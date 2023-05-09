JD.com (9618. HK, JD Nasdaq) will report its first-quarter earnings after the Hong Kong markets close on 11 May. It is the second largest Chinese e-commerce giant, following Alibaba, and is also one of the US and Hong Kong dual-listed Chinese tech companies. Despite China’s reopening and Beijing’s relaxation on Chinese tech crackdowns, the company’s shares fell about 40% year-to-date, the lowest seen due to weak guidance of the current quarter.

China’s economic uncertainties and intensifying US-China geopolitical tension pressed on US-listed Chinese shares in general. As the company reported fairly strong fourth quarter earnings, there might be opportunities for its shares to bottom out if the upcoming earnings beat market expectations. Below are the numbers and aspects that may steer its near-term price actions in its first quarter earnings results.

A further growth decline in revenue is expected

JD.com reported fourth-quarter revenue at 295.4 billion yuan (US$42.8 billion), a 7.1% growth annually, and the 2022 full-year revenue topped 1 trillion yuan (US$151.7 billion). However, the annual revenue growth slowed to 9.9% in 2022 from a 27.6% increase in 2021.

At the same time, its net income rose to 3.0 billion yuan in the final quarter of 2022 from a net loss of 5.2 billion yuan from the same period a year ago, suggesting the company was recovering from the hard government crackdown and COVID restrictions in 2021.

The overall performance in 2022 was fairly strong, but investors were not buying it as the company launched a 10 billion yuan subsidy program amid fierce competition from rival Pinduoduo in over its profit margin. CEO Xu Lei also indicated that China’s recovery in the battered retail sector might stay weak due to a lack of consumer confidence in the first quarter. China’s March consumer price index (CPI) remained deflated, and imports declined more than expected in April, reflecting unevenness in the country’s economic recovery.

According to Bloomberg, JD.com’s first-quarter revenue is expected to be at 240.7 billion yuan or a 0.4% growth year over year. The expected net income is 5.3 billion yuan, and an earnings per share of 0.86 yuan, compared to a net loss per ADS of 1.92 yuan from a year ago.

User growth losses momentum

JD.com’s user growth has lost momentum. The company didn’t disclose the total annual active customer accounts in its fourth-quarter earnings report, and only showed that the number of the company’s paid members - JD PLUS – reached 34 million. According to its first three quarterly reports, JD.com’s annual active customer accounts increased by 16.2%, 9.2%, and 6.5% to 588.3 million by the end of September 2022, indicating its user growth decelerated last year.

The logistics business remains strong

Notably, JD.com’s second-largest revenue contributor, JD Logistics, remained strong, with a 41% growth in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with a 27% increase during the same quarter in 2021. The company stated that it continued the “uninterrupted delivery services” during the Chinese New Year holiday and “JD Airlines further expanded its all-cargo routes”.

Technical Analysis – JD.com ADR shares Source: CMC Markets NG as of 09 May 2023 JD.com’s shares downtrend is intact but shows signs of bottoming at the recent low as RSI reverses up from oversold territory. The pivotal support may be at the recent low of 33, and near-term potential resistance remains around the 50-day moving average of 41. A bullish breakup of this level may take its share price to further test the resistance of 46, confluence with 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.

Leaving so soon? Test out our risk-free demo account to practise trading on the financial markets with £10,000 of virtual funds, or gain access to 12,000+ instruments right away with a live account. Practise with a demo account Trade with a live account

Find your flow: four principles for trading in the zone Learn about the four trading principles of preparation, psychology, strategy, and intuition, and gain key trading insights from some of the world's top investors. Get this free report



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.