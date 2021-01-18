Choose country & language

Choose country & language

News

Who are the rising stocks of the Sixers?

Written by

CMC Markets

18 Jan 2021, 12:25

Welcome to Rising Stocks by CMC Markets.

CMC Markets helps you trade your favourite instruments from around the world including forex pairs, shares, ETFs, commodities, cryptocurrencies and treasuries. With a leading data-led approach, they help you trade with ease and strategy.

So it was fitting that they were tasked with using their data expertise to uncover some hidden gems when it comes to our Sydney Sixers.

The ladder-leading Sixers are smashing it this season and have had some stand-out individual knocks and overs that have truly changed the game.

Here are a few stats that show our Sydney Sixers on the rise:

  • Josh Philippe is having an outstanding season leading the BBL with 337 runs.
  • Daniel Hughes is not far behind, and his recent knock of 96 off just 51 balls is the top score ever by a Sixers player.
  • James Vince is hoping for a good score against the Scorchers, with only 56 runs away from reaching 1,000 in the BBL.
  • Ben Dwarshuis has again been in fine form hold fourth best bowling figures with his impressive 4/13 v Renegades.

As we look towards the game tomorrow, the Scorchers are on the rise with five straight wins, helped Jhye Richardson, BBL’s leading wicket taker with 18 wickets. Our batters are going to have to be on their game to get the runs as Richardson is third in the league for his 97 dot balls so far this season.

Find out more about CMC here.


Latest from CMC

News

New lockdowns bring caution

New Covid outbreaks in China are adding to European and US fears about the resurgent virus. On Friday night markets responded with a sharp scramble to safety. Shares and crude oil broke recent winning runs, and bonds rallied as international investors turned to the US dollar.

18 Jan 2021
News

Stocks slide as health fears resurface, US dollar jumps
Market Outlook

The week ahead: Biden inauguration; Netflix, Burberry results
Market Outlook

Upcoming indices dividend drop points
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

News

New lockdowns bring caution

New Covid outbreaks in China are adding to European and US fears about the resurgent virus. On Friday night markets responded with a sharp scramble to safety. Shares and crude oil broke recent winning runs, and bonds rallied as international investors turned to the US dollar.

18 Jan 2021
News

Stocks slide as health fears resurface, US dollar jumps

Stock markets in Europe are deep in the red as we approach the last trading day of what has been a quiet week.

16 Jan 2021
News

Markets slip on delayed recovery concerns, US bank earnings in focus

Most of what President-elect Joe Biden announced yesterday, with respect to a fresh fiscal aid package for the US economy, was pretty much in line with expectations, $1.9trn worth of support

15 Jan 2021