The Disney [DIS] share price could be set to rise when US markets open on Thursday morning, after the media group continued to add streaming subscribers in Q3.

Disney shares reclaim lost ground

Disney shares are down by more than a quarter this year, having dropped to a two-year low in July. The stock has spent the past month clawing its way back to a level just shy of the June high, having closed at $112.43 on Wednesday before the Q3 results were announced. Those gains were driven by expectations of a big improvement in Q3 revenue, after the disappointment of a miss in Q2

In Q2, revenue fell short of estimates for $20bn, coming in at $19.25bn, largely due to underperformance in its holiday and theme parks division. However, on the streaming front, subscriber numbers increased, in contrast to its struggling peers. The userbase grew to 137.7m subscribers, up from 129.8m in Q1, comfortably beating expectations. But revenue and profits across the wider business came up short due to higher spending costs on programming for Disney+ and Hulu.

Disney can afford to splash out on content given that its main revenue sources are its film studios and its parks and holiday business, which tend to hit a sweet spot in summer.

Expectations of a strong performance in these areas partly explain the rebound in the share price since the June lows, but also raised the bar for yesterday's Q3 update.

Q3 revenue beat expectations

Boosted by the parks and studios, Q3 revenue totalled $21.5bn, comfortably beating forecasts of $21bn, while profits rose to $1.09 a share, also beating forecasts of $0.96 a share.

The Q3 results, reported after US markets closed on Wednesday, also showed that the streaming subscriber base continued to grow. Disney+ numbers rose from 137.7m to 152.1m, with the company also announcing that it would be raising prices to $11 a month for its US audience. Most of these new subscribers came from its Hotstar service in India

Disney has also taken the step of offering an ad-supported version of its Disney+ platform for $7.99 a month, starting from 8 December.

Across all of its platforms and brands, which include Hulu and ESPN, Disney has said it now has 221m global subscribers, pushing it ahead of Netflix on a global scale.

Parks and holidays revenue topped estimates during the quarter, coming in at $7.4bn, $1bn above estimates. Outperformance was driven by the reopening of its resorts in the US and Paris, as well as the restarting of cruise ship sailings. The Shanghai resort was the only drag due to various covid restrictions.

Across the rest of the business, revenues for Media and Entertainment distribution rose 11% to $14.1bn, with the film studios contributing $2.1bn of that, a rise of 26% on the previous year, helped by the Marvel releases of the new Dr Strange film and Thor: Love and Thunder.

Although the streaming business, which includes Disney+, saw an increase in revenues, losses also widened to over $1.1bn, with the company blaming higher costs. On a year-to-date basis, losses have risen to $2.54bn, a big rise on a year ago where losses were just over $1bn.

This is where Disney+ has a huge advantage over Netflix. Quite simply it can continue to supplement these losses, while it continues to steal market share. At the same time it can push prices up by just enough to keep pace with Netflix without pricing itself out of the market.

Disney did lower its 2024 subscriber target, forecasting 135m to 165m core subscribers, down from 230-260m. This figure doesn’t include its Hotstar service in India.

When the Hotstar number is stripped out, current core subscribers, which is US, Canada and International, currently stands at 93.6m. This number also doesn’t include Hulu and ESPN.

