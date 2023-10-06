Stream the recording of our live non-farm payrolls webinar that took place on Friday 6 October 2023.

Every month, our chief market analyst, Michael Hewson, provides expert commentary and analysis as the latest US jobs figures are released. If you'd like to join our next non-farm payrolls webinar, you can register in advance (and for free) here.

Key takeaways from the latest announcement:

- The US economy added 336,000 new jobs in September, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, as jobs growth surpassed expectations for 170,000 new positions.

- The August figure was revised upwards to 227,000, versus an original estimate of 187,000.

- The unemployment rate in September was unchanged from August at 3.8%.

Michael Hewson's live reaction to the data covers key levels on the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq, as well as forex pairs including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY.



