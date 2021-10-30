X

NatWest weighs on the FTSE100, as October ends with a whimper
30 Oct 2021

The Week Ahead: US non-farm payrolls; BP, IAG results
Read our pick of the top stories to look out for in the coming week (1-5 November), and view our key company earnings schedule.

30 Oct 2021

EU CPI set to hit a 13 year high, EU GDP in focus
We saw yet another day of record highs for US stocks yesterday, this time the S&P500 and Nasdaq setting the tone,

29 Oct 2021

Shell drags on the FTSE 100, as Lloyds beats expectations
European markets have had a mixed session today, with the FTSE 100 and DAX lagging the rest of Europe.

29 Oct 2021

ECB and US Q3 GDP in focus
European markets underwent a modest pullback yesterday with modest losses across the board,

28 Oct 2021

Will RBA join the race to raise rates?
All eyes will be on the RBA next Tuesday after Canada's QE change sparked currency ructions.

28 Oct 2021

Does Lloyds’ share price have further upside potential?
Lloyds’ share price has done well this year, but sits just below its year-to-date high as the bank prepares to report its Q3 results.

27 Oct 2021

Europe set for softer start, ahead of UK autumn Budget
​European markets posted their third successive day of gains yesterday with the FTSE 100 setting a new 20-month high

27 Oct 2021

Premier day for Whitbread as FTSE 100 hits 20-month highs
​After a rather lacklustre start to the week yesterday, markets in Europe have kicked on with the FTSE 100 breaking above yesterday’s peaks and putting in another 20-month high,

27 Oct 2021

Europe to open higher, Tesla busts through $1trn, Facebook announces $50bn buyback
European markets underwent a fairly uneventful session yesterday, with the CAC40 slipping back and the FTSE 100 briefly putting in a new 18 month high.

26 Oct 2021

What sectors look merry for festive season gift giving?
Will retailers be banking the cash as gift cards do the business this holiday season?

26 Oct 2021

FTSE 100 hits an 18-month high, as HSBC profits beat expectations
It’s been a fairly solid start to the week for markets in Europe, although the CAC 40 is lagging behind, while the FTSE 100 briefly hit a new 18-month high, before slipping back.

26 Oct 2021

Markets set for a big earnings week, ahead of ECB and BoJ
It was contrasting week for US and European markets last week, with the Dow and S&P500 once again setting the pace with more record highs,

25 Oct 2021

Positive end to the week, but social media companies get trolled
The imminent prospect of an Evergrande default appears to have been deferred for another day, after this morning’s report out of Asia, that it had paid the $83.5m interest payment

23 Oct 2021

UK retail sales set to rebound on fuel frenzy
​European markets underwent a little bit of China syndrome yesterday, as a combination of concerns about an Evergrande default this weekend, and China targeting the restructuring

22 Oct 2021

US earnings surprise, but companies warn on rising inflation
US companies are reporting strong results, but are concerned about semiconductor chip and labour shortages and supply chain disruptions.

22 Oct 2021

European stocks slip back as commodity prices drift off
European markets have slipped back today after a weak handover from markets in Asia, as investor minds turn to the possibility of a possible Evergrande default ahead of the weekend

22 Oct 2021

Chart of the week – Bearish reaction in GBP/USD below 200-day MA ahead of Fed & BoE
31 Oct 2021

Upcoming indices dividend drop points
View the estimated indices dividend drop points* for week commencing 1 November 2021.

30 Oct 2021

S&P 500 bulls may be running on borrowed time
Risk assets seems to be on a tear to the upside at this moment

29 Oct 2021

US SPX 500 leads US Indices recovery
The long rally in the U.S. indices took a breather in September, but October has seen values rise again.

28 Oct 2021

Chart of the week – Bearish elements sighted in EUR/JPY ahead of ECB & BOJ
Chart of the week – Bearish elements sighted in EUR/JPY ahead of ECB & BOJ

24 Oct 2021

The Week Ahead: ECB meeting; UK Budget; UK banks, US tech results
Read our pick of the top stories to look out for in the coming week (25-29 October), and view our key company earnings schedule.

23 Oct 2021

Squid Game helps boost Netflix share price
Despite disappointing on Q3 user growth expectations in July, the Netflix share price, after initially dropping, has spent the rest of this past quarter reversing those losses.

20 Oct 2021

Will Q3 results drive further growth in Tesla's share price?
Tesla’s share price remains slightly below its record high, but could it be poised to rise as the company prepares to announce its Q3 earnings?

20 Oct 2021

NZD strengthened amid a higher-than-expected NZ Q3 CPI
The third quarter NZ CPI printed at 2.2% MoM and 4.9% YoY, much greater than the forecast at 4.1% YoY. The NZD has strengthened after the CPI data was released.

18 Oct 2021

Chart of the week – Potential new all-time high on sight for Bitcoin (USD)
Chart of the week – Potential new all-time high on sight for Bitcoin (USD)

17 Oct 2021

The Week Ahead: China GDP; UK retail sales; Tesla, Barclays results
Read our pick of the top stories to look out for this week (18-22 October), and view our key company earnings schedule.

16 Oct 2021

Chart of the week – Bank of America potential bullish impulsive structure continues to unfold
Chart of the week – Bank of America potential bullish impulsive structure continues to unfold

11 Oct 2021

The Week Ahead: Fed minutes, US banks, Asos results
Read our pick of the top stories to look out for this week (11-15 October), and view our key company earnings schedule.

09 Oct 2021

Weekly technical outlook: potential recovery for SPX 500, NDAQ 100
The US SPX 500 and US NDAQ 100 have almost reached their respective key medium-term supports.

07 Oct 2021

UK Energy Crisis and the British Pound presenting trading opportunities?
In today's Technical Insights, Tamar Mehr from Trade With Precision, takes a look at the recent move of Crude Oil, with a view for a higher timeframe potential trade setup

06 Oct 2021

Chart of the week – AUD/JPY may be forming a potential short-term bullish base as RBA & NFP looms
Chart of the week – AUD/JPY may be forming a potential short-term bullish base as RBA & NFP looms

03 Oct 2021

The Week Ahead: non-farm payrolls, Tesco, Greggs results
Read our pick of the top stories to look out for this week (4-8 October), and view our key company earnings schedule.

02 Oct 2021

