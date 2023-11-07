Chinese data sinks oil, Datadog soars 28%

Macro Scenes:

Global government bond yields slumped as peak rate bets are still in play.

Tech powered Wall Street’s rally as the S&P 500 extended a seven-day winning streak. Amazon led gains.

The US dollar strengthened as the BOE’s official hinted rate cuts in 2024, and the RBA did a dovish hike.

Chinese data sank oil prices, with WTI and Brent futures hitting the lowest level since July.

Gold retreated further due to a firmed USD, whilst risk-off abated.

Asian stock markets are set to open slightly higher. ASX 200 futures were up 0.08%, and Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.18%.

Chart of the Day:

WTI, daily

Source: CMC Markets as of 8 November 2023

Company News:

WeWork filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which threatens office closures in the US and London.

Datadog (NDX: DDOG) soared 28% as AI-powered cloud revenue beat estimates and raised full-year guidance. CEO Olivier Pomel said “AI native customers” contributed 2.5% of its annualized revenue.

Uber (NYSE: UBER) rose 3.7% despite an earnings miss as gross bookings, trips and active consumers saw strength.

ASX Corporate Actions:

JHX to release Q2 FY24 earnings call. Consensus calls for EPS at a 9.7% average growth in the past three years.

WDS is set to launch Investor Day

RMD Dividend Ex. US$0.48. Pay Date: 12/14/23

Today’s Agenda:

New Zealand Inflation Expectations

Japan’s Leading Indicators

ECB’s President Lagarde Speaks

BOE’s Governor Bailey Speaks

Fed Chair Powell Speaks

