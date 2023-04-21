The Week Ahead | US GDP; BoJ Rate Meeting; UK Bank, US Tech Earnings

The US is set to publish first-quarter gross domestic product data on Thursday. Consensus estimates suggest that the country’s economy expanded 2.5% on an annualised basis in the first three months of the year, easing a notch from 2.6% in Q4. Other macroeconomic stories to look out for this week include the Bank of Japan’s interest rate meeting and Germany’s Q1 GDP report, both on Friday. It’s also a big week for UK banks and US tech stocks, with Barclays, NatWest, Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta Platforms and Amazon all lining up to announce their latest results.

Our top three economic and company events in order of importance are:

1. US Q1 GDP – Thursday

After US consumer spending recovered in January with retail sales up 3.1% month-on-month, the shine has come off a little. On a monthly basis, retail sales declined 0.2% in February and sank a further 1% in March. Falling retail sales and turmoil in the banking sector are likely to have weighed on economic output to some extent during Q1, although the full impact may not become apparent until we get the revised second and third estimates of GDP. On the plus side, a strong labour market and earnings growth during the quarter are likely to underpin a strong consumer spending component of GDP.

Economists expect that US GDP grew at an annualised rate of 2.5% in Q1, slowing slightly from 2.6% in Q4. Consumer spending is expected to have rebounded from Q4’s 1% increase.

2. Bank of Japan interest rate decision – Friday

With the Japanese yen weakening against the US dollar, the Bank of Japan’s first meeting with new governor Kazuo Ueda at the helm is sure to attract attention. The key question is whether Ueda will lay the groundwork for a possible tweak to the central bank's yield curve control.

Speaking earlier this month, Ueda was careful not to deviate too much from the path set by his predecessor, Haruhiko Kuroda. At his first press conference after officially taking charge on 9 April, Ueda stuck to the script as he said the existing policy remained appropriate under current economic conditions.

With core consumer price growth in Japan running at a 40-year high of 3.8%, a shift in policy may be imminent, possibly arriving by the end of Q2. That said, the headline rate of inflation slowed from 4.3% in January to 3.2% in March, potentially reassuring dovish policymakers who may be concerned by the resilience of core prices.

3. Microsoft Q3 results – Tuesday

Microsoft’s second-quarter results were largely positive, despite some weak areas. Downbeat guidance initially put the shares under pressure as investors realised that the next few quarters are likely to be challenging. However, after a few days the share price began to pick up. Since Microsoft published its Q2 results on 24 January, its shares have risen 18.7% to levels just below last August’s high.

Revenue in Q2, covering the three months to the end of December, came in at $52.7bn, up 2% from the year-ago period, as cloud computing revenue rose 22% to $27.1bn. However, net income fell to $16.43bn from $18.77bn a year earlier, partly due to a $1.2bn charge for severance costs as Microsoft cut 10,000 jobs. Personal computing revenue fell 19% to $14.2bn, while OEM (original equipment manufacturer) revenue decreased 39%.

Microsoft, the second biggest US company by market cap after Apple, said the next few quarters could bring a further slowdown in growth. Even strong areas of the business, such as its cloud computing platform Azure, could face headwinds, the company said. Microsoft also said that existing customers were asking for discounts, and added that subscription services were likely to slow.

The company projected that revenue would remain flat in Q3 at between $50.5bn and $51.5bn. Strength in Azure would help offset continued weakness in personal computing, with revenue there expected to be around $12bn, according to the company. The upcoming Q3 earnings call may shed more light on Microsoft’s stalled bid for video game publisher Activision Blizzard. Profit in Q3 is expected to come in at $2.23 a share.

More key events

Our calendar of selected upcoming economic and company announcements:

MONDAY 24 APRIL

No major scheduled events

TUESDAY 25 APRIL

Associated British Foods half-year results

ABF shares have made strong gains since sinking to a 10-year low in October last year, pushing to a one-year high back in February. The rebound in the share price was long overdue, but the shares still remain below pre-pandemic levels. The retail sector has faced challenges over the past three years but ABF’s diverse business model has seen the company post decent numbers across all of its businesses.

In February the owner of Primark and grocery brands such as Twinings and Ryvita upgraded its full-year outlook. As for the half-year results, adjusted operating profit and earnings are expected to be broadly in line with last year, despite higher costs. Total sales in the Primark business are expected to be 16% ahead of the same period last year, which was disrupted by the tail end of Omicron restrictions in the Netherlands and Austria. The operating profit margin is expected to be above 8%, compared to 11.7% in the first half of last year. UK sales are expected to have risen 15%, while European and US sales growth is expected to come in at 18% and 12%, respectively.

Alphabet Q1 results

When Google parent company Alphabet reported Q4 and full-year results on 2 February, the shares popped to their highest levels since September. Now, having slid in early March on the back of the wider stock market selloff, the shares are revisiting those February peaks. That said, at just under the $110 level they remain some way off their year-ago high of more than $130.

