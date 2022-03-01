Trading news

Is Aviva stock a port in the current storm?
While the Aviva share price is down slightly this year, attention is on shareholder payouts ahead of the company’s full-year results.
Volatility continues with more sanctions on Russia, bonds rise, bitcoin surges
Asia markets are set to open higher following a volatile session on US markets overnight.
Pariah Putin feels the heat, puts nuclear forces on alert
Markets rebounded strongly at the end of last week as the various splits over sanctions amongst some prompted the not unreasonable view that some European governments weren’t serious
Sanction’s fault lines and peace talk chatter helps markets rebound
European markets have seen a sizeable rebound today, as fault lines over sanctions, particularly amongst some EU members took some of the bite out of yesterday’s actions by the US and UK.
The Week Ahead: US jobs report; Aviva, Darktrace results
Read our preview of the top economic events in the week commencing 28 February 2022, and view our key company earnings schedule.
Europe set to open higher, after US market turnaround
Yesterday saw the beginnings of a bleak and sober period for Europe, after Russia ripped up the international rule of law, and invaded its smaller neighbour Ukraine,
Stocks rebound with more sanctions on Russia after the Ukraine attack, gold retreats
Asia markets are set to be more resilient following a positive close in the US markets after a wild session overnight.
European markets plunge as war comes to eastern Europe
In what has been a sobering and dark day for Europe, the day we all feared arrived today as the Russian military rolled into Ukraine in the early hours of this morning,
Rolls-Royce share price slides as CEO East set to depart
The Rolls Royce share price has been buffeted by the ebb and flow of the pandemic, and the travails of the travel sector
Lloyds share price slips on disappointing Q4, announces £2bn buyback
The Lloyds Banking Group share price has stalled this year, after more than doubling from its eight-year low in September 2020.
Markets in turmoil as Russia invades Ukraine, oil surges above $100 a barrel
The early day rebound that we saw in European markets yesterday fizzled out quickly in the afternoon session,
S&P 500 falls into correction territory as Ukraine tension rises
Asia markets are set to open lower as both EU and US stocks gave up gains and closed at session lows overnight
Relief rally fizzles as Ukraine goes into a State of Emergency
Markets in Europe at one point today appeared to be putting to one side their concerns about events in eastern Ukraine, choosing instead on a raft of decent company updates,
Europe set for a higher open as markets weigh up next move
Yesterday’s underwhelming response by Western leaders to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actions on Monday night saw European equity markets rebound from their lows to finish the day mixed.
New Zealand dollar surges on RBNZ’s hawkish stance
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand increased the official cash rate (OCR) by 25 basis points.
Upcoming indices dividend drop points
View the estimated indices dividend drop points* for the week commencing 28 February 2022.
Where are the Chinese tech giants heading amid ongoing regulatory crackdown?
While the global stock markets are nose diving on the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the Chinese tech giants are facing a renewed regulatory overhaul by the Chinese government.
Lloyds share price on the up ahead of full-year results
Lloyds Banking Group’s share price recovered in 2021 but remains below pre-pandemic levels. Will Thursday’s results provide a boost?
Will there be a potential rebounding opportunity in US stocks?
Will there be a rebounding opportunity in the coming days as the major US indices approach January lows?
Trading in the geopolitical tension-driven markets - a potential double bottom for Nasdaq?
Geopolitical tension is still the key factor likely to lead market sentiment in the week ahead. Watch our video.
The Week Ahead: US PCE inflation; UK banks, Rolls-Royce results
Read our preview of the top economic events in the week commencing 21 February 2022, and view our key company earnings schedule.
NatWest share price slips, despite profits boost
The last 12 months have been good ones for the NatWest share price, up over 40% from the record lows of September 2020, and the shares are back at levels last seen in December 2019.
Nvidia share price drops ahead of Q4 results
The Nvidia share price has struggled this year, but consensus estimates point to upside potential. Can the company recover from its failed Arm bid?
How to trade during risk-off sentiment
Fears are building in stock markets over Russia-Ukraine tension and the US Federal Reserve's hawkish policy.
The Week Ahead: UK inflation; Fed minutes; NatWest results
Read our pick of the top stories to look out for in the week commencing 14 February 2022, and view our key company earnings schedule.
Will an expansion into rare diseases boost the AstraZeneca share price?
Could the AstraZeneca share price get a shot in the arm when it reports fourth-quarter results on 10 February, after falling in recent weeks?
Unilever share price struggling amid investor discontent
Ahead of the company’s full-year earnings announcement on Thursday, where is the Unilever share price heading next?
Is oil reaching a peak while gold pushes higher?
Oil prices slid as US and Iran nuclear negotiations are back on the table.
BP share price edges higher after decent Q4
BP's share price has been among the best performers year-to-date on the FTSE 100, which is welcome news for shareholders who have had to ride out a turbulent couple of years.
Airline stocks soar, AUD, NZD pop, crypto forms bottom reversal pattern
Stocks sensitive to a better economy are outperforming growth stocks amid rising bond yields and the US Federal Reserve’s hawkish guidance.
