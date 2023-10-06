Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Free EbookNavigating risks amid volatile marketsManaging Volatile Market Risks

US non-farm payrolls webinar recording: 6 October 2023

Michael Hewson

CHIEF MARKET ANALYST

mhewson_CMC

Best in-house analyst award (dark version)

06 Oct 2023, 15:00

Stream the recording of our live non-farm payrolls webinar that took place on Friday 6 October 2023.

Every month, our chief market analyst, Michael Hewson, provides expert commentary and analysis as the latest US jobs figures are released. If you'd like to join our next non-farm payrolls webinar, you can register in advance (and for free) here

Key takeaways from the latest announcement:

- The US economy added 336,000 new jobs in September, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, as jobs growth surpassed expectations for 170,000 new positions.

- The August figure was revised upwards to 227,000, versus an original estimate of 187,000.

- The unemployment rate in September was unchanged from August at 3.8%.

Michael Hewson's live reaction to the data covers key levels on the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq, as well as forex pairs including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY.

Background image

Find your flow: four principles for trading in the zone

Learn about the four trading principles of preparation, psychology, strategy, and intuition, and gain key trading insights from some of the world's top investors.

Get this free report
Mobile trading app


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Related products

Pricing is indicative. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Client sentiment is provided by CMC Markets for general information only, is historical in nature and is not intended to provide any form of trading or investment advice - it must not form the basis of your trading or investment decisions.

Latest from CMC

US jobs report to give a strong steer on a November rate move

Wall Street drifts lower ahead of key job data, USD retreats

Slide in energy prices and yields helps to lift the FTSE100

Related articles

Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: US inflation; Fed minutes; US banks’ results

Read our preview of major economic and company events in the week commencing Monday, 9 October 2023 and view our earnings calendar.

Michael Hewson -

06 Oct 2023

News

US jobs report to give a strong steer on a November rate move

It’s been a tough week for equity markets with concerns over rising yields keeping investors on the back foot.

Michael Hewson -

06 Oct 2023

Please select a country

burger-close

EMEA

Deutschland

España

France

Ireland

Italia

Norge

Österreich

Polska

Sverige

United Kingdom

APAC

NAFTA

INTERNATIONAL