US non-farm payrolls webinar recording: 2 December 2022

Michael Hewson

CHIEF MARKET ANALYST

mhewson_CMC

05 Dec 2022, 11:15

Listen to our recording on Friday 2 December 2022, as chief market analyst, Michael Hewson, provides live market commentary and analysis of the US non-farm payrolls report for November, as the all-important data is released.

Michael reveals his reaction to the numbers as they're released, and goes on to highlight the key levels on indices such as the S&P 500 and DAX, as well as forex pairs EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY.

Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

