The Week Ahead: UK Q4 GDP; BP, Disney, AstraZeneca results

Is the UK in a recession? We’ll get confirmation on Friday with the first estimate of fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP). After the British economy contracted by 0.3% in the third quarter of 2022, a second successive quarter of falling economic output would put the country in a technical recession. Meanwhile, another busy week of earnings announcements sees Disney, AstraZeneca and oil major BP drill down into their recent performance.

KEY ECONOMIC AND COMPANY EVENTS (6-10 FEBRUARY):

Monday 6 February

Activision Blizzard Q4 results

It was just over a year ago that Microsoft put in its $68.7bn, $95 a share bid for the Activision business in a move that had many expressing concerns about Microsoft restricting new content to its own Xbox platform, and not allow games on its nearest competition, which is Sony’s PlayStation, and the PS5. While some have argued that this would be against its own interests and curtail its revenue stream, this wouldn’t be unusual given that Microsoft has got itself into trouble by bundling hardware and software previously. Since those peaks Activision shares have slipped back on a combination of a slowdown in gaming revenues as demand for Xbox and online games starts to slow due to shrinking consumer incomes. This perhaps isn’t as surprising at first glance as it appears given that game prices have increased quite sharply in recent months. There is also the fact that EU, US and UK regulators are looking into the deal and could block or add conditions to the deal getting approval. In Q3 Activision saw net revenues decline by 13.9% to $1.78bn with game sales accounting for 13% of that total, a decline of 45%. Net income fell almost 32% to $435m. The latest version of Call of Duty – Modern Warfare II is expected to see a pickup in Q4, however given that Vanguard disappointed this is by no means certain. Increased price points may also have a part to play in the recent slowdown in sales. It’s been notable that prices for these sorts of marque games are now nearer to the £60 level than they were two years ago when £45 was more the sector average. Profits are expected to come in at $1.52 a share.

Tuesday 7 February

Reserve Bank of Australia interest rate decision

In November the RBA hiked rates by a less than expected 25bps, amidst concern about the effects recent rate hikes were having on the Australian economy and ergo the housing market. At the time Governor Philip Lowe said that the RBA wanted to slow the pace in order to better judge the lag effects of previous hikes which could take time to trickle down. In December they followed this with another 25bps hike pushing the headline rate to 3.1%, while forward guidance was left unchanged, with the bank warning that rates were likely to increase in the coming months. While the RBA’s caution is understandable given the fragile nature of its housing market there is a risk that they run the risk of allowing inflation to get much more of a toehold in the wider economy. These fears took on a greater life in January when the latest December CPI numbers showed a bigger than expected jump to 8.4%, from 7.3% in November. For Q4 this pushed the average rate to 7.8% from 7.3%, raising concerns that the RBA might have to be more hawkish in terms of what to do later this week, when it comes to looking to tighten policy further. Expectations are for a rise of 25bps however we could see a 50bps move given those recent inflation numbers.

BP full-year results

After Shell announced on Thursday that its annual profit in 2022 more than doubled to a record $40bn, attention now shifts to its rival BP.

In November, BP reported that underlying replacement cost profits – a measure BP uses as a proxy for net profit – surged to $8.2bn in the quarter to September, up from $3.3bn a year earlier. The London-listed company pledged to return a further $2.5bn to shareholders through a share buyback scheme – a controversial move in the eyes of environmental campaigners as the sum dwarfs investment in renewables. Capital expenditure on low-carbon energy during Q3 came in at just $86m.

The oil and gas giant also told shareholders that it would pay $2.5bn in taxes on its North Sea operations in 2022, including $800m of tax related to the UK government’s energy profits levy, also known as the windfall tax.

While the headline profit in Q3 came close to matching Q2’s $8.5bn, profit attributable to shareholders was in fact zero due to an accounting adjustment which pushed the company into a quarterly loss of $2.2bn. BP has in fact recorded a loss of $13.3bn for the first nine months of 2022, primarily due to its decision to abandon its stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft earlier in the year, but also because of accounting adjustments as a result of volatility and repricing in forward gas markets. BP also continues to pay over $1.2bn a year for its role in the Gulf of Mexico oil spill in 2010.

