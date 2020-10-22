Brexit post trade deal optimism triggered US dollar weakness

Lacklustre and without clear direction was the highlight of yesterday’s US session; the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 recorded marginal losses of -0.2% to -0.1% while the Russell 2000 that comprises of firms that derive their bulk of the revenue in the US underperformed with a decline of -0.9%.

Sectorial performance saw a stellar outperformance from Communication Services (+1.3%) led by Google (+2.3%), Facebook (+4.2%) and Twitter (+8.4%) following positive earnings result from Snap (+28.3%). Underperformers were Industrials (-1.0%) and Energy (-2.0%) amid lower oil prices where the WTI crude oil futures tumbled by -4.0% to end the US session at US$40.03 per barrel.

Negotiations on the much needed second US fiscal stimulus package continued and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reiterated that she was still optimistic of a breakthrough and wanted a deal before the November 03 presidential election.

On the US Q3 earnings reporting session, Tesla reported a fifth consecutive quarter of profits and beat consensus estimates; Q3 revenue come in at US$8.77 billion versus US$8.26 billion expected with Q3 earnings per share reported at US$0.76 versus US$0.55 expected. In addition, it reiterated that it remained on track to deliver 500,000 cars in 2020 despite weaker sales in the rest of the global auto industry. On a side note, Tesla still relied heavily on US$397 million it earned from selling electric vehicle credits to other automakers in order to meet fuel and pollution regulations, the same modus operandi as seen in the previous quarters. Nevertheless, Tesla share price reacted positively where it rallied by +3.2% in after-hours trading to US$436.31.

Over to the foreign exchange market, the US dollar continued to decline for the third consecutive session after the US Dollar Index failed to break above a major descending resistance at 93.90 in place since 20 Mar 2020 high. Two main contributors of US dollar weakness came from the JPY as the USD/JPY tumble by -0.8% to close yesterday’s US session at 104.58, its worst single day performance since 28 August 2020. The next contributing pair will be the GBP/USD; it soared by +1.5% to close at 1.3140, its highest single day rally in 7-month since 27 March 2020 triggered by an optimism to restart stalled Brexit negotiation talks with the aim of a deal by mid-November.

Over to Asia, Alibaba had agreed to subscribe to more than a fifth of Ant Group’s upcoming mega IPO where it will buy 730 million of 1.67 billion Shanghai-listed A shares as part of a placement to strategic investors according to a stock exchange filing. At this time of the writing, major Asian benchmark stock indices retreated without any new positive catalysts to drive markets higher; Japan’s Nikkei 225 -0.7% (23481), Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index -0.7% (24587), Hang Seng Technology Index -1.5% (7502), China’s CSI 300 -1.0% (4742) with Singapore’s Straits Times Index -0.2% (2520).

Events To Watch

Germany Consumer Confidence for November; the GfK Consumer Climate Indicator is expected to come in at -2.8 below 1.6 reported for October, a sign of weakening consumer confidence due a growing risk of another round of COVID-19 lockdown measures.

US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended 17 October; expectations are set at 860,000 below prior week number of 898,000.

Chart of the day – GBP/USD is retesting a major resistance at 1.3515

Source: CMC Markets platform



