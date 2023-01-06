Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

US non-farm payrolls webinar recording: 6 January 2023

Michael Hewson

CHIEF MARKET ANALYST

mhewson_CMC

06 Jan 2023, 15:30

Stream the recording of our live non-farm payrolls webinar, which took place on Friday 6 January 2023. Our chief market analyst, Michael Hewson, provides insightful commentary and analysis as the numbers are released.

His reaction to the latest US jobs data covers key levels on indices such as the S&P 500 and DAX, as well as forex pairs including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY.

You can register for the next non-farm payrolls webinar here.

 

Mobile trading app


