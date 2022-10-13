X
Selloff pauses on Wall Street ahead of the key CPI data
Wall Street finished lower after a seesaw session ahead of the key inflation data that is due for release later Thursday.
12 Oct 2022
Need 4 Speed - ASX Report - 13/10/22
Check out the daily edition of our pre-market ASX report covering the past, present and future of Aussie macro outlook and equities.
12 Oct 2022
Rising gilt yields weigh on banks and housebuilders
Uncertainty over the economic outlook and higher interest rates dampened sentiment during another negative session for European markets.
12 Oct 2022
Hotter-than-expected US CPI reading could lead to higher rates and lower stock prices
Trading expert Michael Kramer looks at the possible impact of upcoming US inflation data on markets.
12 Oct 2022
Earnings, inflation and retail, oh my!
MarketGauge's Mish Schneider argues that companies’ forward guidance could have the biggest impact on the market in the near term.
12 Oct 2022
UK markets in focus after Bailey says gilt programme will end this week
European markets fell back for the fifth day in succession yesterday, weighed down by concerns over the global economy, after the IMF warned about the outlook,
12 Oct 2022
US bank earnings preview: things may not be as bad as they seem
JPMorgan Chase & Co, Wells Fargo & Co, Citigroup Inc, and Morgan Stanley will all report their Q3 performance before the US market opens on Friday, 14 October.
12 Oct 2022
Tech leads Wall Street’s fifth-day losses as chip stock rout continues
Wall Street extended its losing streak for the fifth straight trading day as the selloff in tech intensified amid the US’s restrictions on the Chinese chip makers
11 Oct 2022
Need 4 Speed - ASX Report - 12/10/22
Check out the daily edition of our pre-market ASX report covering the past, present and future of Aussie macro outlook and equities.
11 Oct 2022
Markets slide as IMF warns “worst is yet to come"
Today’s mood on European markets has been a predominantly downbeat one, with weakness in Asia translating into a negative open, as concerns over slowing global growth
11 Oct 2022
Yields continue to rise, ahead of UK unemployment and wages
While the last two weeks have seen quite a lot of volatility, equity markets in Europe have struggled to go anywhere, although they remain very much in a down trend.
11 Oct 2022
US stocks fall ahead of the key inflation data, Asian markets set to open mixed
Wall Street finished lower on Monday following Friday’s decline due to strong job data. Investors are cautiously awaiting the key CPI data that is due for release this Thursday.
10 Oct 2022
Need 4 Speed - ASX Report - 11/10/22
Check out the daily edition of our pre-market ASX report covering the past, present and future of Aussie macro outlook and equities.
10 Oct 2022
Need 4 Speed - ASX Report - 10/10/22
Check out the daily edition of our pre-market ASX report covering the past, present and future of Aussie macro outlook and equities.
09 Oct 2022
APAC Week Ahead: Sticky inflation
FOMC meeting minutes, US CPI & PPI, China new loans, trade balance & CPI, Australian NAB business confidence
08 Oct 2022
Analysis
The Week Ahead: Fed minutes; US inflation; easyJet, JPMorgan results
Read our preview of key economic and corporate events in the week commencing 10 October 2022, and view our company earnings schedule.
07 Oct 2022
Are we due another supercycle in miners and precious metals? | Mish's midweek update
Mish Schneider notes that once gold begins to outperform the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust [SPY], the chance of a rally in commodities increases, as does the likelihood of gold outperforming.
05 Oct 2022
Are we about to see a huge jump in stock market volatility?
Volatility may be due to ramp up in the equity markets in the days and weeks to come, as signs of stress pile up beneath the surface, writes Michael Kramer.
05 Oct 2022
Q4 2022 Global Markets Emerging Themes Outlook Part 2
This article is written by CMC APAC market analysts; Tina Teng, Azeem Sheriff & Leon Li
02 Oct 2022
Q4 2022 Global Markets Emerging Themes Outlook Part 3
This article is written by CMC APAC market analysts; Tina Teng, Azeem Sheriff & Leon Li
02 Oct 2022
Q4 2022 Global Markets Emerging Themes Outlook
This article is written by CMC APAC market analysts; Tina Teng, Azeem Sheriff & Leon Li
02 Oct 2022
The Week Ahead: US non-farm payrolls; RBA rate decision; Tesco, Greggs results
Read our preview of key economic and corporate events in the week commencing 3 October 2022, and view our company earnings schedule.
30 Sep 2022
US and UK stocks to watch in a falling market | Relative Rotation Graphs
In this week's market update from RRG Research, Julius de Kempenaer analyses S&P 500 and UK 350 stocks which could be showing upside potential in the tough economic climate.
30 Sep 2022
When to put cash back to work? | Mish's midweek update
Mish says that while cash remains king at the moment, a trio of developments could tempt her to take on more risk.
28 Sep 2022
Chart Analysis - Week Ahead 26 September 2022
Technical Analysis - Chart of the week
25 Sep 2022
The Week Ahead: UK, US Q2 GDP; EU flash CPI; Boohoo, Next results
Read our preview of key economic and corporate events in the week commencing 26 September 2022, and view our company earnings schedule.
23 Sep 2022
Australia’s NWS and CRN emerge as stocks to watch | Relative Rotation Graphs
In this week's market update from RRG Research, Trevor Neil picks out two Australian companies that may be worth monitoring.
23 Sep 2022
How will markets react to September’s Fed rate decision? | Matt Caruso
The consensus expectation is that the Fed will raise rates by another 75 basis points, but it could go even further. Caruso Insights’ Matthew Caruso discusses how markets might react.
21 Sep 2022
Chart Analysis - Week Ahead 19 September 2022
Technical Analysis - Chart of the week
18 Sep 2022