Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 74% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Free Ebook Four principles for trading in the zone Insights from 15 top traders

US non-farm payrolls webinar recording: 7 April 2023

Michael Hewson

CHIEF MARKET ANALYST

mhewson_CMC

07 Apr 2023, 14:25

Stream the recording of our live non-farm payrolls webinar, which took place on Friday 7 April 2023.

Our chief market analyst, Michael Hewson, provides expert commentary and analysis as the latest US jobs figures are released.

The March payrolls report saw 236k jobs added, with the February numbers revised higher to 326k, while the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%.

The reaction to the data covers key levels on indices such as the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, as well as forex pairs including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY.

If you'd like to attend our next non-farm payrolls webinar, you can register in advance (and for free) here

Background image

Find your flow: four principles for trading in the zone

Learn about the four trading principles of preparation, psychology, strategy, and intuition, and gain key trading insights from some of the world's top investors.

Get this free report
Mobile trading app


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Related products

Pricing is indicative. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Client sentiment is provided by CMC Markets for general information only, is historical in nature and is not intended to provide any form of trading or investment advice - it must not form the basis of your trading or investment decisions.

Latest from CMC

Upcoming indices dividend drop points

UK markets end the week on a positive note, while US data continues to soften

The Week Ahead: Fed minutes; US inflation; Tesco, JPMorgan results

Related articles

Weekly outlook

Upcoming indices dividend drop points

View the estimated indices dividend drop points* for the week commencing Monday 10 April 2023

CMC Markets -

06 Apr 2023

Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: Fed minutes; US inflation; Tesco, JPMorgan results

Read our preview of key economic and corporate events in the week commencing Monday 10 April 2023, and view our company earnings calendar.

Michael Hewson -

06 Apr 2023

Please select a country

burger-close

EMEA

Deutschland

España

France

Ireland

Italia

Norge

Österreich

Polska

Sverige

United Kingdom

APAC

NAFTA

INTERNATIONAL