Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Earnings preview: Will Nvidia continue its rebound amid the third quarter earnings?

Tina Teng

MARKET ANALYST

16 Nov 2022, 03:35

Nvidia is to report its third-quarter earnings after the US markets close on 16 November. The company’s shares fell by about 68% to the year-low in October from its November high and rebounded by approximately 54% since then following the broad markets’ comeback. While the company faces growth hurdles of weakened PC demands and Biden’s administration’s chip export ban to China, its data centre and gaming income will be still a focus for the upcoming earnings result. But since all the negatives seem to have been already priced in, whether the company can beat the earnings expectations will be the main driver of the immediate shares’ price reaction.

A decline in its revenue growth is expected

According to Wall Street’s estimate, the company’s earnings per share is 71 cents, and the revenue is $5.8 billion in the third quarter. This will be also translated to a 42% drop in profit year on year and a 22% down in its revenue from a year ago. The company’s guidance for the third-quarter revenue is $5.9 billion, which was announced before the Biden administration’s semiconductor export ban to China.

Nvidia’s data centre sales improved slightly in the second quarter, up 61% year on year, to $3.8 billion. The segment will be still the focus of its third-quarter earnings after US officials told it to stop exporting its two top computing chips, A100 and H100, to China, where the company could have lost $400 million in sales But earlier this month, Nvidia announced that it had begun producing a processor, A800 GPU for China, applying the new rules aiming to limit China’s ability to advance its AI computing. But this will not resolve the issue that the chipmaker’s potential loss in China’s sales in the third quarter, though positive guidance may still support an upside momentum of its shares.

The second largest segment that contributes to Nvidia’s revenue is its gaming business, whose revenue fell 33% annually in the second quarter to $2.04 billion, due to weakened demands in primarily graphics cards for PCs. Cryptocurrency’s collapse mainly contributed to the decline in demand, which makes it unable to accurately estimate the negative effect. The company’s CFO Kress said, “We are unable to accurately quantify the extent to which reduced cryptocurrency mining contributed to the decline in Gaming demand”. 

Please watch the above video for technical analysis of Nvidia's shares

Background image

How to trade the financial markets

An introduction to spread betting and trading CFDs, with example strategies for every style of trading and the three pillars of successful trading.

get this free report
Mobile trading app


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Related products

Pricing is indicative. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Client sentiment is provided by CMC Markets for general information only, is historical in nature and is not intended to provide any form of trading or investment advice - it must not form the basis of your trading or investment decisions.

Latest from CMC

Markets get a fresh boost as US PPI comes in shy of forecasts

UK inflation update could rattle markets

China retail sales slide, UK unemployment and US PPI in focus

Related articles

Weekly outlook

Upcoming indices dividend drop points

View the estimated indices dividend drop points* for the week commencing 14 November 2022.

CMC Markets -

11 Nov 2022

Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: UK inflation, autumn statement; Vodafone, Nvidia results

Read our preview of upcoming macroeconomic and company events, including UK CPI inflation, the autumn statement, and earnings updates from Vodafone, Nvidia and more.

Michael Hewson -

11 Nov 2022

Weekly outlook

Three S&P 500 stocks showing turnaround potential | Relative Rotation Graphs

Julius de Kempenaer picks out three S&P 500 stocks showing turnaround potential.

RRG Research -

11 Nov 2022
burger-close

Please select a country

EMEA

Deutschland

España

France

Ireland

Italia

Norge

Österreich

Polska

Sverige

United Kingdom

APAC

NAFTA

INTERNATIONAL