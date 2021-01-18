Who are the rising stocks of the Sixers?

Welcome to Rising Stocks by CMC Markets.

The ladder-leading Sixers are smashing it this season and have had some stand-out individual knocks and overs that have truly changed the game.

Here are a few stats that show our Sydney Sixers on the rise:

Josh Philippe is having an outstanding season leading the BBL with 337 runs.

Daniel Hughes is not far behind, and his recent knock of 96 off just 51 balls is the top score ever by a Sixers player.

James Vince is hoping for a good score against the Scorchers, with only 56 runs away from reaching 1,000 in the BBL.

Ben Dwarshuis has again been in fine form hold fourth best bowling figures with his impressive 4/13 v Renegades.

As we look towards the game tomorrow, the Scorchers are on the rise with five straight wins, helped Jhye Richardson, BBL’s leading wicket taker with 18 wickets. Our batters are going to have to be on their game to get the runs as Richardson is third in the league for his 97 dot balls so far this season.

