside potential. Can the company recover from its failed Arm bid?

15 Feb 2022

How to trade during risk-off sentiment
  • Sentiment

Fears are building in stock markets over Russia-Ukraine tension and the US Federal Reserve's hawkish policy.

14 Feb 2022

The Week Ahead: UK inflation; Fed minutes; NatWest results
  • Market Outlook

Read our pick of the top stories to look out for in the week commencing 14 February 2022, and view our key company earnings schedule.

11 Feb 2022

Will an expansion into rare diseases boost the AstraZeneca share price?
  • Stock Watch

Could the AstraZeneca share price get a shot in the arm when it reports fourth-quarter results on 10 February, after falling in recent weeks?

09 Feb 2022

Unilever share price struggling amid investor discontent
  • Stock Watch

Ahead of the company’s full-year earnings announcement on Thursday, where is the Unilever share price heading next?

09 Feb 2022

Is oil reaching a peak while gold pushes higher?
  • Analysis

Oil prices slid as US and Iran nuclear negotiations are back on the table.

09 Feb 2022

BP share price edges higher after decent Q4
  • Stock Watch

BP's share price has been among the best performers year-to-date on the FTSE 100, which is welcome news for shareholders who have had to ride out a turbulent couple of years.

08 Feb 2022

Airline stocks soar, AUD, NZD pop, crypto forms bottom reversal pattern
  • Analysis

Stocks sensitive to a better economy are outperforming growth stocks amid rising bond yields and the US Federal Reserve’s hawkish guidance.

08 Feb 2022

Ocado share price trading 50% lower than in 2021 ahead of full-year results
  • Stock Watch

The Ocado [OCDO.L] share price is trending lower ahead of the company’s critical Christmas trading update, weighed down by the broad tech selloff and a fall in e-commerce demand

07 Feb 2022

