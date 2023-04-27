What Is First Republic Bank & How It Affected US Regional Banks

Contrary to popular belief, it seems we're not yet out of the woods regarding the 2023 banking crisis. The latest victim appears to be First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC), the regional bank that was originally impacted by bank run concerns in March 2023. Despite once being one of the largest regional banks in the United States, First Republic has lost more than 98% of its market capitalisation from all-time highs. Curious about how this came to be? From undergoing various acquisitions to suffering a liquidity crunch, the coast looks far from clear for First Republic as it continues battling anxious investors and negative sentiment. In this article, we will share everything you need to know about First Republic Bank, the current situation with FRC stocks and analyse the potential impact of First Republic's decline on the future of the banking industry.

What Is First Republic Bank & What Happened to It During the 2023 Banking Crisis?

Founded in 1985, First Republic Bank is a regional bank headquartered in San Francisco, California. It's a full-service bank offering various banking services such as checking accounts, loans, investments, and trust services.

Since its peak market capitalisation of almost US$40B in November 2021, the bank has lost nearly all of it thanks to a series of unfortunate events. Due to bank failures involving Silvergate Bank, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in early March 2023, agencies like Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings became more sceptical of various financial institutions. First Republic was one of these institutions that got impacted as the agencies claimed the bank was likely to face high liquidity stress if significant deposit outflows existed. This was because they had many uninsured deposits and a loan-to-deposit ratio of 111%. Essentially, this meant First Republic was lending out more money than it had in customer deposits.

After getting their credit rating downgraded from A-minus to BB-plus, panic ensued as depositors rushed for the exits and attempted to withdraw their money as quickly as possible. In light of the immense pressure applied on First Republic and fears of a full-blown banking crisis, major US banks like Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), Citigroup (NYSE: C) and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) extended a US$30B lifeline to First Republic. Despite receiving this massive deposit, S&P Global Ratings reiterated First Republic's inability to solve critical issues like profitability and liquidity by further downgrading the bank's credit rating.

If this wasn't bad enough, the situation became more dire after First Republic Bank announced its first quarterly earnings report. While they surpassed expectations, First Republic noted that customers withdrew more than US$100B during the March banking crisis. This significant net deposit decline led to mass panic as FRC investors began to dump their shares, leading to a plunge in FRC stock prices from US$16 to as low as US$4.76. Since the massive dip, First Republic has announced that they're working on a private-sector solution to keep themselves from being shut down by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp and allowing a government seizure of its assets.

The Potential Impact on Regional and Big Banks in the US

First Republic Bank's decline has created an enormous ripple effect on other regional and big banks in the US. The fear of a potential bank run on the cards has left many depositors and investors fearful for the future as a possible contagion effect could retest the resilience of the US banking system. Even though the big US banks reported stellar earnings, some bank stocks like BAC and C still need to return to their former market capitalisation amount before the March banking crisis. This perhaps implies that the US banking sector might not yet be out of the woods as it'll take time to rebuild consumer confidence while the Fed may continue to take measures to calm fears.

The Potential Impact on Cryptocurrencies

Conversely, while fear builds up regarding yet another potential bank run, we're witnessing a massive rally for the crypto market as investors are supposedly turning to cryptocurrencies as the alternative. This is mainly due to how the market perceives cryptocurrencies as a flight to safety, away from the traditional banking system. Since the occurrence of the US banking crisis, large market capitalisation coins are seen to be rising in value, with Bitcoin hitting US$30,000 for the first time since June 2022.

The Bottom Line

The situation at First Republic Bank has not only caused panic among depositors and investors, it's also shown how fragile the US banking system is in the grand scheme of things. With the situation needing bigger players to step in and provide support, it's yet to be seen as to whether regional banks like First Republic can survive their liquidity crunch as they scramble to avoid unnecessary asset liquidations and raise enough funds to keep them afloat. Cryptocurrencies, on the other hand, have been seen to benefit from this situation as investors look for safer havens. In the near future, we might be considering this moment as a key catalyst in shifting the way investors view traditional banking systems.



