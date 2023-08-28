Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Crucial price levels to watch for AUD/USD, USD/JPY, EUR/USD (Forex Technical Analysis)

CMC Markets

CMC Markets

28 Aug 2023, 05:20

Note: Prices in video are accurate as of 28/08/2023. Past performance is not an indicator of future performance. 

 Welcome to CMC’s Trend Tracker, a video series for traders seeking in-depth technical analysis and valuable charting insights. Join us as we unravel the factors shaping the trajectory of key instruments. In this analysis we assess the major currency pairs through the lens of technical analysis and future events in order to understand the major trends at play. In particular we look at the AUD/USD, USD/JPY and the EUR/USD. 

