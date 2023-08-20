X

Trade the way that suits you

  • News & Analysis
  • APAC Week Ahead: Fed’s Powell to Speak at the Jackson Hole Symposium

APAC Week Ahead: Fed’s Powell to Speak at the Jackson Hole Symposium

Jerome Powell

Written by

Tina Teng

MARKET ANALYST

Best in-house analyst award (dark version)

21 Aug 2023, 05:25

Global markets deepened losses amid bond jitters and China’s economic woes last week. Wall Street slumped further as tech giants continued to retreat, while the US 10-year bond yields hit a 16-year high after the July Fed meeting minutes showed that it would likely maintain the hiking cycle. In the S&P 500, the technology sector led broad losses, down almost 8% month-to-date, while Energy was the only sector in the green. Inflation woes returned to markets and sent the USD higher. In such a volatile time, Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium can be critical for the market’s sentiment as stubborn hawkish rhetoric could crash risk assets further. On the earnings front, Nvidia’s second-quarter earnings will be in the spotlight after Morgan Stanley’s “Top Pick” comment, which caused a 7% jump in its shares last week.

China’s economic woes are another major issue for the global markets after its largest private fund manager missed coupon payments and the troubled developer, Evergrande, filed for bankruptcy. Weak economic data also added to the pessimism. Market players will continue to monitor the progress of the government’s intervention in the Yuan exchange rate and the shadow banking debt restructuring. This week, the PBOC will decide on its key policy rates, the 1-year and 5-year Loan Prime Rates. Baidu’s quarterly earnings will continue to gauge Chinese tech giants’ AI development.

The Australian stock market finished the week in the red, impacted by Wall Street’s slump and the selloff on the Chinese stock markets. Its mining stocks dragged on the ASX, with Rio Tinto falling for the third straight week following disappointing full-year earnings results. The biggest miner, BHP, is set to report its 2023 full-year performance.    

What are we watching?

  • Bond yields continue to climb: The US 10-year bond yield rose for the fifth straight week to the highest since 2007 after the Fed meeting minutes showed that it could continue tightening monetary policy as inflation risk lingered.  
  • Energy stocks outperform: A rebound in oil prices led the energy sector in the S&P 500 to gain about 15% from the low in June. Inflation trades may have returned to markets amid the sector rotation.
  • Chinese stock markets sink: Chinese stock markets extended losses, with the Hang Seng Index falling for the third straight week to the lowest since November 2022. Its property woes may have a contagion impact on global markets, sparking risk-off sentiment.
  • Gold under pressure: Gold prices slid for the third straight week amid a strengthened USD and surging bond yields. Spot gold price fell below key support of 1,900, approaching further support of 1,860.
  • Bitcoin crashes: Bitcoin posted the worst weekly performance since November 2022 amid market volatility. Fed’s hawkish rhetoric and China’s uncertainties may have sparked the selloff. The largest digital coin fell about 11% for the week, approaching key support of the 50-day moving average of 23,500

Economic Calendar (21 Aug –  26 Aug)

 

 

 


Latest from CMC

News

Fears over China syndrome sends markets sharply lower

It’s been another day of losses for European markets with the FTSE100 closing lower for the 6th day in a row and matching its worst losing streak since October last year,

18 Aug 2023
News

Will Taylor Swift and Barbie help to lift UK retail sales?
Market update

Wall Street extends a three-day losing streak on bond jitters
News

FTSE100 set for 5th day of losses on higher yields and ex-divs
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

News

Fears over China syndrome sends markets sharply lower

It’s been another day of losses for European markets with the FTSE100 closing lower for the 6th day in a row and matching its worst losing streak since October last year,

18 Aug 2023
News

Will Taylor Swift and Barbie help to lift UK retail sales?

This week hasn’t been a good week for the FTSE100, with 4 days of declines on top of a poor finish to the end of last week, with the index down 4% over the last 5 days, and down at 5-week lows.

18 Aug 2023
Market update

Wall Street extends a three-day losing streak on bond jitters

Wall Street fell for the third straight trading day as rising bond yields continued to rattle the equity markets

17 Aug 2023
News

FTSE100 set for 5th day of losses on higher yields and ex-divs

The continued rise in global yields has put downward pressure on equity markets in Europe today. Not only are US 10-year yields closing in on their highest levels since 2008,

17 Aug 2023
Support x

Welcome to CMC Markets Support!

To begin, please select the product your query is related to.

Share investing What's this?
Buying and selling shares on the stock exchange
CFDs What's this?
Leveraged trading on the open and close price of a trade