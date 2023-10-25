Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Free EbookNavigating risks amid volatile marketsManaging Volatile Market Risks

Lloyds profits beat forecasts but customer lending and deposits slow

Michael Hewson

CHIEF MARKET ANALYST

mhewson_CMC

Best in-house analyst award (dark version)

25 Oct 2023, 07:35

Looyds Banking Group mobile phone app

Having seen how brutally Barclays share price was punished yesterday for downgrading its net interest margin, all eyes turned to the Lloyds Banking Group share price which was similarly punished in anticipation of a similar outcome today.

Yesterday the Lloyds Banking Group share price fell to a one year low, having fallen over 20% from its February highs just above 54p, despite consistent returns over the course of the last 5-years, apart from 2020 when it had to set aside quite a large amount in respect of Covid related provisions.

Today’s Q3 trading statement has seen the bank report statutory profit before tax of £1.86bn, a sizeable improvement on last year’s £576m, pushing year to date profits up to £5.73bn, yet after an initial push higher the shares have slipped back into negative territory.   

Underlying net interest income rose 1% to £3.44bn with net interest margin coming in as expected at 3.08%, up 10bps from a year ago, but down from 3.14% in Q2. For the year-to-date underlying net interest income is up 10% to £10.45bn.

Impairments came in below forecasts at £187m, a sharp drop from the £668m the bank set aside in the same quarter last year. This pushed total impairments for the year up to £849m.

It was notable in yesterday’s numbers from Barclays that there was a sharp drop in customer deposits and we’ve seen a similar pattern today with Lloyds with a 3% fall from the same quarter last year, to £470.3bn, although most of that appears to have come about at the end of last year, given that the figure at the end of 2022 was £475.3bn. It would therefore appear that the outflow has slowed in the last 9 months, while we saw a modest pickup in Q3.

Loans and advances to customers have also slowed, falling to £452.1bn, although there was a modest pickup in Q3, while lending to small and medium businesses also slowed.

Despite the gradual slowdown in NIM over the last 3 quarters Lloyds maintained its full year guidance of NIM of 3.1%. Despite maintaining its guidance here, unlike Barclays, Lloyds shares have come under pressure most likely on the basis that we’ve hit peak NIM, and the line of least resistance is down. This appears to be borne out in the quarterly numbers for NIM, 3.22% in Q1, 3.14% in Q2 and 3.08% in Q3.

Operating costs in Q3 remained steady at £2.24bn, the same as in Q2, with full year guidance of £9.1bn maintained.

Background image

Find your flow: four principles for trading in the zone

Learn about the four trading principles of preparation, psychology, strategy, and intuition, and gain key trading insights from some of the world's top investors.

Get this free report
Mobile trading app


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Related products

Pricing is indicative. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Client sentiment is provided by CMC Markets for general information only, is historical in nature and is not intended to provide any form of trading or investment advice - it must not form the basis of your trading or investment decisions.

Latest from CMC

How does the Hamas-Israel war impact gold, oil, Bitcoin, and USD?

Wall Street gains amid earnings optimism, Microsoft and Alphabet mixed following results

Barclays weighs on the FTSE 100, as banks lag

Related articles

News

Bank of Canada on deck as Microsoft and Alphabet beat expectations

European markets had an altogether a more positive session yesterday despite some poor manufacturing and services PMI numbers from France, Germany, and the UK.

Michael Hewson -

25 Oct 2023

Market update

Wall Street gains amid earnings optimism, Microsoft and Alphabet mixed following results

Wall Street finished higher, with Nasdaq posting back-to-back gains as tech stocks gained momentum amid the earnings optimism.

Tina Teng -

24 Oct 2023

Please select a country

burger-close

EMEA

Deutschland

España

France

Ireland

Italia

Norge

Österreich

Polska

Sverige

United Kingdom

APAC

NAFTA

INTERNATIONAL