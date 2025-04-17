Switch-ing Gears: Gaming’s Next Growth Cycle Explained

A New Growth Cycle Emerges

The global gaming industry stands at a pivotal inflection point as we move through 2025. The numbers tell part of the story—3 million for the "Minecraft Movie" opening weekend, 210 million lifetime sales for GTA V, and an Emmy award for "Arcane", a series based on League of Legends characters unknown to television academy voters a decade ago. But focusing merely on figures misses the cultural alchemy at work. Gaming has performed a curious inversion in recent years. Once derided as escapism for adolescent boys, it now provides the source material that Hollywood desperately mines for relevance. The industry that created Master Chief, Lara Croft, and countless blocky Minecraft creatures has grown to a 3.47 billion behemoth that increasingly sets cultural agendas rather than following them. After a period of post-pandemic normalisation, we're seeing clear signals of a fresh growth cycle driven primarily by next-generation hardware releases and highly anticipated game launches. With the global gaming revenue projected to reach US$522.46bn in 2025 and projected to grow at a 7.25% CAGR through 2029, strategic investors should position themselves for the opportunities that lie ahead.

Three catalysts are particularly noteworthy: the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 launch, Take-Two's Grand Theft Auto VI release, and a reinvigorated PC gaming ecosystem. These developments create compelling investment cases across both hardware and software companies within the gaming space.

Nintendo's Switch 2 Catalyst

Nintendo (JPX:7974) exemplifies the cyclical nature of gaming investments, with the company now poised for substantial growth. The Nintendo Switch 2, scheduled for release on June 5, 2025, represents the company's most significant product launch in eight years. The new console addresses limitations of the original hardware while maintaining backward compatibility with the existing game library. Nintendo's business extends well beyond hardware sales. The company has successfully diversified revenue streams through theme park attractions (Universal Studios), successful film adaptations (with "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" sequel arriving in April 2026), and its unrivaled IP portfolio including Mario, Pokémon, and Zelda franchises. Analysts generally hold favourable views on Nintendo’s prospects heading into this new console cycle. The company's strong balance sheet, valuable IP, and the upcoming product cycle provide both downside protection and significant growth prospects. On April 10, 2025, Nintendo shares soared 6.4% to close at $17.48, backed by solid trading volume. This recent surge followed President Trump's announcement to suspend U.S. tariffs across most countries for 90 days as well as reaching an all-time-high in March 2025.

Beyond Grand Theft Auto VI

Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) stands to benefit tremendously from what could be the biggest entertainment product launch in history—Grand Theft Auto VI in Fall 2025. The franchise has extraordinary staying power, with GTA V selling over 210 million units since its 2013 release. Analysts project GTA VI could generate .2-4.1 billion in revenue in its first year alone. What makes Take-Two particularly interesting is its diversified portfolio beyond GTA, including the NBA 2K series (experiencing 20% year-over-year increase in active users), Red Dead Redemption (over 70 million units sold), and mobile offerings through Zynga. The company has successfully pivoted toward recurrent consumer spending, which now accounts for 79% of total net bookings. Investors interested in the gaming space may want to monitor Take-Two's progress as both the GTA VI launch approaches and its broader portfolio continues to evolve. Take-Two offers investors exposure to both immediate catalysts and long-term growth potential. Corsair and PC Gaming’s Revival The PC gaming market is positioned for a significant upgrade cycle in 2025, creating opportunities in the hardware ecosystem. Corsair Gaming (Nasdaq: CRSR) exemplifies this trend, with its diversified portfolio of gaming peripherals, components, and streaming equipment. Three factors may drive Corsair's growth potential: Aging hardware base from pandemic-era purchases now due for upgrades

New GPU generation by both Nvidia and AMD to be announced at CES 2025 triggering refresh cycles

Diversification through strategic acquisitions like Fanatec (sim racing equipment) Corsair's management specifically noted they "expect 2025 to be a growth year for high-end PC builds" and highlighted being "five years out from the COVID spending bulge, which creates a huge white space for upgrades." Companies positioned within this upgrade cycle may benefit from increased consumer spending on gaming hardware. Broader Industry Trends and Technology Drivers Beyond company-specific catalysts, several technological developments are reshaping the gaming landscape: Cloud Gaming: Increasing accessibility by enabling gamers to stream high-quality content to mobile devices AR/VR Advancements: Creating more immersive experiences with mainstream adoption accelerating AI Integration: Enhancing game development through procedurally generated content and more realistic NPCs 5G Expansion: Nearly 5.3 billion 5G smartphone connections expected by 2030, supporting mobile gaming growth These innovations expand gaming's total addressable market while creating new monetisation opportunities for publishers and hardware manufacturers alike. Regional Considerations When developing an investment strategy for gaming, regional differences warrant careful consideration. North America and Europe show stronger growth potential in 2025, particularly in the console segment. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific remains the largest gaming market globally but faces growth limitations in mature Eastern markets like China. Console gaming is expected to lead growth across platforms in 2025-2027, reversing recent declines. PC gaming is projected to experience modest growth, while mobile gaming continues to mature with stronger performance in Western markets than in Eastern Asia. Investment Strategy For those interested in the gaming sector, several factors may be worth considering: Product Cycles : Companies entering new hardware or major software release cycles often experience increased consumer interest

Diversification : Firms with multiple revenue streams across platforms and business models may offer more stability

Technology Adoption : Companies embracing emerging technologies like cloud gaming and AR/VR could benefit from first-mover advantages

Risks: Be mindful of regulatory headwinds around monetization and the cyclical nature of hardware sales The gaming industry's combination of strong intellectual property, recurring revenue models, and passionate consumer base creates an interesting sector to watch despite potential near-term volatility. Conclusion The gaming industry presents a dynamic landscape as we navigate 2025, with a new hardware cycle and major software releases potentially driving growth across the ecosystem. Strategic investors should consider establishing positions in quality companies ahead of these catalysts, while maintaining awareness of both technological shifts and regulatory developments that could impact the sector. Companies like Nintendo, Take-Two Interactive, and Corsair Gaming each represent different segments of the gaming market with distinct growth drivers on the horizon. As with any sector, thorough research and careful consideration of company fundamentals, market positioning, and broader economic conditions are essential before making any investment decisions. This article is for educational purposes and not to be regarded as investment advice, a recommendation, or an offer or solicitation to subscribe for, buy or sell any investment product. All forms of investments are subject to risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. Losses can exceed your initial deposit. You should carefully consider your investment experience and objectives, financial situation, and risk tolerance level, and consult an independent financial adviser prior to dealing in any investment products. The contents in the article may have been obtained or derived from public or other sources believed by CMC Invest to be reliable. However, unless otherwise specifically stated, CMC Invest makes no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of such sources or the information, and accordingly accepts no liability for loss whatsoever arising from or in connection with the use of or reliance on the information. Please visit www.cmcinvest.com/en-sg/ for important information. This article has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.



Disclaimer: CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.



