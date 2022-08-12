X

News

FTSE100 flutters to its fourth successive weekly gain
It’s been another positive week for markets in Europe with the DAX briefly rising to a two-month high before slipping back.

12 Aug 2022

The Week Ahead: UK inflation; Fed minutes; Persimmon, Walmart results
Read our preview of key economic and corporate events in the week commencing 15 August 2022, and view our company earnings schedule.

12 Aug 2022

US markets picking up strength | Relative Rotation Graphs
RRG Research's Julius de Kempenaer analyses the current relative strength of US markets over Asian indices, and explores an intriguing pattern in the ups and downs of bitcoin.

12 Aug 2022

UK economy expected to contract in Q2
​After the gains of Wednesday which saw markets in Europe close at two-month highs, yesterday was much harder going largely due to the continued rise in energy prices,

12 Aug 2022

The Wall Street rally comes to a pause, but Asian markets may stay strong
Bond yield curve steepens, USD softens, oil up, ASX to open lower

11 Aug 2022

FTSE100 gets a bout of indigestion, US PPI declines in July
After the gains of yesterday, which saw markets in Europe close at two-month highs, today has been much harder going despite the continued resilience of US markets.

11 Aug 2022

Will US PPI confirm downward trend for inflation?
​European markets finished at their highest level in 2 months yesterday after US CPI surprised to the downside, and oil flows in the southern part of the Druzhba pipeline restarted

11 Aug 2022

Asian markets get ready for a bounce as Wall Street rallies amid cooler inflation
Nasdaq off a bear market, US dollar weakens, bond yields steady, oil higher, gold slides

10 Aug 2022

US inflation slows in July, US dollar slides
Markets in Europe received a modest uplift on the back of two positive factors today. In what appears to be good news for the peak inflation narrative, US headline CPI fell from 9.1% to 8.5% in July,

10 Aug 2022

Are we close to peak US CPI?
European markets underwent a negative session yesterday on reports that oil flows through the Southern Druzhba pipeline, which supplies Hungary, Czech Republic, and Slovakia,

10 Aug 2022

Druzhba pipeline outage weighs on European markets
Oil flows from Russia to central Europe were paused today because of a payment problem, causing European markets to slide.

09 Aug 2022

Europe set for lower open after US tech weakness
​Having closed lower last week after the US jobs report surprised to the upside, European markets managed to start the week strongly.

09 Aug 2022

Equity markets edge higher as US dollar retreats
After the surprise of last Friday’s bumper US payrolls report, bond yields have slipped back a touch and European markets have edged higher.

08 Aug 2022

China trade surplus hits a record high, while markets assess Fed's next move
​Markets in Europe look set to open slightly higher as we start a new week after US markets closed mixed on Friday, and the latest July trade data for China pointed to weak domestic demand.

08 Aug 2022

CBA Earnings Season Preview
Review of how Australia's largest bank CBA will fare this earnings season

08 Aug 2022

APAC Week Ahead: Cooling inflation?
US CPI & PPI, China trade balance, AU consumer sentiment, NZ inflation expectation

06 Aug 2022

US dollar and yields surge on blowout US payrolls report
US dollar and yields surge on blowout US payrolls report

05 Aug 2022

Upcoming indices dividend drop points
View the estimated indices dividend drop points* for the week commencing 15 August 2022.

12 Aug 2022

ASX Pre Market
Check out our daily edition of the ASX Need for Speed Read covering the past, present and future of Aussie macro and equities

11 Aug 2022

A bullish break-out in Nasdaq
The rebounding tailwind could take the tech-heavy index to rise by another 10-12%

11 Aug 2022

FX Technical: AUD/CAD has evolved into a short-term uptrend
AUD/CAD has started to shape a minor recovery from its medium-term downtrend phase since 5 April 2022

09 Aug 2022

Chart of the week – Further potential up move for US semiconductors after bullish breakout
Watch the 400.70 key support for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) to maintain bullish momentum

07 Aug 2022

The Week Ahead: US inflation; UK GDP; Aviva, Deliveroo, Disney results
Read our preview of key economic and corporate events in the week commencing 8 August 2022, and view our company earnings schedule.

05 Aug 2022

Tech stocks lead the way | Relative Rotation Graphs
RRG Research's Trevor Neil analyses upward movements for the Euro Stoxx 50, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100, plus he assesses Netflix’s potential for further gains.

05 Aug 2022

US Equities Technical: Start of another potential corrective decline for ConocoPhillips (COP)
ConocoPhillips may kickstart another corrective down leg

05 Aug 2022

Short-term FX Technical Strategy (5 Aug 2022)
Technical analysis on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD & USD/JPY

05 Aug 2022

US Equities Technical: Potential corrective rebound in progress for Moderna (MRNA) stock
Join us as we conduct a medium-term technical analysis of Moderna's share price, examining a potential rebound for its previous downtrend phase.

04 Aug 2022

What is expected of Alibaba’s share price ahead of earnings?
Alibaba will report its second quarter earning result on 4 August, so read our Alibaba stock preview here.

03 Aug 2022

Short-term FX Technical Strategy (2 Aug 2022)
Technical analysis on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD & USD/JPY

02 Aug 2022

Chart of the week – Potential bearish “Double Top” in play for AUD/JPY
AUD/JPY under downside pressure below 94.70 key resistance

31 Jul 2022

The Week Ahead: BoE, RBA rate decisions; US jobs; BP, Rolls-Royce results
Read our preview of key economic and corporate events in the week commencing 1 August 2022, and view our company earnings schedule.

29 Jul 2022

Nasdaq back on our radar | Relative Rotation Graphs
RRG Research's Trevor Neil looks at the Nasdaq’s recent bounce and investigates which tech stocks are leading the charge.

29 Jul 2022

Short-term FX Technical Strategy (29 Jul 2022)
Technical analysis on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD & USD/JPY

29 Jul 2022

SG Equities Technical: Minor pullback for United Overseas Bank before a potential new corrective rebound
Watch t26.80 key support for United Overseas Bank to maintain potential corrective rebound phase

28 Jul 2022

