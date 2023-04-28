In an action-packed week, central banks in the US and the eurozone will meet to discuss whether to raise interest rates again. We’ll also get an update on euro area inflation and the US non-farm payrolls print for April. It’s an eventful week on the earnings front too, with BP, Shell, HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group and Apple among the household names set to report their latest results.

Our top three economic and company events in order of importance are:

1. Federal Reserve rate decision – Wednesday

A lot has happened since the Fed raised interest rates by 25 basis points in March amid concerns over financial stability and the US banking system. While recent manufacturing data has shown signs of disinflation, the same cannot be said for services data or food prices. This is likely to shape the Fed’s rate decision and its forward guidance.

The jobs market is starting to slow, but not by enough to drag on demand. Recent earnings numbers from the likes of JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America suggest that US consumers remain resilient, while one-year inflation expectations showed a sharp rise in March.

All this suggests that the Fed is likely to raise interest rates by a further 25 basis points on Wednesday, though Fed chair Jay Powell will probably want to keep his options open when it comes to the question of subsequent rate rises. He’s also likely to maintain that there won’t be any rate cuts this year

2. US non-farm payrolls (April) – Friday

The US economy added 236,000 jobs in March, in line with economists’ expectations. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, down from 3.6% in February, while the participation rate rose to 62.6%, up from 62.5% in February. The data suggested that people are returning to the workforce as the cost of living continues to squeeze consumer finances.

The jobs report also showed that average hourly earnings increased 4.2% in the year to March, down from annual growth of 4.6% in February.

With the Federal Reserve expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, the latest jobs report should give traders and investors a sense of whether another 25-basis-point rate hike is likely in June.

3. Lloyds Banking Group Q1 results – Wednesday

Shares of Lloyds, up 3.5% year to date, reached a one-year high of 54p in February following the release of the bank’s full-year results, before sliding to a three-month low of around 45p in March as turmoil in the banking sector clobbered valuations. Britain’s biggest mortgage lender has seen its shares underperform over the past five years, even though the group – which also includes Halifax and Bank of Scotland – is more profitable now than when its shares were trading above 70p in 2019.

Lloyds’ full-year numbers showed statutory pre-tax profit of £6.9bn, despite £1.51bn in impairments. Net interest margin rose to 3.22% in Q4, up from 2.98% in Q3, pushing the full-year average up to 2.94%, a 40-basis-point increase from 2021. The bank announced a final dividend of 1.6p, lifting the total dividend per share to 2.4p, an increase from 2p last year. The bank also pledged to buy back £2bn of its shares. Costs were one area of weakness as they rose to £9.1bn in 2022.

Looking ahead, Lloyds expects net interest margin to improve to greater than 3.05% in 2023, up from its previous estimate of 2.8%. Operating costs are set to remain static at £9.1bn, rising to £9.2bn in 2024. The bank paid £1.37bn in tax last year and expects to pay a 27% effective tax rate in 2023, taking into account increases in both the banking surcharge and corporation tax, effective from April.

More key events

Our calendar of selected upcoming economic and company announcements:

MONDAY 1 MAY

No major scheduled events; UK markets closed (bank holiday)

TUESDAY 2 MAY

EU flash CPI (April)

In March, the headline rate of inflation fell to 6.9%, down from 8.5% a month earlier and reaching its lowest level since February 2022. However, the picture on core prices wasn’t as cheery, as they rose by a new record high of 5.7%. Any continued stickiness here is likely to embolden the hawks on the governing council, which on Thursday could raise interest rates by a further 50 basis points and commit to another 50bp hike in the summer.

There are signs that core inflation may have peaked. The more forward-looking PPI numbers have been slowing for several months and should start to feed into core prices soon.