Nevertheless, BP continues to face understandable criticism over the amount it invests in renewables. While the company remains committed to using 60% of its surplus cash flow for share buybacks and the remaining 40% to strengthen the balance sheet, it could do with spending more on green energy. In the first nine months of 2022, capex spending on low-carbon energy came in at $447m, which represents just 17% of BP’s total capex spend of $2.64bn over that period. That, quite frankly, is pitiful. Hydrogen and bio-gas are areas with scope for extra investment.

Wednesday 8 February

Walt Disney Co. Q1 results

At the end of last year Disney shares slipped to their lowest level since March 2020 after the company’s Q4 revenue came in at a lower-than-expected $20.15bn. Earnings per share also missed, coming in at $0.30, versus expectations of $0.53.

The parks business generated revenue of $7.43bn in Q4, up 36% on last year but below estimates of $7.59bn. The shortfall was partly because of Hurricane Ian, which cost Disney $65m, according to the company. Disney added 14.6 million subscribers to its streaming service Disney+, five million more than analysts had estimated. That pushed the total subscriber base to 164.2 million – still behind Netflix’s roughly 231 million subscribers. That said, when subscribers to ESPN and Hulu – both majority-owned by Disney – are added to the mix, Disney’s total user base exceeds that of Netflix.

However, Disney’s streaming business lost $1.5bn during Q4, with management saying the platform should become profitable by 2024. At some point, the cash burn will need to subside. Returning CEO Bob Iger is thought to be keen to reorganise how the film and TV studio divisions operate in the wake of the Fox acquisition. Disney has come under shareholder pressure, particularly from activist investor Nelson Peltz, to get a handle on costs. Earnings for Q1 are expected to come in at $0.69 a share.

Robinhood Markets Q4 results

It’s been a difficult few months for Robinhood Markets although there does appear to be some stabilisation in the share price, having hit record lows last summer. They are still below the peaks seen in November in the lead-up to their Q3 numbers which saw revenues modestly beat forecasts, coming in at $361m, while losses came in at $0.20c a share, or $175m. The move towards crypto is still not showing the returns management would have liked, with $51m in revenue from that part of the business. The shares have seen a modest rebound since the end of last year pushing above $10 a share, however the outlook is set to remain challenging, given the uncertainty around the crypto space and the recent collapse of FTX, and other failures. That $38 IPO price seems a world away right now. Losses are expected to come in at $0.10c a share.

Uber Q4 results

When Uber reported back in November the shares briefly popped higher after the company reported a decent increase in Q3 revenues to $8.34bn, however the gains proved short lived. Losses came in higher than expected at $1.2bn principally due to revaluations of some of Uber’s equity investments. EBITDA came in at $516m well above estimates with gross bookings in the quarter rising to $29.1bn a rise of 26%. In respect of their respective businesses bookings were evenly split at $13.7bn each for mobility. On revenues this saw a split of $3.8bn for mobility and $2.8bn in delivery. For Q4 Uber said it expects to see gross bookings improve to between 23% and 27% year over year with an adjusted EBITDA of $600 million to $630 million. Q4 losses are expected to come in at $0.12c a share.

Thursday 9 February

AstraZeneca full-year results

In November AstraZeneca raised its full-year profit guidance after it returned to profitability in Q3. The pharmaceutical company’s Q3 revenue rose 11% to $10.98bn, lifting year-to-date revenue to $33.14bn. Growth was driven by the acquisition of rare-disease specialist Alexion. Profit for the quarter came in at $1.67 a share.

Since then AstraZeneca has received EU approval for its Enhertu, Imfinzi and Lynparza cancer drugs. Meanwhile, to enhance its offering in the area of pulmonary disease, the company has secured a $402m deal with C4X Discovery to develop treatments. AstraZeneca also signed a separate, $320m deal to acquire Neogene Therapeutics, a biotech company that focuses on the discovery, development and manufacture of T-cell receptor therapies which target cancer cells specifically.

On 10 January AstraZeneca shares hit a record high of 11,886p (or £118.86), but have since slipped on the back of profit taking. Nevertheless, the stock is up more than 20% over the past year.

