X

Trade the way that suits you

US non-farm payrolls webinar recording: 6 October 2023

Written by

Michael Hewson

CHIEF MARKET ANALYST

Best in-house analyst award (dark version)

07 Oct 2023, 01:00

Stream the recording of our live non-farm payrolls webinar that took place on Friday 6 October 2023.

Every month, our chief market analyst, Michael Hewson, provides expert commentary and analysis as the latest US jobs figures are released. If you'd like to join our next non-farm payrolls webinar, you can register in advance (and for free) here

Key takeaways from the latest announcement:

- The US economy added 336,000 new jobs in September, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, as jobs growth surpassed expectations for 170,000 new positions.

- The August figure was revised upwards to 227,000, versus an original estimate of 187,000.

- The unemployment rate in September was unchanged from August at 3.8%.

Michael Hewson's live reaction to the data covers key levels on the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq, as well as forex pairs including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY.


Latest from CMC

News

US jobs report to give a strong steer on a November rate move

It’s been a tough week for equity markets with concerns over rising yields keeping investors on the back foot.

06 Oct 2023

Market update

Wall Street drifts lower ahead of key job data, USD retreats

News

Slide in energy prices and yields helps to lift the FTSE100

News

Weekly jobless claims set to tee up tomorrow’s US payrolls report

Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

News

US jobs report to give a strong steer on a November rate move

It’s been a tough week for equity markets with concerns over rising yields keeping investors on the back foot.

06 Oct 2023

Market update

Wall Street drifts lower ahead of key job data, USD retreats

Wall Street ran off a session high and finished lower on a cautious move ahead of the September non-farm payroll data release

05 Oct 2023

News

Slide in energy prices and yields helps to lift the FTSE100

​European markets have enjoyed a modest rebound in the wake of a strong session in Asia markets, as yields give back some of the gains seen so far this week,

05 Oct 2023

News

Weekly jobless claims set to tee up tomorrow’s US payrolls report

European markets stabilised somewhat yesterday, although the FTSE100 slid for the third day in succession due to a sharp slide in commodity prices, which weighed on the big caps

05 Oct 2023

Support x

Welcome to CMC Markets Support!

To begin, please select the product your query is related to.

Share investingWhat's this?
Buying and selling shares on the stock exchange
CFDsWhat's this?
Leveraged trading on the open and close price of a trade