BP Q1 results

This week we are likely to get the usual cacophony of quarterly pearl clutching from politicians about the “obscene” profits being made by the evil oil and gas companies, completely deaf to the fact that it is the same policies enacted by these politicians over the last 20 years that have prompted energy prices to rise in the manner that they have. We start the week with BP’s Q1 numbers, and given the sharp fall in gas prices as well as lower oil prices we aren’t likely to see the same level of profits that we saw last year. In February BP reported a record set of full year numbers, raised the dividend and announced another $2.75bn share buyback for Q1. Q4 saw underlying replacement cost profits of $4.8bn, a step down from Q3’s $8.15bn, due to underperformance in its oil and gas trading division, but still pushed total profits for the year of $27.65bn, a big jump from the $12.8bn in 2021. While that number was the one that grabbed the headlines on a full year basis, the profit attributable to shareholders saw the company slide to a $2.48bn loss, when the Rosneft write down costs were taken into account. Capital expenditure rose to $16.33bn, a significant rise from $12.85bn in 2021. Over the last 12 months BP has also reduced its net debt levels from $30.6bn to $21.4bn. BP also announced that it would be splitting its investment this year of between $14bn and $18bn evenly between “transition growth engines” and oil and gas, with spending of up to $8bn a year. This is welcome given the low amounts BP spent in renewables last year. The big question is how BP defines “transition growth engines” given that LNG could easily be described as a transition energy source, given its cleaner than coal and oil. The hope is that research and development into hydrogen and other biofuels as clean energy sources will start to advance more rapidly due to the limitations around battery technology. We also saw the first signs that the oil companies were pushing back on the prevailing narrative of no new capacity by saying that new gas resources will be needed to help the energy transition and keep energy prices low. Last year BP paid $2.2bn in UK taxes.

HSBC Q1 results

When HSBC reported a solid set of full year numbers back in February the shares finished the day at their highest levels since August 2019. Since then, the shares have slipped back, along with the rest of the banking sector in the aftermath of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, and the takeover by UBS of Credit Suisse. We’ve managed to see a modest recovery since then with HSBC shares rebounding from the 512p level as sentiment has stabilised. To recap those Q4 numbers adjusted pre-tax profits rose 92% year on year, coming in at $6.83bn. Full year adjusted pre-tax profits also rose by 3.4% to $24.01bn. Full year revenues were also higher, coming in at $51.7bn while net interest margin for the year rose to 1.48% from 1.2% a year ago. Total provisions for non-performing loans came in at $3.95bn, with an extra $1.4bn being set aside in Q4. As we look to this week’s Q1 numbers the Chinese economy has started to reopen more fully with a strong Q1 GDP number, while Chinese consumers have started to spend again. The bank has also acquired the UK assets of Silicon Valley Bank for £1, so we could see a mixed bag of numbers this week. A tightening of financial conditions in its UK market, while its Asia markets could well start to see a pick-up.

Uber Technologies Q1 results

Uber shares hit one-year highs in the aftermath of their Q4 numbers when they were released in February. In Q4 they saw $8.6bn in revenues, an increase of 49%, on gross bookings of $30.7bn, which was a record quarter. Q4 net income came in at $595m, however annual losses were still an eye watering $9.14bn, due to large H1 write-downs in its investments into Grab, Aurora and Didi. Mobility continued to the main driver of its revenue at $4.1bn, however delivery is quickly playing catchup at $2.9bn, and freight at $1.54bn. On a full year basis bookings were up 28% at $115.5bn, with annual revenues of $31.87bn a rise of 83%. On guidance Uber was also optimistic projecting gross bookings of $31bn to $32bn for fiscal year 2023. Last month its sector peer Deliveroo reported that orders in the most recent quarter fell back due to the continued squeeze on consumer incomes, although GTV rose due to higher prices. Could we see a similar trend here? Q1 GTV is expected to see $31.47bn, and revenues of $8.7bn equating to a small loss of $0.08c a share.

WEDNESDAY 3 MAY

Federal Reserve interest rate decision; Lloyds Banking Group Q1 results

See our top three events, above

THURSDAY 4 MAY

ECB interest rate decision

Tuesday’s EU flash CPI numbers for April could be the swing factor as to whether we get a 25bps move or a 50bps move by the ECB when it meets this week. We’ve had a raft of ECB officials over the past few weeks say that there remains a long way to go before the ECB starts to consider a pause in its rate hiking cycle, and this week’s core CPI print could prompt a continued aggressive approach. There is a risk that the ECB could over play its hand given what is already happening with PPI, having seen sharp falls from highs of 43.3% back in August last year, and are now down at 13.2%, with month-on-month readings now starting to come in negative.

Shell Q1 results

Following on from BP earlier in the week the focus will shift to Shell whose share price has, like BP’s, slipped back from the highs seen in early March, primarily over demand concerns and lower energy prices. In February annual profits rose to a record $39.87bn, over double the numbers returned in 2021, and comfortably beating the previous record set in 2008 of $28.4bn. The integrated gas division performed the best during the Q4, with profits of $5.97bn, followed by the upstream business with $3.06bn. The renewables part of the business contributed $293m in profits to the Q4 numbers, down from $400m in Q3. For 2023 Shell said that it expects to invest between $23bn and $27bn, while looking to integrate its oil and gas and LNG divisions as part of a broader effort to streamline the business. The renewables operation will be rolled into the oil refining and marketing operations and will take place from 1st July. Shell set aside $1.9bn in its Q4 numbers in respect of provision for the EU solidarity contribution and the UK’s Energy Profits Levy, pushing total charges for the year to $2.3bn. When broken down into its component parts Shell paid a total of $802m for the year in respect of the UK windfall tax. As we look to this weeks Q1 numbers revenues are likely to be lower than they were in Q4 given weaker demand and lower prices.