Unilever full-year results

Just over year ago Unilever shares tanked after it was reported that they had made a £50bn bid for GlaxoSmithKline’s consumer healthcare business, of which it owned a 68% stake along with Pfizer. The failure of that bid proved to be the last straw for a lot of shareholders, not so much that the bid was made, but that it was even being considered given the other problems Unilever has had to deal with. Fast forward 12 months and CEO Jope is on his way out to be replaced by Hein Schumacher who will take over the reins on 1st July 2023. As we look towards this year’s full year numbers it’s fortunate for Unilever that GSK didn’t rip their arm off, as the shares have performed well since finding a bottom on March last year once it became apparent that Unilever wasn’t prepared to make a new offer. When the company reported in Q3 the consumer goods giant reported a 10.6% rise in sales to €15.8bn, with the company raising its sales guidance for the full year. What was particularly encouraging was that the growth in sales came across all of its divisions, although nutrition was by far the weakest, rising by 4.8%, with all the others into the low 20%. The ability of the company to raise prices, which rose 12.5% % did prompt a paring back in volumes to the tune of a 1.6% decline. The company said it now expects full year underlying sales growth to be above 8%.

Friday 10 February

UK Q4 GDP

After UK economic output declined by 0.3% in Q3, many economists expected a similar contraction in Q4. That would put the UK in a technical recession. However, it could be a close-run thing.

The third-quarter contraction last year was, according to the Office for National Statistics, partly due to “the additional bank holiday in September 2022 to mark the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II [as] some businesses were either closed or operated differently on this day”. The pause in economic activity on 19 September, the day of the funeral, contributed to a month-on-month GDP contraction of 0.8% in September.

This was followed by a rebound in October, when the British economy expanded 0.5% month-on-month. In November, the economy grew by a further 0.1% on a monthly basis, confounding expectations of a 0.1% decline, as the football World Cup in Qatar boosted the UK’s services sector, which grew 0.2% versus October. The customer-facing services sector, which includes pubs and other food and drink outlets, expanded 0.4%.

Given positive GDP growth in October and November, plus the fact that the World Cup ran until 18 December, it is possible that the UK may have narrowly avoided a GDP contraction in Q4, thus keeping the country out of recession. However, it is likely to be touch and go.

According to the Office for Budget Responsibility, the UK is already in recession. But could the OBR be wrong? It wouldn’t be the first time. Despite the economic disruption caused by recent strikes, recent retail sales figures suggest that consumer spending has held up reasonably well. In any case, even if the UK’s economy expanded in Q4, growth is likely to have been anaemic, and 2023 is still likely to be very challenging. The IMF said this week that it expects UK GDP to contract by 0.6% this year, making Britain the only G7 economy forecast to shrink in 2023.

INDEX DIVIDEND SCHEDULE

Dividend payments from an index's constituent shares can affect your trading account. View this week's index dividend schedule.

SELECTED COMPANY RESULTS

MONDAY 6 FEBRUARY RESULTS Activision Blizzard (US) Q4 Energizer Holdings (US) Q1 Leggett & Platt (US) Q4 Loews (US) Q4 Pinterest (US) Q4 TUESDAY 7 FEBRUARY RESULTS Amcor (US) Half-year BP (UK) Full-year Chipotle Mexican Grill (US) Q4 Gartner (US) Q4 Hertz Global Holdings (US) Q4 Linde (US) Q4 Lumen Technologies (US) Q4 Mattioli Woods (UK) Half-year Vertex Pharmaceuticals (US) Q4 Western Union (US) Q4 WEDNESDAY 8 FEBRUARY RESULTS 23andMe Holding (US) Q3 Ashmore (UK) Half-year Barratt Developments (UK) Half-year CVS Health (US) Q4 Equifax (US) Q4 Fox Corp (US) Q2 Goodyear Tire & Rubber (US) Q4 Mattel (US) Q4 New York Times (US) Q4 PZ Cussons (UK) Half-year Robinhood Markets (US) Q4 Uber Technologies (US) Q4 Under Armour (US) Q3 Walt Disney (US) Q1 THURSDAY 9 FEBRUARY RESULTS AbbVie (US) Q4 AstraZeneca (UK) Full-year British American Tobacco (UK) Full-year Duke Energy (US) Q4 Expedia (US) Q4 Genpact (US) QQ Kellogg (US) Q4 Lyft (US) Q4 PepsiCo (US) Q4 Ralph Lauren (US) Q3 Redrow (UK) Half-year S&P Global (US) Q4 Unilever (UK) Full-year Warner Music Group (US) Q1 Willis Towers Watson (US) Q4 Yelp (US) Q4 FRIDAY 10 FEBRUARY RESULTS IQVIA Holdings (US) Q4 Lancashire Holdings (UK) Full-year Newell Brands (US) Q4 Note: While we check all dates carefully to ensure that they are correct at the time of writing, company announcements are subject to change.



