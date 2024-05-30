Top 10 takeaways from US earnings season this quarter

As the latest earnings season draws to a close, investors, analysts, and market enthusiasts have sifted through a wealth of financial reports from leading U.S. companies.



This quarter has been particularly insightful, reflecting both the resilience and challenges faced by various sectors amidst fluctuating economic conditions. Here are the top 10 takeaways from the US earnings season this quarter:

1. Tech giants show resilience amid challenges

Despite economic uncertainties, tech giants such as Microsoft (MSFT), Nvidia (NVDA), and Google's parent company Alphabet (GOOG) have delivered impressive performances this earnings season. NVIDIA experienced a significant surge in earnings, bolstered by a 10:1 stock split announcement, while Microsoft sustained its growth trajectory in cloud services. Alphabet, on the other hand, reaped the rewards of increased advertising revenues.

2. Financial sector sees mixed results

Banks and financial institutions experienced a mixed bag of outcomes. While JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Goldman Sachs (GS) reported strong trading revenues and solid growth in investment banking, others like Wells Fargo (WFC) and Citigroup (C) faced pressures from declining mortgage activity and higher loan loss provisions. The sector's performance underscores the varying impacts of interest rate fluctuations and economic uncertainty.

3. Retailers navigate supply chain woes

Retail giants such as Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) managed to post respectable earnings despite ongoing supply chain disruptions. Both companies emphasised their efforts to manage inventory and logistics challenges, but also noted increased costs affecting their margins. On the other hand, companies like Amazon (AMZN) highlighted the benefits of their extensive logistics networks, which helped mitigate some supply chain issues.

4. Healthcare sector benefits from pandemic trends

Healthcare companies continued to benefit from trends accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (MRNA) reported significant revenues from their COVID-19 vaccines, while companies like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and UnitedHealth Group (UNH) saw growth in other healthcare segments. The demand for healthcare services and products remains high, contributing to the sector's positive outlook.

5. Energy sector bounces back

The energy sector experienced a robust recovery, driven by rising oil and gas prices. Companies such as ExxonMobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) posted strong earnings, benefiting from increased demand and higher commodity prices. This marks a significant turnaround from previous quarters when the sector struggled with low prices and reduced demand during the height of the pandemic.

6. Consumer discretionary faces mixed fortunes

Consumer discretionary companies had varied performances. Luxury brands like LVMH (MC:FR) and Nike (NKE) reported strong sales, indicating resilient demand among higher-income consumers. Conversely, companies focused on more price-sensitive demographics, such as Gap Inc. (GPS), faced challenges due to inflationary pressures and changing consumer spending patterns.

7. Real estate and construction Impacted by interest rates

Real estate and construction companies felt the pinch of rising interest rates. Companies like Lennar (LEN) and PulteGroup (PHM) reported slower growth as higher mortgage rates dampened homebuyer demand. Commercial real estate firms also faced challenges, though there were bright spots in segments like industrial real estate, driven by the continued growth of e-commerce.

8. Automotive industry grapples with chip shortages

Automakers continued to struggle with semiconductor shortages, which constrained production and sales. Companies such as General Motors (GM) and Ford (F) reported that while demand for vehicles remained high, their ability to meet this demand was hindered by supply chain issues. However, electric vehicle manufacturers like Tesla (TESLA) managed to post strong results, benefiting from strategic investments in securing chip supplies.

9. Travel and hospitality show signs of recovery

The travel and hospitality sectors showed encouraging signs of recovery. Companies like Marriott (MAR) and Hilton (HLT) reported increased occupancy rates and higher revenues as travel demand rebounded. Airlines such as Delta (DAL) and American Airlines (AAL) also saw improved passenger volumes, though they noted that rising fuel costs could impact future profitability.

10. Inflation and labour costs remain critical concerns

Across various sectors, inflation and rising labour costs were recurring themes. Many companies reported that higher input costs, from raw materials to wages, were squeezing margins. This led to price increases in many industries, which could have long-term implications for consumer behaviour and company profitability.

This quarter's earnings season highlighted the dynamic nature of the U.S. economy. While some sectors and companies showed remarkable resilience and adaptability, others continued to grapple with significant challenges. Tech giants reaffirmed their strong market positions, while the energy sector's recovery provided a bright spot amidst broader economic uncertainties. However, persistent issues such as inflation, labour costs, and supply chain disruptions remain critical factors that will shape the future performance of many U.S. companies. As investors digest these earnings reports, the key will be to identify which trends are temporary and which are indicative of longer-term shifts in the market landscape.



