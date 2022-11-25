The US jobs report for November – including the closely watched non-farm payrolls figure – is set to be released on Friday, while the week’s other major diaried economic events include Wednesday’s eurozone inflation print for November and Thursday’s US PCE price index reading for October. Meanwhile, easyJet and Snowflake are among the companies reporting their latest results.

OUR TOP THREE EVENTS, 28 NOVEMBER - 2 DECEMBER:

Tuesday – easyJet full-year results

This was supposed to be the year that the UK travel sector returned to normal after the disruption caused by Covid. However, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drove up the price of fuel, adding to airlines’ operating costs, while staffing issues contributed to flight delays and cancellations, causing a summer of travel chaos.

Some of the challenges facing the sector have been self-inflicted. Lockdown-era redundancies and, more recently, industrial action led to a summer of discontent at UK airports. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the easyJet share price has suffered as a result. In October easyJet stock hit a ten-year low and, though the shares have rebounded somewhat, they remain down by more than a third this year.

In Q4 easyJet operated at 88% of its 2019 capacity, missing expectations for 90%. Revenue for the three months to the end of September is forecast to have increased to £2.5bn. That should help lift full-year revenue to around £5.77bn. Even so, easyJet is expected to post a full-year loss of between £170m and £ 190m, including incremental disruption costs of £75m – linked primarily to operational issues in Q3 – and FX costs of £64m. Management said in the Q4 update that they will not be recommending the payment of a dividend.

Fuel costs for the first half of the airline’s 2023 fiscal year are 69% hedged, up from 60% hedged at the end of Q3 2022. The company has also said that it expects to fly around 20m seats in Q1 2023, a 30% increase year-on-year and a return to pre-pandemic levels. Shareholders will be hoping that this target is achieved, even though recent experience has shown that easyJet can barely cope with current capacity levels at some airports. At Gatwick Airport, for instance, late departures and baggage reclaim delays of up to three hours became a common experience this year – an unpleasant experience made worse by a shortage of staff to deal with irate passengers.

Wednesday – EU CPI (November)

Although the recent easing in energy prices suggests that inflation may soon begin to slow, the lagging indicator that is Europe’s consumer price index (CPI) has continued to rise. Euro area CPI increased 10.6% in the year to October, up from 9.9% in September. However, October also saw Germany’s producer price index (PPI) fall 4.2% month-on-month, its first monthly decline since May 2020. On an annual basis, German PPI increased 34.5% in October, down from a record high of 45.8% in August and September

If PPI is indeed a leading indicator for headline CPI, and provided that temperatures don’t drop unseasonably low in the coming weeks, there is a chance that consumer price inflation could soon start to ease, even though CPI readings are likely to remain at historically elevated levels for some time.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food, energy, alcohol and tobacco prices, rose 5% in the year to October, up from 4.8% in September. With the European Central Bank concerned about the risks of tightening too aggressively, softer headline and core CPI readings for November could help build a case for the ECB to slow the pace of future interest rate hikes to 0.5 percentage points or lower. The ECB’s next interest rate decision is due on 15 December.

Friday – US non-farm payrolls (November)

Despite concerns over the economic outlook, the US labour market remains robust. In October the US economy added 261,000 jobs, beating the figure of 200,000 that economists had expected, but down from September’s upwardly revised tally of 315,000.

However, the unemployment rate edged up to 3.7% in October, versus 3.5% in September, while annual growth in average hourly earnings slowed to 4.7%, down from 5% a month earlier. More recently, new claims for unemployment benefits rose to 240,000 in the week ending 19 November, the highest total since August.

The October jobs report offered little sign of a wage-price spiral, even though vacancies are still at high levels. Job cuts rather than pay rises have been a theme of the current earnings season, particularly at the big tech companies. Amazon announced the loss of over 10,000 jobs worldwide, Meta cut 11,000 jobs and Twitter also saw a spike in the number of staff heading for the exit – some of them voluntarily because they don’t want to work for new owner Elon Musk.

While not all of these job losses are in the US, a trend towards lay-offs does appear to be starting to build. That said, it is likely to take time to filter through to the official jobs report since high numbers of job vacancies imply that many job seekers will soon find new employers. It’s also important to remember that hiring tends to pick up around Thanksgiving and Christmas, driven by seasonal recruitment of temps.

For November, economists estimate that 200,000 jobs were added to the US economy, which would be the lowest number this year. The unemployment rate is expected to tick higher to 3.8% as the labour force participation rate increases, while earnings growth is set to remain flat at 4.7%.