The main point of interest in the Q4 numbers was advertising and YouTube revenues, which have come under pressure in recent months as advertisers have cut their budgets. Revenue in Q4 came in at $76.05bn, slightly below expectations of $76.5bn, with net income falling to $13.6bn, or $10.05 a share. The main drag was in advertising, with YouTube ad revenue coming in light at $7.96bn, down from $8.6bn a year ago, while advertising revenue came in at just over $59bn, also down from last year. The cloud business improved on last year, with revenue here rising to $7.3bn.

Investors may be hoping that the glitches that affected the release of Bard, Google’s AI chatbot, are close to being resolved. The Q1 results are also set to show a charge of up to $2.3bn for severance costs after the company laid off 12,000 employees during the quarter. Profit for Q1 is expected to come in at $1.10 a share.

Microsoft Q3 results

See our top three events, above

WEDNESDAY 26 APRIL

Meta Platforms Q1 results

When Meta reported earlier this year the shares surged over 20% after beating on Q4 revenues, which came in at $32.17bn, while profits came in at $1.76c a share. The Facebook owner also announced a $40bn share buyback. Meta also said it expects to see Q1 revenues come in between $26bn to $28.5bn, which was in line with expectations, as the company saw active daily users rise to 2bn a day, also beating forecasts. The Reality Labs business continues to haemorrhage cash to the tune of a -$4.28bn operating loss in Q4, above expectations of a -$3.99bn loss, although revenues did increase, coming in at $727m. In March Meta said it was looking to cut thousands of more positions on top of the 11k it announced at the end of last year, which is likely to see costs rise in the short term. The share price gains seen so far this year have far outstripped its peers, up over 70%, however, these need to be set in the context of the falls last year which saw the shares tank over 70% from its record highs of $384 back in September 2021. Q1 profits are expected to come in at $1.99 a share.

THURSDAY 27 APRIL

US Q1 GDP

See our top three events, above

J Sainsbury full-year results

Despite the intense competition facing food retailers Sainsbury share price has been on a decent run since the record lows we saw back in October. When Sainsbury reported just after Christmas Q3 total sales rose by 5.2%, with grocery seeing a rise of 5.6%. Christmas grocery sales saw an acceleration to 7.1%. On a like-for-like quarterly basis, sales rose by 5.9%, with the Argos business generating a decent uplift as shoppers eschewed the flakiness of a strike-ridden Royal Mail service, by doing their grocery and Christmas shopping all at once. Guidance for a full-year underlying profit before tax was kept unchanged at the upper end of the guidance range of £630m to £690m, despite concerns over price and margin pressures, which continue to act as headwinds. At the end of March according to the latest Kantar survey, Sainsbury saw 12-week sales growth of 6.9%, which while behind Aldi and Lidl compared very favourably to its other peers. At the end of January, it was revealed that Bestway Group had taken a 3.45% stake in the business and suggested it could take a larger stake. While this has helped push the share price to its highest levels in over a year the obstacles to a bid remain high in that Bestway would need to convince Sainsbury’s other two big shareholders, the Qatar Investment Authority as well as Daniel Kretinsky’s Vesa Investment fund that they have a credible plan to take the business forward. One upside is that Bestway’s position as a wholesaler could offer synergies for Sainsbury in any future relationship, given that Tesco already owns Booker.

Barclays Q1 results

Barclays shares briefly hit their lowest levels in over 2 years earlier this year on the back of the turmoil in the banking sector during the month of March, although their Q4 and full-year numbers had already started to undermine the gains seen since the start of the year. Notwithstanding the losses incurred in H1 due to over issuance of debt securities have dragged on its performance, the miss on its Q4 numbers saw the shares slide sharply For Q4, pre-tax profits came in short of expectations as did revenues. Q4 attributable profit came in at £1bn, pushing full-year group attributable profit to £5bn. The corporate and investment bank saw a 2% decline in Q4 revenues to £2.57bn with a disappointing performance across the board. Operating expenses over the year came in as expected at £16.7bn, up from £14.66bn in 2021, with £1.6bn of that related to litigation and conduct charges. Credit impairment charges were £1.2bn, with another £700m set aside in Q4. The dividend was increased to 7.25p from 6p, with the bank pledging a buyback of £500m. Barclays CEO Venkat expressed caution over global economic conditions but was optimistic about the outlook. Nonetheless, the turbulence seen in Q1 is likely to see a weaker performance from its international bank which is already struggling to generate a decent return on equity.

