Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

US Equities Technical: Lockheed Martin may get a further lift-off from rising US-China tensions

Kelvin Wong, CFTe

Market Analyst

17 Aug 2022, 11:00

Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin 

Medium-term technical analysis (1 to 3 months)

(click to enlarge chart)

(click to enlarge chart)

Time-stamped: 16 Aug 2022 as at 3:30pm SGT

Source: CMC Markets & TradingView

The share price of Lockheed Martin (LMT), a major US global aerospace, arms and information security system corporation with worldwide interest, staged a bullish breakout on 15 August, from its former medium-term descending trendline resistance in place since 19 April 2022 high.  

This positive price movement has come on the rising backdrop of an impending increase in geopolitical risk due to the rising US-China tensions reinforced by the recent repeated visit of US officials to Taiwan.

Integrated technical analysis (graphical, momentum, Elliot Wave/fractals) suggests that LMT may see an extension of the current 17.50% up move from its 16 Aug 2022 low of 374.38.

Key Levels (1-3 months/LMT)

Intermediate support: 428.40

Pivot (key support): 400.80

Resistances: 474.40 & 511.40

Next support: 377.00/369.40

Directional Bias (1-3 months/LMT)

Watch the 400.80 key medium-term pivotal support for a further potential up move for a retest on 474.40 range resistance since its 7 March 2022 all-time swing high.

However, a break with a daily close below 400.80 invalidates the bullish tone for a drop to retest the 16 August 2022 swing low area of 377.00/369.40.

Key elements (LMT)

  • The recent plunge of -22% from its 7 March 2022 all-time high to 16 August 2022 low has managed to stall at the pull-back support of the former major descending resistance from the 8 June 2020 high and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 3 November 2021 low to 7 March 2022 high which indicates a significant inflection zone for LMT to stage a potential substantial recovery after that. 
  • The daily RSI oscillator has continued to shape favourable configurations (higher highs) since the bullish breakout of its former descending corresponding resistance at the 55% level. It has yet to reach an extreme overbought level of 79%. These observations suggest medium-term upside momentum remains intact.
  • Relative strength analysis of LMT against the benchmark S&P 500 and its Industrials sector shows potential outperformance of LMT.
Background image

How to trade the financial markets

A guide to spread betting and trading CFDs, with examples of different trading strategies and an introduction to the three pillars of trading.

get this free report
Mobile trading app


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Related products

Pricing is indicative. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Client sentiment is provided by CMC Markets for general information only, is historical in nature and is not intended to provide any form of trading or investment advice - it must not form the basis of your trading or investment decisions.

Latest from CMC

Earnings

Cineworld share price plunges over 40% to a record low

Cineworld's share price has dropped by over 40% to a new record low today after the cinema chain announced that recent admission levels had come in below expectations.

Michael Hewson -

17 Aug 2022

Upbeat guidance unable to help Persimmon share price

Short-term technical strategy on key FX pairs

Fed minutes and UK CPI in focus

Related articles

FX analysis

Short-term technical strategy on key FX pairs

Technical analysis on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD and USD/JPY.

Kelvin Wong, CFTe -

17 Aug 2022

Company earnings

Will half-year results help rebuild the Persimmon share price?

Persimmon’s shares are down by over 35% this year, but the company says that it is well positioned for the future.

CMC Markets -

16 Aug 2022

Company earnings

Analysts forecast a 10.1% annual decline in Walmart’s Q2 earnings

Shoppers are slashing their discretionary spending, which is likely to impact Walmart’s share price.

CMC Markets -

15 Aug 2022
burger-close

Please select a country

EMEA

Deutschland

España

France

Ireland

Italia

Norge

Österreich

Polska

Sverige

United Kingdom

APAC

NAFTA

INTERNATIONAL