The US Federal Reserve has so far managed to tame a soaring inflation rate after a series of rate hikes in 2023, helping the US economy avoid falling into recession, as it heads into the year with cautious optimism.

The artificial intelligence (AI) boom dominated conversations about market movements over the year, with developments in tech pushing stocks and indices in different directions. Meanwhile, commodities were heavily influenced by the socio-political landscape, with geopolitical conflicts weighing heavily on markets across sectors.

With all these changes, what kind of financial landscape do we find ourselves in for 2024, and where could things go from here?

Select each image below to view the linked video.

Are we heading into a 2024 recession?

The debate around the ’soft landing‘ that the US economy finds itself in for 2024 is one of the biggest talking points for the new year, with the country avoiding a recession. However, could optimism stemming from this soft landing make things bumpier for US markets, and could a recession still be in store over 2024?

David Rosenberg gives his outlook for financial markets in 2024, weighing in on the expectation that the US economy is in for a soft landing and whether market optimism about the Fed ceasing its interest-rate hikes could preclude a rise in inflation, or even a 2024 recession.

Are markets too optimistic around US interest rates?

The Fed’s consistently hawkish rhetoric and rate-hiking cycle dominated conversations about the US economy in 2023, and with inflation finally cooling, markets are now anticipating a more dovish Fed heading into 2024. But are these expectations accurate, and could overly optimistic markets cause inflation to rise once again?

Michael Kramer, founder of Mott Capital Management, offers his views on market optimism about the Fed cutting US interest rates for 2024, and how this mindset could impact inflation in the year ahead.

Gold outlook 2024: the year of the heavy metals?

Gold went through some dramatic price shifts over 2023 as a ‘safe-haven’ asset that markets gravitated towards, while geopolitical tensions escalated across the world. It was also impacted by its relationship with the US dollar as the Fed hiked interest rates in its efforts to combat inflation. With markets anticipating a more dovish Fed in the new year, and new conflicts flaring up across the geopolitical landscape, could this be a stronger year for heavy metals like gold and silver?

In this video, Matt Caruso and Mish Schneider offer their gold and silver price predictions for 2024, and discuss the trends that could emerge in commodities over the year.

Three underrated stocks to watch in 2024

Stock markets changed dramatically last year, in moves largely driven by the AI boom and excitement over new technological developments, driving investments in mega-cap and FAANG stocks, as more and more companies fought for a piece of the AI pie. With this excitement continuing into the new year, which underappreciated markets could find new success in 2024, and how could changes in the income market influence new trends?

Matt Caruso highlights a selection of stocks to watch over 2024, offers his thoughts on how current bull and bear markets will play out, and predicts trends that could emerge, including developments in AI stocks and cybersecurity stocks.

'The YOLO effect' and stock market predictions in 2024

With 2023 a challenging year, and many people responded by investing in stocks which increased feelings of well-being, bringing liquidity into global markets and allowing overlooked sectors to thrive. How could this approach to stock market investment drive price action in 2024, and which sectors could benefit from this shift in sentiment?

In this stock market forecast for 2024, Mish Schneider explores the ‘YOLO effect’ that defined markets last year, and gives her 2024 stock market predictions, analysing how various sectors might be impacted, including pharmaceutical stocks, media stocks and fashion stocks.

S&P 500 forecast; can the rally continue in 2024?

Markets appear optimistic about the S&P 500’s bullish potential in 2024, with the index close to all-time highs as markets anticipate a more dovish Fed over 2024, but is this optimism still justified?

In this video, Mish Schneider and Michael Kramer offer their S&P 500 price predictions for 2024 and consider how the Fed’s efforts to fight inflation through its interest-rate decisions could influence the index’s price action.

Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones 2024 forecast: are they overvalued?

Much like the S&P 500, the Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones are heading into 2024 with optimism, as markets ride the high of 2023’s soft landing and expectations of a dovish Fed outlook, and excitement around AI and technology driving investments in big tech stocks. But are major US indices over-valued, and could market optimism prelude disappointment in 2024?

In above video, Michael Kramer offers his predictions for the Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones in 2024, exploring whether these indices can live up to market expectations for the upcoming year.

Find your flow: four principles for trading in the zone Learn about the four trading principles of preparation, psychology, strategy, and intuition, and gain key trading insights from some of the world's top investors. Get this free report



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.