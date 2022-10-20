X

Need 4 Speed - ASX Report - 21/10/22

ASX trading

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

21 Oct 2022, 08:00

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst! 

Trading Idea of the Day

ASX:MQG - Macquarie Group Ltd - BULLISH BIAS (long term)

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.
  • Macquarie group has been focusing recently on renewable energy which is providing it with a competitive advantage over other banks especially in the investments area.
  • Macquarie Group has the best of both worlds with exposure to mortgages and also investments/asset management, so higher NIM will support it's lending business whilst maintaining its leadership in global asset management
  • A strong USD will assist with Macquarie's earnings report next month as most of Macquarie's income/assets are derived from the US, so could see a positive earnings report, beating expectations with positive forward guidance.

ASX & Economic Key Events

OPTO For Investors Research

Article of the Day: Apple’s Foxconn targets 5% of global EV production
Podcast of the Day: Market strategist Kiril Sokoloff’s thematic investment radar

APAC Daily Report

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8am AEDT

EXPECTATIONS: Energy FLAT/LOWER (flat energy prices) & Materials FLAT/LOWER on overall base metal prices.

Global Markets Headlines

Latest from CMC

News

Truss resignation pushes gilt yields lower and sterling higher

The weaker tone for European markets initially persisted, against a backdrop of concerns about the growth and earnings outlook, resilient yields, and a rising US dollar

20 Oct 2022
Market update

Will gold price hit fresh low or can it recover?
Earnings

Tesla share price set to sink as revenues and margins miss
News

European markets look set to open lower on increased tightening fears