KEY EVENTS OVERVIEW (28 NOV-2 DEC):

Monday 28 November

No major scheduled announcements

Tuesday 29 November

easyJet full-year results

Wise half-year results

When Wise reported its Q2 number back in October the payments company reported that a 59% rise in revenues to £ 211.5m, comfortably beating expectations, while total volumes rose to £27bn. Total income for H1 is expected to be £416.1m. For the full year Wise upgraded its guidance saying it expects to see total income growth of between 55-60% helped by a 40% increase in customers to 5.5m in Q2, and its decision to raise prices to cope with rising costs. Since those numbers were announced the share price has slipped back with some arguing that the valuation is slightly elevated. In November the company announced it was launching an investment service in Singapore, as it looks to expand its footprint into new markets. At the end of October Wise obtained a £300m debt facility from Silicon Valley Bank in order to help it with its growth plans.

Wednesday 30 November

Eurozone CPI (November)

Snowflake Q3 results

When Snowflake reported its Q2 numbers back at the end of August the shares jumped to their highest levels since April. Q2 revenues came in ahead of expectations, rising 83% to $497.2m, well above forecasts of $435m to $440m. Its biggest concern is its operating margins which appear to be weighing on its ability to generate a profit, as losses came in at $0.70 a share. For Q3 Snowflake upgraded its product revenue forecast to $500m to $505m while saying it expected to see this to rise to $1.92bn for the whole fiscal year. Snowflake has continued to grow its client base which now sits at 6,808, up from 6,322, in the previous quarter and 5,944 at the end of last year. Since then, the shares have slowly drifted back, hitting 4-month lows in October before a modest rebound.

Salesforce Q3 results

There hasn’t been much in the way of good news for the Salesforce.com share price this year, with the shares down over 40% year to date, hitting two and a half year lows at the beginning of the month. The fiscal year got off to a good start with Q1 revenues coming in at $7.41bn with its Slack acquisition helping to fuel a 24% increase. At the time the company said it expected full year revenues to rise to $31.8bn, and even though the company also beat expectations in their Q2 numbers, the outlook for the rest of the year was guided lower. Q2 revenues came in at $7.72bn, while profits came in at $1.19 a share. For Q3 Salesforce.com said it expected revenues of $7.82bn and profits of $1.20 a share, while also downgrading its full year revenue guidance to $31bn, and profits to between $4.71 to $4.73 a share, largely due to the strength of the US dollar, which is expected to contribute to a negative $800m exchange rate effect. Operating margins are expected to remain steady at 20.4%.

Thursday 1 December

US PCE core deflator (October)

There’s been little evidence thus far that US consumer spending is showing signs of slowing, while the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, the PCE Core Deflator has thus far continued to edge higher. With core prices still showing underlying resilience there is little incentive the Federal Reserve to hold back from its currently hawkish monetary policy posture. This is despite headline CPI peaking at 9.1% In June. In September PCE Core Deflator edged up to 5.1% from 4.9% in August, although it is still below its February peaks of 5.4%. Nonetheless if we start to see signs that we are starting to turn lower then we could well see the US dollar come under further pressure building on the recent declines that we’ve seen since the peaks of late September.

Kroger Q3 results

Ohio-based retail chain Kroger got off to a decent start to the year, its shares hitting record highs back in April. Since those peaks the shares have slipped back, dropping to their lowest levels this year in October before seeing a modest rebound. In Q1 revenues came in at $44.6bn, while profits rose to $1.45 a share. In Q2 revenues fell back to $34.6bn, which was still a 9% increase on the same quarter a previously. Overall, the picture was positive with the group raising its full year profits guidance for the second quarter in a row from $3.90 a share to $4.00 a share mid-point, as it builds on its partnership with UK based Ocado to expand its digital delivery operation. In October Kroger announced a deal to buy Albertsons for the sum of $24.6bn in an attempt to allow the supermarket chain to better compete with Walmart, which is very much the market leader in the US. While ambitious, the deal will have to pass regulatory scrutiny given that combined, the two companies account for 13% of US grocery sales, and has already received push back from the usual suspects, over concerns it will limit competition, and force prices higher.

Friday 2 December

US non-farm payrolls (November)

SELECTED COMPANY RESULTS

MONDAY 28 NOVEMBER RESULTS Azek Co. (US) Q4 Home Reit (UK) Full-year TUESDAY 29 NOVEMBER RESULTS Crowdstrike Holdings (US) Q3 easyJet (UK) Full-year Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (US) Q4 Intuit (US) Q1 Marston's (UK) Full-year NetApp (US) Q2 Topps Tiles (UK) Full-year Wise (UK) Half-year Workday (US) Q3 WEDNESDAY 30 NOVEMBER RESULTS Build-A-Bear Workshop (US) Q3 Future (UK) Full-year Hormel Foods (US) Q4 La-Z-Boy (US) Q2 Pennon Group (UK) Half-year Salesforce (US) Q3 Snowflake (US) Q3 Victoria's Secret (US) Q3 THURSDAY 1 DECEMBER RESULTS AJ Bell (UK) Full-year Kroger (US) Q3 ReneSola (US) Q3 FRIDAY 2 DECEMBER RESULTS Genesco (US) Q3 Premier Miton (UK) Full-year

Note: Company announcements are subject to change. Dates correct at the time of writing.



