Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Rising subscriber numbers set to boost Disney share price

Michael Hewson

CHIEF MARKET ANALYST

11 Aug 2022, 08:35

Disney share price: A device shows the Disney+ app logo.

The Disney [DIS] share price could be set to rise when US markets open on Thursday morning, after the media group continued to add streaming subscribers in Q3.

Disney shares reclaim lost ground

Disney shares are down by more than a quarter this year, having dropped to a two-year low in July. The stock has spent the past month clawing its way back to a level just shy of the June high, having closed at $112.43 on Wednesday before the Q3 results were announced. Those gains were driven by expectations of a big improvement in Q3 revenue, after the disappointment of a miss in Q2  

In Q2, revenue fell short of estimates for $20bn, coming in at $19.25bn, largely due to underperformance in its holiday and theme parks division. However, on the streaming front, subscriber numbers increased, in contrast to its struggling peers. The userbase grew to 137.7m subscribers, up from 129.8m in Q1, comfortably beating expectations. But revenue and profits across the wider business came up short due to higher spending costs on programming for Disney+ and Hulu.

Disney can afford to splash out on content given that its main revenue sources are its film studios and its parks and holiday business, which tend to hit a sweet spot in summer.

Expectations of a strong performance in these areas partly explain the rebound in the share price since the June lows, but also raised the bar for yesterday's Q3 update.   

Q3 revenue beat expectations

Boosted by the parks and studios, Q3 revenue totalled $21.5bn, comfortably beating forecasts of $21bn, while profits rose to $1.09 a share, also beating forecasts of $0.96 a share.

The Q3 results, reported after US markets closed on Wednesday, also showed that the streaming subscriber base continued to grow. Disney+ numbers rose from 137.7m to 152.1m, with the company also announcing that it would be raising prices to $11 a month for its US audience. Most of these new subscribers came from its Hotstar service in India

Disney has also taken the step of offering an ad-supported version of its Disney+ platform for $7.99 a month, starting from 8 December.

Across all of its platforms and brands, which include Hulu and ESPN, Disney has said it now has 221m global subscribers, pushing it ahead of Netflix on a global scale.    

Parks and holidays revenue topped estimates during the quarter, coming in at $7.4bn, $1bn above estimates. Outperformance was driven by the reopening of its resorts in the US and Paris, as well as the restarting of cruise ship sailings. The Shanghai resort was the only drag due to various covid restrictions.

Across the rest of the business, revenues for Media and Entertainment distribution rose 11% to $14.1bn, with the film studios contributing $2.1bn of that, a rise of 26% on the previous year, helped by the Marvel releases of the new Dr Strange film and Thor: Love and Thunder.

Although the streaming business, which includes Disney+, saw an increase in revenues, losses also widened to over $1.1bn, with the company blaming higher costs. On a year-to-date basis, losses have risen to $2.54bn, a big rise on a year ago where losses were just over $1bn.

This is where Disney+ has a huge advantage over Netflix. Quite simply it can continue to supplement these losses, while it continues to steal market share. At the same time it can push prices up by just enough to keep pace with Netflix without pricing itself out of the market.

Disney did lower its 2024 subscriber target, forecasting 135m to 165m core subscribers, down from 230-260m. This figure doesn’t include its Hotstar service in India.

When the Hotstar number is stripped out, current core subscribers, which is US, Canada and International, currently stands at 93.6m. This number also doesn’t include Hulu and ESPN.

Background image

How to trade the financial markets

A guide to spread betting and trading CFDs, with examples of different trading strategies and an introduction to the three pillars of trading.

get this free report
Mobile trading app


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Related products

Pricing is indicative. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Client sentiment is provided by CMC Markets for general information only, is historical in nature and is not intended to provide any form of trading or investment advice - it must not form the basis of your trading or investment decisions.

Latest from CMC

News

Will US PPI confirm downward trend for inflation?

​European markets finished at their highest level in 2 months yesterday after US CPI surprised to the downside, and oil flows in the southern part of the Druzhba pipeline restarted

Michael Hewson -

11 Aug 2022

A bullish break-out in Nasdaq

Asian markets get ready for a bounce as Wall Street rallies amid cooler inflation

US inflation slows in July, US dollar slides

Related articles

News

Will US PPI confirm downward trend for inflation?

​European markets finished at their highest level in 2 months yesterday after US CPI surprised to the downside, and oil flows in the southern part of the Druzhba pipeline restarted

Michael Hewson -

11 Aug 2022

News

Asian markets get ready for a bounce as Wall Street rallies amid cooler inflation

Nasdaq off a bear market, US dollar weakens, bond yields steady, oil higher, gold slides

Tina Teng -

10 Aug 2022

News

US inflation slows in July, US dollar slides

Markets in Europe received a modest uplift on the back of two positive factors today. In what appears to be good news for the peak inflation narrative, US headline CPI fell from 9.1% to 8.5% in July,

Michael Hewson -

10 Aug 2022
burger-close

Please select a country

EMEA

Deutschland

España

France

Ireland

Italia

Norge

Österreich

Polska

Sverige

United Kingdom

APAC

NAFTA

INTERNATIONAL