Stream the recording of our live non-farm payrolls webinar that took place on Friday 7 July 2023.

Every month, our chief market analyst, Michael Hewson, provides expert commentary and analysis as the latest US jobs figures are released.

Here are this month's key takeaways:

- The payrolls report showed that the US economy added 209,000 jobs in June, missing consensus estimates of 225,000, and lower than May's downwardly revised total of 306,000 (previously 339,000).

- The figure for April was revised down to 217,000.

Michael Hewson's live reaction to the data covers key levels on indices such as the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and the Nasdaq, as well as forex pairs including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY.

