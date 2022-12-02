XPeng surges 47% on earnings while EV charging peer ChargePoint dips
  • Updates

XPeng surges 47% on earnings while EV charging peer ChargePoint dips

Despite an earnings miss and poor guidance, XPeng’s share price bounced post-earnings. ChargePoint also posted a revenue miss, but boasts 93% year-over-year growth.

02 Dec 2022

News
XPeng surges 47% on earnings while EV charging peer ChargePoint dips
  • Updates

XPeng surges 47% on earnings while EV charging peer ChargePoint dips

Despite an earnings miss and poor guidance, XPeng’s share price bounced post-earnings. ChargePoint also posted a revenue miss, but boasts 93% year-over-year growth.

02 Dec 2022

Splunk, Veeva and Salesforce earnings rally share prices
  • Updates
  • Cloud computing

Splunk, Veeva and Salesforce earnings rally share prices

The share prices of cloud companies Splunk, Salesforce and Veeva have slumped in 2022, but this week’s positive earnings could turn things around.

02 Dec 2022

Crowdstrike and Snowflake share prices slump on weak guidance
  • Updates
  • Cyber security

Crowdstrike and Snowflake share prices slump on weak guidance

Disappointing guidance sends CrowdStrike and Snowflake shares down post-earnings, while Okta’s gain over 12%.

01 Dec 2022

  • Updates
  • Disruptive innovation

Top stories

US cannabis sales jump 12.7%

  • Updates
  • China tech

Pinduoduo and Bilibili share prices rise on the back of earnings

  • Updates
  • Disruptive innovation

Top stories

Shell’s €1.9bn biogas grab

  • Updates
  • Healthcare innovation

Weight loss drugs power Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Amgen shares

Features
A guide to investing in solar
  • Industry spotlight
  • Solar

A guide to investing in solar

Solar technologies work by converting sunlight into electrical energy either through photovoltaic (PV) panels or concentrated solar-thermal power (CSP). A virtuous circle of environmental awareness, public desire for green energy, government subsidies and private investment has helped to increase the solar industry’s maturity.

10 Nov 2022

GinsGlobal Index Funds CEO Anthony Ginsberg’s thematic radar
  • Profile
  • Cloud computing
  • Healthcare innovation

GinsGlobal Index Funds CEO Anthony Ginsberg’s thematic radar

Despite cloud stocks underperforming in 2022, the fund manager behind the HANS-GINS Cloud Technology Equal Weight ETF believes there’s still long-term growth potential.

21 Oct 2022

Angus Energy stock rally outpaces Shell and Diversified Energy
  • Industry spotlight
  • Disruptive innovation

Angus Energy stock rally outpaces Shell and Diversified Energy

The price of oil has been volatile over the past couple of weeks, but that hasn’t dented the performance of shares in Angus Energy, Diversified Energy and Shell.

15 Sep 2022

Start trading

Open a trading account with CMC Markets and trade the stock market today

Get started
Knowledge

Michael Loukas

Episode #143

  • Tricks
  • Podcast
  • Disruptive innovation

Opto Sessions

Michael Loukas of TrueMark on why diversification isn’t always key

Carolyn Weinberg

Episode #142

  • Tricks
  • Podcast
  • Disruptive innovation

Opto Sessions

BlackRock’s Carolyn Weinberg on the democratising power of ETFs

The global head of product for iShares and index investments at BlackRock talks to Opto about navigating volatile markets.

17 Nov 2022

Brian Feroldi

Episode #141

  • Tricks
  • Podcast
  • Disruptive innovation

Opto Sessions

Investment educator Brian Feroldi’s three principles for long-term investing

Investment expert and author Brian Feroldi joins Opto’s Twitter Spaces event to discuss the three principles of long-term investing.

10 Nov 2022

Michael Kao

Episode #140

  • Tricks
  • Podcast
  • Disruptive innovation

Opto Sessions

Portfolio manager Michael Kao’s dollar wrecking ball theory

In this week’s Opto Sessions, the CIO and portfolio manager of Kao Family Office Michael Kao uses his dollar wrecking ball theory to discuss the dollar’s dominance.

03 Nov 2022

Doomberg

Episode #139

  • Tricks
  • Podcast
  • Disruptive innovation

Opto Sessions

Doomberg on Nord Stream sabotage and monetary mayhem

Doomberg joins the Opto Sessions podcast to share their take on why it all comes down to energy markets.

27 Oct 2022

John Barber

Episode #138

  • Tricks
  • Podcast
  • Disruptive innovation

Opto Sessions

Why Cohesive Capital’s John Barber is bullish about private equity

Cohesive Capital’s managing partner John Barber joins Opto Sessions to chat about why he’s bullish on private equity.

20 Oct 2022

Cullen Roche

Episode #137

  • Tricks
  • Podcast
  • Disruptive innovation

Opto Sessions

Discipline Funds CIO Cullen Roche on finding opportunities in a bear market

CIO of Discipline Funds Cullen Roche joins Opto Sessions from San Diego to talk strategy as we enter a bear market.

13 Oct 2022

Michael Venuto

Episode #136

  • Tricks
  • Podcast
  • Disruptive innovation

Opto Sessions

Tidal Financial CIO Michael Venuto on the ETF industry

CIO and co-founder of Tidal Financial Group Michael Venuto explains how he measures the performance of the ETF industry and which themes are seeing the biggest inflows.

06 Oct 2022

Caroline Cai

Episode #135

  • Tricks
  • Podcast
  • Disruptive innovation

Opto Sessions

Portfolio manager Caroline Cai’s take on an emerging markets’ debt crisis

As developing economies tackle a rising dollar, interest rates and inflation, emerging markets expert Caroline Cai considers whether the space is headed for a debt crisis.

29 Sep 2022

Load More
Analysis
  • Fund watch

Vanguard Energy ETF dips as oil prices fall below $100 a barrel

  • Fund watch
  • Solar
  • Clean energy

Global X Solar ETF on the rise amid growing demand for renewables

  • Analysis
  • Disruptive innovation

Investment themes to watch during periods of stagflation

  • Fund watch
  • lithium

Can improved EV sales drive up the Global X Lithium and Battery Tech ETF?

  • Fund watch
  • Carbon transition

Rising oil prices spark tailwind for the iShares Global Energy ETF

  • Fund watch
  • Sustainable foods

BlackRock launches the iShares Emergent Food and AgTech ETF

  • Fund watch
  • Water

Will investor funds flow back to the First Trust Water ETF?

  • Fund watch
  • Biotechnology

VanEck Biotech ETF slumps despite the sector’s long-term potential