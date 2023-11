Wall Street losses steam as oil deepens selloffs, Disney earnings beat

Macro Scenes:

Wall Street rally lost steam as the tech-led rebound slowed, and Energy continued lagging

Long-dated US bond yields fell after a US$40 billion auction, with the 30-year Treasury yield slumping to a month-low

The US dollar was slightly higher, while Asian currencies weakened amid ongoing China’s property woes

USD/JPY reclaimed 151, which may spark intervention bets again

Crude oil deepened losses on economic concerns. WTI and Brent futures fell off the 200-day moving averages at a fresh three-month low

Gold extended a three-day losing streak, testing key support as haven demands abated

Asian stock markets are set to open slightly higher. ASX 200 futures were up 0.38%, and Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.19%

Chart of the Day:

Gold, daily

Source: CMC Markets as of 9 November 2023

Company News:

Disney (NYSE: DIS) rose 2% in after-hours trading following Q3 earnings result. The entertainment giant beat EPS expectations but missed revenue estimates. Disney+ subscribers saw higher than expected growth of 150.2 million.

Robinhood (NDX: HOOD) tumbled 15% due to a miss on earnings expectations. Its third-quarter revenue fell short of market’s prediction due to reduced trading volume.

Rivian (NDX: RIVN) cut early gains and finished flat following an earnings beat. The EV maker upgraded its full-year guidance to 54,000 vehicles from 52,000 vehicles.

Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) soared 12% following the strong quarterly earnings report. The gaming platform’s third-quarter bookings and revenue far exceeded expectations.

ASX Corporate Actions:

VEA is set to launch the Investor Day.

XRO is due to report S1 2024 earnings.

WBC is on Dividend Ex. US$0.72. Pay Date: 19/12/23

Today’s Agenda:

Japanese Current Account for September

China’s PPI and CPI for October

US Unemployment Claims