Apple Q2 results

Apple shares have held up reasonably well over the last quarter and has been notable in being one of the few tech companies that hasn’t announced widespread job cuts, with the shares trading at their highest levels this year, with very little dip in the sell-off seen in March. Its almost behaving like a safe haven asset than a tech company. Its Q1 numbers helped push the shares up through $150 and up through the 200-day SMA even as the company reported Q1 revenues of $117.15bn, below the previous record of $123.95bn the year before. This was still a solid performance even with the various supply chain disruptions that affected the business at the end of last year. Profits also came in lower at $1.88c a share. When the numbers were broken down, there was weakness across the board, iPhone sales fell well short at $65.78bn, against an expectation of $68.3bn. Mac revenue was also disappointing at $7.74bn, $2bn below expectations, although iPad revenue beat forecasts, coming in at $9.40bn, above the $7.78bn estimate. Wearables also fell short of expectations, despite the release of 3 new Apple watches and the new AirPods Pro, suggesting that consumer appetite for incremental upgrades is waning. For the upcoming quarter Apple said they also expected to see a similar 5% decline in their Q2 revenue numbers, the first time we’ve seen such declines since 2016. On a side note, Apple may have benefited from the recent banking turmoil after it launched a banking service and a new savings account with a 4.15% interest rate, although you need to have an Apple credit card to qualify. Q2 profits are expected to come in at $1.43c a share and revenues at $92.56bn.

Paramount Global Q1 results

When Paramount reported its Q4 numbers back in February, the shares fell back before finding a short-term base in March, after posting Q4 revenues of $8.13bn, slightly shy of expectations with direct-to-consumer revenue of $1.4bn. Paramount+ added 9.9m new subscribers during the quarter taking the total to 56m globally. Pluto, which is its free ad-supported service, had 78.5m users. For Q1 Paramount said it expects to post an EPS loss due to a charge of $1.3m due to integration costs of Showtime and Paramount+. In response, subscription prices are expected to rise by $2 a month for the premium tier. At the end of March, the shares got a brief lift on reports that some parts of the business could be put up for sale. Profits are expected to come in at $0.10c a share on revenues of $7.45bn. Total subscribers are expected to rise by 2.7m.

FRIDAY 5 MAY

US non-farm payrolls (April)

See our top three events, above

INDEX DIVIDEND SCHEDULE

Dividend payments from an index' s constituent shares can affect your trading account. View this week's index dividend schedule.

SELECTED COMPANY RESULTS

MONDAY 1 MAY RESULTS MGM Resorts International (US) Q1 Stryker (US) Q1 Vertex Pharmaceuticals (US) Q1 TUESDAY 2 MAY RESULTS BP (UK) Q1 Caesars Entertainment (US) Q1 Dorman Products (US) Q1 Ford (US) Q1 HSBC (UK) Q1 Marriott International (US) Q1 Match Group (US) Q1 Molson Coors Beverage Co. (US) Q1 Pfizer (US) Q1 Prudential Financial (US) Q1 Starbucks (US) Q2 Uber Technologies (US) Q1 Western Union (US) Q1 WEDNESDAY 3 MAY RESULTS Aurora Innovation (US) Q1 CVS Health (US) Q1 Estee Lauder (US) Q3 Kraft Heinz (US) Q1 Lloyds Banking Group (UK) Q1 MetLife (US) Q1 QUALCOMM (US) Q2 Wingstop (US) Q1 World Wrestling Entertainment (US) Q1 THURSDAY 4 MAY RESULTS Apple (US) Q2 Bumble (US) Q1 ConocoPhillips (US) Q1 Dropbox (US) Q1 Endeavour Mining (UK) Q1 Kellogg (US) Q1 Lyft (US) Q1 Papa John's International (US) Q1 Paramount Global (US) Q1 Portillo's (US) Q1 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (US) Q1 Shell (UK) Q1 Trainline (UK) Full-year Virgin Money (UK) Half-year Wayfair (US) Q1 FRIDAY 5 MAY RESULTS AMC Entertainment Holdings (US) Q1 Cigna (US) Q1 International Consolidated Airlines (UK) Q1 Numis (UK) Half-year Warner Bros Discovery (US) Q1

