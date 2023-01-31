Will the Fed do a favour to the new year bulls?

The upcoming FOMC meeting will perhaps be the most anticipated Fed’s rate decision since it started the rate hike cycle in March 2022. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability for the Fed to further slow down its pace of rate hike is more than 98%. It is highly expected that the central bank will raise the interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.75%. This will be the first 25 bps hike since May last year, which implies the Fed is probably close to the end of its rate hike cycle. The Fed Funds futures contracts are pricing for another 25-bps increase in March before it pauses hiking rates. But the focus is that when the Fed will start the rate cut cycle, and whether the central bank will change its stance on “higher for longer” guidance. A dovish Fed will most likely to further promote the new year rally and hawkish policy guidance would certainly upend the multi-month-long rebounding euphoria.

Markets are pricing in a less hawkish Fed

Though a sooner Fed pivot is sceptical, market participants are probably pricing in a less hawkish Fed at the back of cooling inflation and deteriorating economic outlook. The newly released US fourth-quarter GDP shows that the economic growth is losing steam and the ongoing major company earnings are not rosy. However, the rally on Wall Street tells that investors are buying into a dovish Fed, but not the gloomy economic outlook. Or in short, “bad news” is “good news”. Hence, markets may continue their new year rally if the Fed meet the expectation for a less hawkish tone, such as signalling a rate hike pause.

In history, equity markets usually hold during a rate hike cycle and fall in the rate cut cycle. Also, the CBOE volatility index would fall to about 10 before it spiked to above 30 when a recession happens, which usually caused a market crash (See the below chart).

Source: TradingView as of 31 January

From the above, the market bulls may continue into February since Fed is most likely to raise the rate further and the VIX is still moving at a relatively low level around 20.

Growth stocks may maintain an upside momentum

Notably, the hardest-beaten tech shares have been outperforming amid expectations for an improved macro environment, with Nasdaq up nearly 9% year to date.

Source: TradingView as of 31 January

In the S&P 500, the typical growth sectors, including Communication services (XLC), Consumer Discretionary (XLY), and Technology (XLK) rose the most in January, up 14.7%, 13.2%, and 8.9%, respectively. By contrast, the defensive sectors, such as Consumer Staples (XLP), Healthcare (XLV), and Utilities (XLU) underperformed in the last month. The sector rotation implies that investors piled into high multiple stocks amid expectations for a slowdown in rate hikes by the Fed and probably a sooner pause of the cycle.

Potential moves in the S&P 500

In a one-day view, the S&P 500 rose about 0.28% on average on a Fed raise day according to the states from the Bespoke Investment Group. Hence, bulls may have got more chance than bears if the Fed does raise the interest rate tomorrow. However, markets tend to erase gains during the post-meeting press conference when Powell usually stayed a hawkish stance. The market reaction does not necessarily repeat history every time, but short-term swings are expected.

In a longer timeframe, the S&P 5000 is expected to rise towards 4,500, which is high in April 2022, or another 10% rally from the current level before the Fed pauses the rate hike cycle. But more aggressive rate hikes may spook the markets and send the index down to the October low of around 3,500.

Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.