Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Free Ebook Four principles for trading in the zone Insights from 15 top traders

Wall Street under pressure as bond yields bite, AMD earnings beat

Tina Teng

MARKET ANALYST

Best in-house analyst award (dark version)

01 Aug 2023, 22:40

AMD

Wall Street finished mixed to start the new month as earnings results continued to rattle the stock markets and bond yields spiked, pressuring risk sentiment. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended in the red, while the Dow extended gains, buoyed by Caterpillar’s (NYSE: CAT). The construction equipment manufacturer’s shares jumped 8.8% to an all-time high following the strong earnings report. At the same time, Uber’s shares slid 6% due to a revenue miss, despite the first operating profit, dragging on other ride-hailing companies, such as Lyft. The AI chipmaker, AMD’s shares rose 4% in after-hours trading amid better-than-expected earnings results.

Overall, the broad-based selloff in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq was primarily due to a surge in the US bond yields, suggesting markets priced in higher for longer rates by the Fed. The US 10-year Treasury yield jumped 8 basis points to 4.04% at a one-month high, sending the US dollar to strengthen broadly against the other G-10 currencies, particularly in the Asian peers. The Australian dollar was slashed by the RBA’s dovish rate hike pause, down 1.5% against the king dollar.  

On the economic front, the US job openings declined for the third consecutive month to 9.58 million in June. The US ISM manufacturing PMI contracted for the ninth straight month in July. The data suggest that inflation may continue its decline as employment slows down and the factory gate price pressure eases further.  

In Asia, the Chinese stock market’s rally took a breather after another contraction month in its manufacturing sector, but ASX was lifted by RBA’s unexpected hiking pause on Tuesday. However, futures are pointing to a lower open across the region. The ASX 200 futures were down 0.55%, Hang Seng Index futures slid 0.68%, and Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.66%.

Price movers:

  • 9 out of 11 sectors finished lower in the S&P 500, with Consumer Discretionary and Utilities, leading losses, down 1.15% and 1.26%, respectively. Travel stocks, such as Norwegian Cruise Lines’ shares, slumped 12% due to a miss on earnings expectations. Industrials and Technology were the only two sectors that ended in the green, up 0.32% and 0.09%, respectively.
  • AMD’s shares rose 4.5% in after-hours trading amid an earnings beat. The chipmaker reported earnings per share as US$0.58, topping an estimated US$0.57. Its revenue came to US$5.36 billion, beating US$5.32 billion expected but down from US$6.55 billion a year ago. CEO Lisa Su expressed optimism about the company’s AI chip demands.
  • Uber’s shares slid 6% following the second-quarter earnings report as the company warned rival, Lyft’s competitive price may lead to price cuts. The ride-hailing company had its first-ever quarterly operating profit, but revenue rose 14% to US$9.23 billion, shy of estimates of US$9.33 billion.
  • BP reported a 70% year-on-year drop in profits due to weak oil prices in the second quarter and its shares were flat following the earnings report. BP’s quarterly revenue came to US$4.96 billion, compared with US$8.5 billion a year ago.   
  • USD/JPY rose for the third straight trading day to above 143 after the BOJ’s policy tweak last week. Despite signs of monetary policy normalization by the BOJ, the Japanese Yen weakened broadly due to the divergent moves in its government bond yields.  

ASX and NZX announcements/news:

  • NZME (NZX/ASX: NZM) will release its 2023 half-year results on 25 August.

Today’s agenda:

  • New Zealand Employment Change for Q2
  • US ADP Non-Farm Employment Change for July

Maximize your potential gains! Take immediate action and seize the investment opportunities that await you. Login to the platform now!

Background image

Find your flow: four principles for trading in the zone

Learn about the four trading principles of preparation, psychology, strategy, and intuition, and gain key trading insights from some of the world's top investors.

Get this free report
Mobile trading app


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Latest from CMC

BP share price edges higher despite 70% fall in profits

Manufacturing PMIs in focus, as RBA keeps rates unchanged

What’s ahead in August?

Related articles

News

Weak manufacturing and earnings numbers drag on stocks

It’s been a negative start to August for European markets with the DAX leading the way after some poor manufacturing PMIs, while BMW shares slid despite upgrading guidance on its full year outlook.

Michael Hewson -

01 Aug 2023

Company earnings

BP share price edges higher despite 70% fall in profits

The BP share price, much like its peer Shell, has probably seen the highs of the year, given how far energy prices have fallen over the past 12 months.

Michael Hewson -

01 Aug 2023

Please select a country

burger-close

EMEA

Deutschland

España

France

Ireland

Italia

Norge

Österreich

Polska

Sverige

United Kingdom

APAC

NAFTA

INTERNATIONAL