X

Trade the way that suits you

APAC Week Ahead: A Jittery Time Approaches

Written by

Tina Teng

MARKET ANALYST

Best in-house analyst award (dark version)

10 Jul 2023, 08:45

Wall Street finished the week lower to kick off July as improved US economic data strengthened odds for the Fed to hike rates further and sent jitters to the bond markets, which tightened up liquidity. With the US 2-year bond yield hitting a 16-month high, risk-off mounted across the global equity markets, which may have entered a period of correction ahead of the crucial earnings season. The big banks’ second-quarter performance will be a key gauge for the wider financial system’s health, with JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo reporting their results later this week. On the economic front, the June CPI data will be critical to guide Fed’s policy path, steering market future trends.

In Asia, the selloff intensified in Chinese shares amid geopolitical uncertainties after the country implemented restrictions on major chip metals exports in the face of the US curbs on its technology advances. The ASX 200 has also been slashed by surging bond yields, finishing lower, down 2.24%  for the week as big caps like mining and financial stocks were all in the red. Looking ahead, China’s slew of influential economic data, including CPI, PPI, and trade balance for June will continue to keep sentiment in check.

Elsewhere, two major central banks, including RBNZ and BOC are due to decide on their policy rates this week. Both of the banks are expected to pause their rate hike campaign, particularly the RBNZ, which may stop raising the OCR after 12 consecutive increases. 

What are we watching?

  • Bonds yields hit fresh highs: The global bond markets tumbled following US’s strong job data as yields soared on bets that the Fed will keep the interest rates higher for longer.
  • Nasdaq retreats: The tech-heavy index may enter a correction period as the AI-powered rally loses steam, with sector rotation brewing into the new month. The index may have been overbought from a technical perspective.  
  • Apple hovers around an all-time high: The tech giant held above a 3 trillion market cap, hovering around a record high. Apple’s shares rose about 68% from the January low as the company beat earnings expectations in the last fiscal quarter.   
  • Crude oil consolidates: Oil markets rebounded from the week-low amid a larger-than-expected draw in the US inventory data. The OPEC + meeting will provide further clues on the supply front, where a further hint of output cut may take oil prices to reverse the downtrend. 
  • Gold consolidates: Gold price consolidated above pivotal support of about 1,900 as the US dollar slumped following Friday’s job data. Risk-off sentiment may continue to lift gold prices if the stock markets retreat further. 

Economic Calendar (10 July – 14 July)


Latest from CMC

News

US jobs report miss helps knock the froth of yields

European markets have managed to stabilise a touch after the volatility of recent days, after US non-farm payrolls came in slightly below expectations on the headline number.

07 Jul 2023
Market update

US non-farm payrolls webinar recording: 7 July 2023
News

US payrolls set to reinforce jobs market resilience
Market update

Stock markets a sea of red on rate jitters
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

News

US jobs report miss helps knock the froth of yields

European markets have managed to stabilise a touch after the volatility of recent days, after US non-farm payrolls came in slightly below expectations on the headline number.

07 Jul 2023
Market update

US non-farm payrolls webinar recording: 7 July 2023

Watch the recording of our latest US non-farm payrolls webinar, with expert insights from our chief market analyst Michael Hewson.

07 Jul 2023
News

US payrolls set to reinforce jobs market resilience

This week has been an awful week for European markets, on course for their worst weekly performance since March, the DAX fell to its lowest levels in 3 months,

07 Jul 2023
Market update

Stock markets a sea of red on rate jitters

Wall Street slumped on a broad-based selloff, with all three benchmark indexes extending losses as government bond yields surged for the second straight trading day

06 Jul 2023
Support x

Welcome to CMC Markets Support!

To begin, please select the product your query is related to.

Share investing What's this?
Buying and selling shares on the stock exchange
CFDs What's this?
Leveraged trading on the open and close price of a trade