Amazon Q1 results

In the lead up to Amazon’s Q4 numbers the shares tried to push above their 200-day SMA before slipping back. In Q3 Amazon downgraded expectations around their Q4 revenues to between $140bn to $148bn, so it was welcome that they managed to beat on this, coming in at $149.2bn, while they also managed to eke out a profit of $300m or 3c a share. This was a nice bonus given warnings that we might see another loss due to another $2.3bn write-down from its stake in Rivian, which weighed on the top line numbers. AWS was slightly weaker than expected, with revenues of $21.3bn, but these were still up 20% year over year. For the full year, Amazon posted $514bn in net sales, compared with $496.8bn in 2021, however, the company posted a net annual loss of $2.7bn, with Rivian knocking $12.7bn off that profit number, compared to a $33.4bn profit in 2021. In an attempt to better control its cashflow Amazon is slowing its capex expenditure pausing construction on its second HQ in Virginia. For its Q1 guidance, Amazon said it expects to deliver between $121bn and $126bn, which was slightly on the lower side of forecasts of $125.5bn. Profits are expected to come in at $0.20c a share.

FRIDAY 28 APRIL

Bank of Japan interest rate decision

See our top three events, above

Germany Q1 GDP

There is a distinct possibility that the German economy could slide into recession when the latest Q1 GDP numbers are released. Having contracted by -0.4% in Q4 we haven’t seen a significant improvement in manufacturing PMIs over the quarter despite lower energy prices. If anything, economic activity has subsided with the March PMI sliding to 44.7 and its lowest level since 2020. Services sector activity has offered more encouragement with three readings above 50 over the quarter, although retail sales spending has been negative, sliding -0.3% and -0.4% in January and February.

NatWest Group Q1 results

When NatWest reported its full-year results back in February the shares were trading just below their highest levels since May 2018, as concerns over a sharp slowdown in the UK economy receded. The shares have retreated a touch since then touching 3-month lows in March, largely due to concerns over whether the strong performance seen in 2022 can be repeated in 2023, while the recent uncertainty around the European banking sector and the fallout over Credit Suisse didn’t help. In Q4, profits rose to an impressive £1.26bn, a big increase on the £187m in Q3, taking full-year profits to £3.34bn, up from £2.95bn a year ago. Total impairments for the year rose to £337m, which given the uncertain outlook comes across as sensible financial contingency planning. The higher interest rate environment saw net interest margin increase from 2.99% in Q3 to 3.2% in Q4, bringing NIM year-to-date up to 2.85% from 2.30% a year ago. The bank proposed a final dividend of 10p as well as a share buyback program of £800m in the first half of 2023, taking the total amount paid to shareholders £5.1bn, or 53p per share, which is good news for the UK government which still holds a 48% stake in the bank. On the outlook, the bank was cautious with the bank saying it expects to generate full-year income of £14.8bn, and a full-year NIM of 3.2%, based on a base rate of 4%. The current base rate is already above this at 4.25% and could well go higher next month to 4.5%, potentially pushing NIM higher. Impairments are expected to remain in line with previous forecasts.

INDEX DIVIDEND SCHEDULE

Dividend payments from an index's constituent shares can affect your trading account. View this week's index dividend schedule.

SELECTED COMPANY RESULTS

MONDAY 24 APRIL RESULTS Coca-Cola (US) Q1 Keystone Law (UK) Full-year TUESDAY 25 APRIL RESULTS Alphabet (US) Q1 Associated British Foods (UK) Half-year Card Factory (UK) Full-year Danaher (US) Q1 Dow (US) Q1 General Electric (US) Q1 General Motors (US) Q1 Kimberly-Clark (US) Q1 McDonald's (US) Q1 Microsoft (US) Q3 Moody's (US) Q1 NextEra Energy (US) Q1 PepsiCo (US) Q1 Petrofac (UK) Full-year Raytheon Technologies (US) Q1 United Parcel Service (US) Q1 Verizon Communications (US) Q1 Visa (US) Q2 Whitbread (UK) Full-year WEDNESDAY 26 APRIL RESULTS American Tower (US) Q1 Automatic Data Processing (US) Q3 Boeing (US) Q1 GSK (UK) Q1 Luxfer Holdings (US) Q1 Meta Platforms (US) Q1 Morningstar (US) Q1 Roku (US) Q1 ServiceNow (US) Q1 Standard Chartered (UK) Q1 Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) Q1 THURSDAY 27 APRIL RESULTS Amazon.com (US) Q1 AstraZeneca (UK) Q1 Barclays (UK) Q1 Bristol-Myers Squibb (US) Q1 Capricorn Energy (UK) Full-year Caterpillar (US) Q1 Cazoo Group (US) Q1 First Solar (US) Q1 Gilead Sciences (US) Q1 Harley-Davidson (US) Q1 Hershey (US) Q1 Hertz Global Holdings (US) Q1 Honeywell (US) Q1 Intel (US) Q1 J Sainsbury (UK) Full-year Mastercard (US) Q1 Mondelez (US) Q1 Pentair (US) Q1 S&P Global (US) Q1 Willis Towers Watson (US) Q1 FRIDAY 28 APRIL RESULTS Aon (US) Q1 James Fisher & Sons (UK) Full-year Lazard (US) Q1 NatWest Group (UK) Q1 Note: While we check all dates carefully to ensure that they are correct at the time of writing, company announcements are subject to change.



