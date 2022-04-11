X

News

Tesla interest boosts lithium stocks

electric car charging battery

Written by

Elise Shaw

Senior Content Strategist

11 Apr 2022, 01:25

The S&P/ASX 200 is gaining on Monday, up 0.6% with the Australian dollar sitting around US74.45c.

Lithium explorer Lake Resources is up 10.2% after announcing an offtake agreement with Ford. Lithium brine miner Allkem added 2%. Pilbara Minerals is up 1.3%. Core Lithium is up almost 4%. Core in March signed a binding agreement with electric vehicle giant Tesla to supply up to 110,000 tonnes of spodumene concentrate to Tesla from the Finniss Lithium Project near Darwin over a four-year period.

Elon Musk tweeted Tesla may get into the lithium mining and refining business directly and at scale because the cost of the metal, a key component in manufacturing batteries, have gotten so high.

“Price of lithium has gone to insane levels,” Musk tweeted.

Independence Group lifted its takeover bid for gold and nickel miner Western Areas by 15.2% from $3.36 cash per share to $3.87 cash per share. The Western Areas board has recommended shareholders accept the improved bid.

Inflation

A new report from the Economic Intelligence Unit notes food prices are particularly sensitive to the Russia-Ukraine war as both countries are significant commodity producers. Some Asian countries rely on commodities such as fertilizer from Russia, and a global shortage is already driving up prices of agriculture and grains, according to the research firm.

Given the region’s relatively high levels of dependence on energy and agricultural commodity imports – even if countries don’t source directly from Russia or Ukraine, the spike in prices will be concerning, warned the EIU.

World food prices hit an all-time high in March following Russia’s invasion of agricultural powerhouse Ukraine, a UN agency said on Friday.

World food commodity prices made a significant leap in March to reach their highest levels ever, as war in the Black Sea region spread shocks through markets for staple grains and vegetable oils,” the Food and Agriculture Organization said in a statement.

The disruption in export flows from the war and international sanctions against Russia has spurred fears of a global hunger crisis, especially across the Middle East and Africa, where the knock-on effects are already playing out.

Russia and Ukraine account for a huge share of the globe’s exports in several major commodities, including wheat, vegetable oil and corn.

Ukrainian ports have been blocked by a Russian blockade and there is concern about this year’s harvest as the war rages on during the spring sowing season.

AUD/USD US74.45c

WTI currently US$97.49 a barrel

Brent crude oil US$103.32 a barrel

Spot gold US$1945.44 an ounce

Bitcoin US$42,058


FX Analysis

Chart of the week – Potential bullish breakout for EUR/JPY

10 Apr 2022
News

APAC Week Ahead: Volatility ahead of US earnings season; RBNZ, BOC, and ECB policy meetings, US CPI in focus
Market Outlook

Q2 2022 global markets emerging themes: surging US Treasury yields & weakening JPY (Part 2)
Market Outlook

Q2 2022 global markets emerging themes: surging US Treasury yields & weakening JPY
